Tata Steel stock posts biggest gain in 3 weeks; company set to become Europe’s 2nd largest steelmaker

Shares of Mumbai-headquartered Tata Group’s steelmaker Tata Steel logged the biggest gain in last three weeks in the early session on Friday with the share price rising more than 3%. Tata Steel is set to become second-largest steelmaker in Europe after the merger with German engineering and steel conglomerate Thyssenkrupp gets completed. According to a Reuters report, the merger, first announced in September 2017, of Tata Steel and Thyssenkrupp is nearing completion.

The stock of Tata Steel surged as much as 3.15% to a day’s high of Rs 565.75 on NSE while the stock advanced 3.13% to a day’s high of Rs 565.2 on Friday. Notably, the stock of Tata Steel posted the biggest gain since 7 June and the stock was trading at the highest level since 21 June 2018. Powerful labour representatives of Thyssenkrupp on Thursday signalled their support for a planned joint venture with Tata Steel, Reuters said in a report.

Shares of Tata Steel topped the BSE Sensex on Friday under normal trading volumes. As at 10:50 am, more than 40 lakh equity shares of Tata Steel got exchanged on NSE and BSE combined while on NSE alone about 36.5 equity shares were traded.

Shares of Tata Steel have emerged as one of the worst performers among the components of BSE Sensex int he first half of current year. The stock of Tata Steel is down about 21% to Rs 548.45 from a share price level of Rs 697.81 as on 29 December 2018. Tata Steel commands a market capitalisation of nearly Rs 63,000 crore on BSE.