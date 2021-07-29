Tatva Chintan, Glenmark Life Sciences IPO, Tech Mahindra, LIC Housing, IDBI Bank stocks in focus

Market participants will react to US Federal Reserve meeting outcome, and keep a close watch on Apr-Jun quarter results. Image: reuters

Nifty futures were trading 8.50 points up at 15,715.50 on Singaporean Exchange, signaling a tepid opening for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Thursday. Market participants will react to US Federal Reserve meeting outcome, and keep a close watch on Apr-Jun quarter results, FIIs flow, oil prices, rupee movement and global cues on monthly F&O expiry day. Over 90 BSE-listed companies are set to release their first quarter earnings today. Also, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem IP shares will make their stock market debut. “On Thursday, the market could remain in the trading range of 15800 and 15600. As the market has re-entered the trading range, the levels of 15600 would act as a major support and 15800 would be a major obstacle,” Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities, said.

Stocks to watch

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem IPO: The recently concluded Rs 500-cr IPO Tatva Chintan will make stock market debut today. The issue saw second-highest subscription so far in 2021.

Glenmark Life Sciences IPO: The issue was subscribed 5.78 times on the second day of subscription. Today is the last day to bid for Glenmark Life Sciences IPO, a subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

Tech Mahindra, LIC Housing: BSE-listed companies such as Colgate-Palmolive (India), Tech Mahindra, AAVAS Financiers, ADF Foods, Ajanta Pharma, CCL Products, Container Corporation of India, Dhanuka Agritech, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Eris Lifesciences, Future Retail, GHCL, JK Lakshmi Cement, Jindal Stainless (Hisar), Jyothy Labs, Laurus Labs, LIC Housing Finance, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Oberoi Realty, Parag Milk Foods, Punjab & Sind Bank, PVR, Raymond, Shoppers Stop, Shriram City Union Finance, TVS Motor Company, Union Bank of India, will release quarterly earnings on Thursday.

Radico Khaitan: Liquor maker Radico Khaitan reported a 35.7% year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in its first-quarter net profit to Rs 59.83 crore. It also announced that it became the largest exporter of IMFL from India in Q1 FY2022.

Sundaram Finance: Sundaram Home Finance said that to fund its growth plans, the company is looking to raise Rs 2,500 crore this year through a mix of debt instruments and bank funding. The home finance subsidiary of Sundaram Finance registered a net profit of Rs 40.04 crore for Q1 of FY22, against Rs 33.94 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

Dhanlaxmi Bank: Dhanlaxmi Bank reported a 11.5% year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in its first quarter net profit to Rs 6.79 crore largely due to lower provisions for bad loans.

IDBI Bank: IDBI Bank reported a 318% year-on-year (y-o-y) jump in net profit to Rs 603 crore for the quarter ended June 2021, due to higher other income and recovery from Kingfisher Airlines account.

Embassy Office Parks REIT: Bengaluru-based Embassy Office Parks REIT reported a 36% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in its net operating income (NOI) at Rs 621 crore during Q1FY22. Revenues grew 43% on an annual basis to Rs 738 crore during the same period.