A gradual recovery in China’s coking coal production is reducing the risk of a sharp increase in raw material costs for Indian steelmakers, according to Nomura. The brokerage said several coal mines in China’s Shanxi province have resumed operations following safety-led suspensions after a fatal mining accident in late May.

While the recovery remains uneven, seaborne coking coal prices have stayed largely stable, prompting Nomura to maintain its ‘Buy’ recommendations on Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel and Lloyds Metals.The brokerage believes the latest developments are unlikely to create meaningful near-term pressure on margins for Indian steel producers.

Nomura on Tata Steel: ‘Buy’

Nomura maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on Tata Steel Ltd. and retained a target price of Rs 240, implying an upside of 22.4%.

The brokerage said Tata Steel India is among the companies most exposed to imported coking coal costs and therefore closely tracks developments in global coal markets.

According to Nomura, the ongoing recovery in Chinese coal supply should help prevent a sharp spike in seaborne coal prices, limiting the risk of margin pressure. The brokerage added that current trends are unlikely to be incrementally negative for near-term profitability expectations.

“The gradual resumption of coking coal supply in China is likely to keep seaborne coking coal prices relatively stable and therefore, may not be incrementally negative for near-term margin expectations of Indian steel players,” Nomura said.

Nomura on Jindal Steel: ‘Buy’

Nomura maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on Jindal Steel Ltd. and retained a target price of Rs 1,350, implying an upside of 18.4%.

The brokerage said Jindal Steel appears relatively better positioned than some peers because of its procurement mix, which lowers its sensitivity to imported coking coal prices.

While changes in global coal markets remain relevant for all steel producers, Nomura believes Jindal Steel is comparatively insulated from short-term disruptions and cost volatility.

“Jindal Steel appears better placed, with partial impact depending on the procurement mix,” the brokerage said.

Nomura on Lloyds Metals: ‘Buy’

Nomura maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd. and retained a target price of Rs 2,050, implying an upside of 16.1%.

While the report focused primarily on developments in global coking coal markets, Lloyds Metals remains among the stocks on which Nomura continues to maintain a positive recommendation.

The brokerage reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on the company alongside Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Jindal Steel as it assessed the implications of evolving raw material market conditions.

Nomura on JSW Steel: ‘Buy’

Nomura maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on JSW Steel Ltd. and retained a target price of Rs 1,400, implying an upside of 9.9%.

The brokerage noted that JSW Steel has the highest exposure to imported coking coal among the steel companies under its coverage. As a result, any sharp increase in global coal prices would have a larger impact on its raw material costs than on peers.

However, Nomura said the gradual resumption of coal production in China and the stability in seaborne coking coal prices reduce the risk of a significant increase in input costs. The brokerage believes recent developments are supportive for margin expectations across the steel sector, particularly for companies with higher imported coal dependence.

“Recent developments strengthen our view that prolonged safety-led disruptions in China could gradually shift demand towards seaborne coking coal markets. However, supply recovery is underway and seaborne prices have remained stable for now,” Nomura said.

Why China’s coal disruption matters for steel stocks

The report follows a fatal mining accident in China’s Shanxi province in late May 2026 that triggered widespread safety inspections and temporary mine closures.

According to a Mysteel survey cited by Nomura, 77 mines had resumed operations by June 11, representing around 56% of the 137 mines suspended in Shanxi since May 23.

However, the brokerage noted that the recovery remains uneven. Some mines reportedly halted operations again shortly after restarting as inspections continue across major mining regions.

China’s domestic spot coking coal prices have risen to USD270 per tonne, up more than 10% since the incident. Nomura said the increase suggests the market is pricing in broader concerns around steelmaking raw material availability rather than an isolated operational disruption.

“Several suspended coking coal mines have gradually resumed operations. However, the recovery remains uneven, with some mines reportedly suspending operations again after only a few days of resumption amid intensified safety inspections,” Nomura said.

Australian coal exports to China rise as buyers seek alternative supplies

Nomura said Australia’s coking coal exports to China surged 114% month-on-month and 77% year-on-year to 1.48 million tonnes in May 2026.

Australia’s share of China’s coking coal imports increased to about 11% in May 2026 from roughly 7% in both April 2026 and May 2025.

The brokerage said China can offset part of the disrupted supply through imports from Mongolia and Russia, although logistics constraints and quality differences may limit complete substitution.

If inspections persist, mine resumptions are delayed and domestic supply recovery remains uneven, China may increasingly rely on Australia’s seaborne supplies. Even so, Australian premium hard coking coal prices have remained largely stable and increased only around 1.5% to USD244 per tonne since the incident.

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“If inspections persist, mine resumptions are delayed and domestic supply recovery remains uneven, China may increasingly rely on Australia’s seaborne supplies potentially pressuring global coking coal prices. However, Australian spot premium hard coking coal prices have largely remained stable,” the brokerage said.

Stable coal prices support margin outlook

For Indian steelmakers, imported coking coal remains the primary transmission channel from developments in global coal markets.

Nomura estimates that every USD10 per tonne increase in coking coal prices can create an EBITDA impact of about USD7-9 per tonne for integrated steelmakers, depending on inventory cover and coal blend assumptions.

Within its coverage universe, the brokerage believes JSW Steel and Tata Steel India would be the most exposed to higher imported coking coal costs, while Jindal Steel would face only a partial impact depending on its procurement mix.

The report added that the gradual resumption of coking coal supply in China is likely to keep seaborne coking coal prices relatively stable and therefore may not be incrementally negative for near-term margin expectations of Indian steel producers.

Conclusion

Nomura believes the immediate threat from China’s coal supply disruption has moderated as more mines gradually resume operations following the late-May accident. Although domestic coal prices in China remain elevated and inspections continue across key mining regions, seaborne coking coal prices have remained largely stable.

Disclaimer: The specific stock ratings, target prices, and implied upside projections discussed in this report are based on institutional equity research from Nomura and do not constitute direct buy, sell, or hold recommendations, or an offer or solicitation for investors. Equity investments in cyclical commodities like steel and metals carry inherent market risks, including global raw material cost volatility, international regulatory shifts, and supply chain disruptions. Because individual financial goals and risk thresholds vary significantly, readers are strongly advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor or a qualified financial consultant before making personal capital allocations.

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