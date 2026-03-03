Here's the live share price of Taurian Mps along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Taurian Mps has declined 0.33% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -1.63%.
Taurian Mps’s current P/E of 20.43x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Taurian Mps
|-6.69
|-19.10
|-8.87
|-1.63
|-1.63
|-0.55
|-0.33
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|0.13
|-2.15
|-5.89
|20.82
|41.34
|51.96
|38.74
|Suzlon Energy
|-7.21
|-16.70
|-22.13
|-29.38
|-17.74
|68.89
|50.90
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-5.30
|-2.71
|-16.46
|-10.39
|4.20
|22.75
|13.09
|LMW
|-6.57
|-6.95
|-3.69
|2.76
|1.46
|10.33
|17.42
|Inox Wind
|-6.15
|-16.00
|-31.46
|-38.37
|-37.14
|49.48
|37.78
|Triveni Turbine
|-3.64
|-15.00
|-14.36
|-11.45
|-2.36
|13.08
|33.36
|TD Power Systems
|0.19
|8.86
|16.43
|61.39
|192.33
|79.25
|94.58
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|-1.73
|10.20
|0.68
|-25.82
|23.90
|50.33
|28.95
|Elecon Engineering Company
|-3.26
|-9.18
|-15.80
|-27.86
|4.53
|28.13
|71.46
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-1.68
|15.46
|8.05
|-15.99
|-9.58
|24.08
|8.70
|Praj Industries
|-0.28
|4.03
|-2.93
|-26.22
|-36.20
|-3.96
|12.07
|Ajax Engineering
|-2.35
|-7.58
|-23.85
|-30.40
|-18.57
|-7.00
|-4.26
|GMM Pfaudler
|-5.18
|-11.46
|-18.05
|-22.15
|-16.84
|-16.63
|-8.17
|The Anup Engineering
|-4.46
|-24.82
|-28.70
|-32.78
|-43.20
|41.88
|36.95
|Standard Engineering Technology
|-1.25
|0.20
|-21.19
|-33.27
|-3.52
|-9.13
|-5.59
|HLE Glascoat
|2.00
|-15.29
|-29.85
|-39.87
|34.68
|-15.14
|-7.73
|Windsor Machines
|-0.57
|-12.61
|-10.02
|-26.64
|-3.15
|78.72
|61.40
|DEE Development Engineers
|-2.95
|30.65
|35.04
|-2.19
|39.40
|-6.66
|-4.05
|M & B Engineering
|-7.30
|-12.74
|-23.07
|-29.79
|-28.53
|-10.59
|-6.50
Over the last one year, Taurian Mps has declined 1.63% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (41.34%), Suzlon Energy (-17.74%), Jyoti CNC Automation (4.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Taurian Mps has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (38.74%) and Suzlon Energy (50.90%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|231.19
|224.75
|10
|230.27
|228.07
|20
|235.66
|231.45
|50
|234.63
|239.45
|100
|265.83
|262.36
|200
|151.52
|0
In the latest quarter, Taurian Mps remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.89%, FII holding fell to 2.31%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Taurian Mps fact sheet for more information
Taurian Mps Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U14200MH2010PTC250083 and registration number is 250083. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other Mining & Quarrying Activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Taurian Mps is ₹216.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Taurian Mps is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Taurian Mps is ₹192.68 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Taurian Mps are ₹221.00 and ₹209.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Taurian Mps stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Taurian Mps is ₹425.00 and 52-week low of Taurian Mps is ₹193.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Taurian Mps has shown returns of 1.24% over the past day, -8.48% for the past month, -11.32% over 3 months, -1.63% over 1 year, -0.55% across 3 years, and -0.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Taurian Mps are 20.43 and 2.59 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.