Tatva Chintan Pharma share price doubles on listing, stock soars 95% from IPO price

Tatva Chitan Pharma shares made a stellar debut on stock exchanges on Thursday, nearly doubling the IPO investors money on listing. Tatva Chintan Pharma’s share price soared to trade at Rs 2,111 per share, up 95% from the IPO price of Rs 1,083 per share. The stock had a market capitalization of Rs 4,680 crore on its stock market debut. Tatva IPO had received bids for 58.83 crore shares against 32.61 lakh shares on offer and saw a whopping 180.36 times subscription rate, making it the second-most subscribed public issue of the calendar year 2021.

