Tata Steel Long Products Ltd. Share Price

TATA STEEL LONG PRODUCTS LTD.

Sector : Steel - Sponge Iron | Smallcap | NSE
₹811.85 Closed
3.9230.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Tata Steel Long Products Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹782.95₹818.75
₹811.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹556.00₹783.00
₹811.85
Open Price
₹783.00
Prev. Close
₹781.20
Volume
3,80,586

Tata Steel Long Products Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1825.38
  • R2839.97
  • R3861.18
  • Pivot
    804.17
  • S1789.58
  • S2768.37
  • S3753.78

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5614.76763.18
  • 10614.47754.07
  • 20616.95745.3
  • 50630.33723.21
  • 100614.44700.48
  • 200672.12684.2

Tata Steel Long Products Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.217.7226.3029.8528.71171.48-0.67
10.514.4237.5122.4764.65221.61217.89
-0.33-15.33-2.65-2.65-2.65-2.65-2.65
16.9022.91107.98115.61169.77828.56476.08
5.067.0572.3470.59111.30703.30370.38
27.5772.29248.71475.76494.451,359.382,968.65
5.331.5973.6257.4246.95194.6071.69
2.774.9823.0324.2036.84156.58-99.98
-1.650.4238.3732.9625.9359.73-19.87
12.4124.3533.9861.4017.8017.8017.80
24.8324.8325.6723.1927.66393.86122.53
15.3820.00-18.92-35.48-50.41160.87328.57

Tata Steel Long Products Ltd. Share Holdings

Tata Steel Long Products Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund21,00,4160.46159.38

Tata Steel Long Products Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Tata Steel Long Products Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    29-Aug, 2023 | 12:38 PM

About Tata Steel Long Products Ltd.

Tata Steel Long Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/07/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27102OR1982PLC001091 and registration number is 001091. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6801.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. T V Narendran
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ashish Anupam
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Meena Lall
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Koushik Chatterjee
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. Debashish Bhattacharjee
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. Sougata Ray
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Ansuman Das
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Srikumar Menon
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shashi Kant Maudgal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Neeta Karmakar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Tata Steel Long Products Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Steel Long Products Ltd.?

The market cap of Tata Steel Long Products Ltd. is ₹3,661.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tata Steel Long Products Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tata Steel Long Products Ltd. is -4.63 and PB ratio of Tata Steel Long Products Ltd. is 1.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tata Steel Long Products Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Steel Long Products Ltd. is ₹811.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tata Steel Long Products Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Steel Long Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Steel Long Products Ltd. is ₹783.00 and 52-week low of Tata Steel Long Products Ltd. is ₹556.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

