Tata Steel hits near 7-week high on strong Q2; should you buy or sell? Here’s what global brokerages say

By: | Published: November 14, 2018 12:12 PM

The shares of Tata Steel climbed nearly 3.6 percent to Rs 610, the highest since September 28, on BSE Wednesday after robust results in the quarter ended September.

The net profit of India’s biggest steel maker rose over three-fold to Rs 31.16 billion (8.8 mln), beating market estimates, supported by strong domestic growth.

The shares of Tata Steel climbed nearly 3.6 percent to Rs 610, the highest since September 28, on BSE Wednesday after robust results in the quarter ended September. The net profit of India’s biggest steel maker rose over three-fold to Rs 31.16 billion ($428.8 mln), beating market estimates, supported by strong domestic growth. The stock closed at Rs 589.15 Tuesday. The shares of the company are down nearly 10.9 percent this year as of last close.

What global brokerages say

HSBC

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

The Indian operations continued to shine in Q2 more than the offsetting disappointing European performance, said HSBC. The brokerage has kept ‘buy’ rating with target price of Rs 890.

Also read: Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty pare gains as IT, pharma stocks drag; IOC, BPCL shares up; Zee dips 3%

Morgan Stanley

The global brokerage kept the net debt remains stable sequentially saying the key positive surprise was better-than-expected realisation in domestic business, while costs were in line

Kotak Institutional Equities

The global brokerage has maintained “add” and raised the target price to Rs 670 from Rs 660.

Meanwhile, Tata Steel on Tuesday beat analyst estimates on all fronts as it reported a threefold rise in the consolidated net profit on a year-on-year basis to Rs 3,116 crore for the July-September 2018 period, much above the Bloomberg consensus estimates of Rs 2,606 crore, as the company recorded strong revenues during the quarter.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Tata Steel hits near 7-week high on strong Q2; should you buy or sell? Here’s what global brokerages say
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition