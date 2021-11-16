Tata Steel Rating: buy-Another strong quarter for the company

Ebitda at a new peak; steel prices face risk but India margins to hold well above past levels; FY22-23e EPS up 6-15%; ‘Buy’ retained
TATA delivered a strong Q2 with EBITDA up 1.7x YoY (+2% QoQ) to an all-time high of `Rs 165 bn. It expects realisations to improve further in Q3 although higher coking coal will have a bearing too. We expect India margins to contract sequentially but settle well above past years; deleveraging should also pick up pace in H2. China’s steel demand outlook has weakened, but production cuts should support market balance. We raise FY22-23E EPS by 6-15% and retain Buy.
Another strong quarter: TATA’s Q2 EBITDA was 13% below JEFe mainly due to lower-than-expected India margins. Standalone, including BSL, volumes rose 11% QoQ but EBITDA was flattish QoQ as EBITDA/t fell 9% QoQ. TSE volumes fell 8% QoQ but EBITDA/t rose by $121 QoQ to $211. Pre-exceptional PBT rose 8% QoQ (+5.2x YoY). Despite working capital pressure from higher steel prices, net debt fell by 9% in H1.
Clouds on China demand: Property sector concerns and power shortages amid an already weakening macro have clouded Chinese metal demand outlook. However, a likely shift to easier policies and a potential infrastructure boost could provide cushion. Supply side is turning favourable with China intensifying production cuts. Steel output was down 22% YoY in Sep-Oct; Oct steel net exports fell 8% MoM.
Steel prices at some risk: Chinese export steel price held up well around $1,000/t over May-Aug’21 but has since fallen 20% to $815/t. Indian flat steel price, conversely, has climbed to Rs 72K/t and is now at ~5% premium to landed imports from China. Indian prices could face some pressure if Chinese export prices continue to weaken; however, our estimates already factor in a fall to Rs 62K/t in FY23, 14% below spot. Near term, TATA expects Q3 realisations to rise ~Rs 2K/t QoQ in India and €50-55/t QoQ in TSE.
India margins to hold well above past years: We expect TATA’s standalone margins to contract from Q2 level on higher coking coal cost and our expectation of a steel price fall in CY22. We still expect standalone EBITDA/t of Rs 26K/25K in H2FY22/FY23, well above the FY05-21 peak of Rs 18K/t (Q2: Rs 30K/t). For TSE, our estimates factor in EBITDA/t of $180/75 in H2FY22/FY23 (H1: $147). We expect deleveraging to pick up pace in H2; we factor in net debt falling Rs 83/sh in H2FY22 and a further Rs 178/sh in FY23.
Retain Buy: We upgrade FY22-23E EBITDA by 4-5% and EPS by 6-15%. While the uncertainty on Chinese steel demand is an overhang, TATA’s 1.3x FY23E PB is reasonable vs 2010/2018 peaks of 2.2x/1.8x as FY23E ROE of 21% should exceed past peaks of 17-19%. We retain Buy with Rs 1,600 PT.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.