Ambit Capital has retained a positive view on select power stocks after electricity demand grew 11.8% year-on-year in the September quarter, but warned that renewable energy curtailment and delays in transmission capacity are limiting the benefits of stronger demand. Tata Power is its top pick, followed by JSW Energy, NTPC, Torrent Power and Power Grid. The brokerage has retained ‘Sell’ ratings on NTPC Green Energy and Indian Energy Exchange (IEX).

All-India coal-based plant load factor (PLF) averaged around 68%, as stronger electricity consumption increased utilisation at thermal power stations. Prices on the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) during non-solar hours also rose sharply, reaching Rs 9.3 per kWh in September 2026, compared with Rs 4.6 per kWh a year earlier.

Ambit says thermal power companies among key beneficiaries

Ambit said thermal power companies were the main beneficiaries of the demand increase, with all five thermal generators in its coverage reporting higher PLFs year-on-year. Tata Power recorded the strongest improvement, while JSW Energy and Torrent Power were the only two companies to report sequential PLF growth.

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Renewable energy additions remained strong, with listed companies adding approximately 3GW during the quarter, accounting for 42% of industry additions.

Thermal generation benefits from higher utilisation

All five thermal power companies covered by Ambit reported year-on-year improvement in PLF during Q2FY27. Ambit expects thermal generation to remain important as evening power deficits widen and renewable generation varies with weather conditions. It also noted that no organic thermal capacity was commissioned during the quarter, with the next major additions expected to be weighted towards FY28 and FY29.

Renewable additions remain strong, but execution is uneven

Listed renewable energy companies added approximately 3GW in Q2FY27, with ReNew and Adani Green Energy contributing around 0.6GW each. Tata Power added 419MW, JSW Energy 513MW and NTPC Green Energy 388MW. Torrent Power commissioned its first 200MW of renewable capacity.

However, progress against annual capacity guidance varied significantly. Ambit said the gap between capacity additions and capex execution suggests that commissioning is back-ended. Most companies will need a sharper second-half ramp-up to meet their FY27 targets, while delays in transmission capitalisation increase the risk of projects slipping into FY28.

Key earnings risk for renewable companies

Ambit said renewable energy curtailment rose sharply year-on-year as transmission infrastructure struggled to absorb new generation. NTPC Green Energy lost 16.5% of revenue to curtailment, compared with 7.3% a year earlier. Adani Green Energy’s EBITDA impact increased to 10.7%, from less than 5% in the year-ago period.

Tata Power’s curtailed generation reached 11% during the quarter, compared with 8.8% in Q1FY27. The brokerage expects curtailment to remain a drag on renewable energy earnings until evacuation capacity catches up with generation additions.

The pressure is also visible in transmission companies’ guidance. Power Grid raised its FY27 capex guidance by 8% to Rs 40,000 crore, but reduced its capitalisation guidance by 17% to Rs 25,000 crore. Adani Energy Solutions also cut its capitalisation guidance to Rs 8,000 crore.

Power sector earnings rise, led by renewable energy companies

Renewable energy companies recorded some of the strongest year-on-year EBITDA growth. ACME Solar’s EBITDA increased 88%, NTPC Green Energy’s rose 57%, Clean Max reported 56% growth and Adani Green Energy’s EBITDA increased 46%.

NTPC Green Energy’s EBITDA per megawatt fell 19% sequentially to Rs 7.5 lakh, the lowest among the renewable peers in Ambit’s comparison. ACME Solar was an exception, with EBITDA per megawatt rising 76% year-on-year to Rs 24.1 lakh.

Among the larger power companies, Tata Power’s EBITDA increased 26% year-on-year, while NTPC reported 22% growth. JSW Energy’s EBITDA rose 21%, Torrent Power recorded an 11% increase and Power Grid’s EBITDA grew 8%.

Ambit’s Q2FY27 power sector review

Metric Q2FY27 s Power demand growth, year-on-year 11.8% Peak power demand 270GW Average coal PLF ~68% Listed renewable capacity additions ~3GW Listed companies’ share of industry additions 42% Aggregate EBITDA growth, year-on-year 21% Aggregate PAT growth, year-on-year 37% NTPC Green revenue lost to curtailment 16.5% Power Grid FY27 capex guidance Rs 40,000 crore Power Grid FY27 capitalisation guidance Rs 25,000 crore

Ambit’s preferred power stocks and target prices

Ambit’s preferred order among its ‘Buy’-rated companies is Tata Power, JSW Energy, NTPC, Torrent Power and Power Grid. The brokerage has retained ‘Sell’ ratings on NTPC Green Energy and IEX.

Company Rating Target price Potential upside / downside* Tata Power ‘Buy’ Rs 420 21% upside JSW Energy ‘Buy’ Rs 540 5% upside NTPC ‘Buy’ Rs 400 25% upside Torrent Power ‘Buy’ Rs 1,325 9% upside Power Grid ‘Buy’ Rs 285 11% upside NTPC Green Energy ‘Sell’ Rs 85 2% upside Indian Energy Exchange ‘Sell’ Rs 100 14% downside

Potential returns are calculated from the reference prices and target prices stated in Ambit Capital’s report dated November 17, 2026.

Ambit on Tata Power: ‘Buy’

Ambit has a ‘Buy’ rating on Tata Power with a target price of Rs 420, implying a potential upside of approximately 21% from the report’s reference price of Rs 348. Tata Power is the brokerage’s top pick among the power companies it covers, supported by stronger thermal generation, renewable capacity additions and its longer-term expansion plans.

The brokerage’s valuation section states: “We build a 13% EBITDA CAGR through FY28.” Ambit uses a 12% cost of equity in its discounted cash flow valuation and values the company at 10.8 times estimated FY28 EBITDA.

Tata Power’s EBITDA increased 26% year-on-year in 2QFY27. Its thermal PLF rose 3,270 basis points to 72%, the strongest improvement among the five thermal generators tracked by Ambit. The company also added 419MW of renewable capacity during the quarter, nearly doubling its additions from the preceding quarter.

Ambit has identified higher coal prices as a risk to its assumptions, while additional investment opportunities in renewable energy could provide upside beyond the capacity already included in its estimates.

Ambit on JSW Energy: ‘Buy’

Ambit has a ‘Buy’ rating on JSW Energy with a target price of Rs 540, indicating a potential upside of approximately 5% from the report’s reference price of Rs 515. The company ranks second in the brokerage’s preferred order, supported by its generation mix, renewable capacity pipeline and expected earnings growth.

The brokerage expects “FY30 EBITDA to be 4x and PAT to be 2x FY25 levels.” Its target price implies 11 times estimated FY27 EBITDA.

JSW Energy had completed 46% of its FY27 capacity addition guidance by the end of the first half, the highest proportion among the major companies in Ambit’s comparison. It added 513MW of renewable capacity in 2QFY27 and had achieved 41% of its full-year capex guidance by the halfway point.

Ambit has identified demand growth of 5% or lower, higher renewable curtailment and elevated interest rates as key risks to its estimates.

Ambit on NTPC: ‘Buy’

Ambit has a ‘Buy’ rating on NTPC with a target price of Rs 400, implying a potential upside of approximately 25% from the report’s reference price of Rs 319. The brokerage’s valuation incorporates the thermal business as well as the group’s renewable energy, nuclear, pumped storage and other operations.

Ambit’s valuation assessment states: “Our DCF-based TP of Rs400/share implies a Rs313/share value for the thermal business.” The remaining valuation is attributed to renewable energy, nuclear, pumped storage, coal mining and flue gas desulphurisation businesses.

The company had completed 26% of its FY27 capacity addition guidance by the end of the first half. Its capex execution was stronger, at 46% of the annual guidance. Ambit expects the company’s longer-term opportunity to come from a combination of thermal generation and expansion across renewable energy, nuclear power, pumped storage, coal mining and other projects.

The brokerage has identified lower industry demand growth, further moderation in battery energy storage system prices and delays in commissioning NTPC projects as risks to its valuation.

Ambit on Torrent Power: ‘Buy’

Ambit has a ‘Buy’ rating on Torrent Power with a target price of Rs 1,325, indicating a potential upside of approximately 9% from the report’s reference price of Rs 1,221. The company ranks fourth in the brokerage’s preferred order, supported by improved thermal utilisation and the start of its renewable capacity additions.

The brokerage’s valuation section states: “Our DCF-based TP of Rs1,325 implies 12.1x FY28E EBITDA.” Its assumptions include an EBITDA spread of Rs 1.5-2 per unit on merchant power sales through FY30, with DGEN operating at a PLF of 20-40%.

Torrent Power commissioned its first 200MW of renewable capacity during 2QFY27. Its thermal PLF increased to 45%, up 1,190 basis points year-on-year and 1,820 basis points sequentially. It was one of only two thermal companies in Ambit’s coverage to report a quarter-on-quarter improvement in PLF.

Ambit also sees potential from additional distribution opportunities. A further decline in LNG prices could improve gas-related earnings, although the company’s merchant power assumptions remain an important part of the valuation.

Ambit on Power Grid: ‘Buy’

Ambit has a ‘Buy’ rating on Power Grid with a target price of Rs 285, implying a potential upside of approximately 11% from the report’s reference price of Rs 257. The brokerage’s investment case is linked to the company’s transmission network and expected capitalisation over the next few years.

Ambit’s valuation assessment states: “Our DCF-based TP of Rs285 implies 2.3x FY28E book value.” The brokerage expects more than Rs 2 lakh crore of capitalisation over the next five years.

Power Grid’s EBITDA increased 8% year-on-year to Rs 9,715 crore in 2QFY27, while profit after tax rose 11% to Rs 3,862 crore. The company achieved 49% of its FY27 capex guidance by the end of the first half.

However, the gap between spending and capitalisation remains a concern. Power Grid raised its FY27 capex guidance by 8% to Rs 40,000 crore but reduced its capitalisation guidance by 17% to Rs 25,000 crore.

Ambit has also identified greater discipline in tariff-based competitive bidding as a factor that could support returns from new projects.

Ambit on NTPC Green Energy: ‘Sell’

Ambit has a ‘Sell’ rating on NTPC Green Energy with a target price of Rs 85, implying a potential upside of approximately 2% from the report’s reference price of Rs 83. The brokerage’s cautious stance reflects the company’s exposure to renewable energy curtailment, slower capacity execution and pressure on operating performance.

Ambit’s valuation section states: “Our TP of Rs85 implies 10x FY30E run-rate EBITDA.” The brokerage builds in 9% EBITDA CAGR and assumes NTPC Green Energy reaches 90GW of capacity by FY40 and 269GW by FY50.

Execution is another concern. NTPC Green Energy had completed only 20% of its FY27 capacity addition guidance by the end of the first half and just 17% of its annual capex guidance. Ambit sees the company lagging on both commissioning and spending, leaving a substantial amount of work for the second half.

The brokerage has identified potential improvement in renewable energy returns if supply and demand tighten, along with lower interest rates. However, it remains cautious given the current execution and curtailment concerns.

Ambit on Indian Energy Exchange: ‘Sell’

Ambit has a ‘Sell’ rating on Indian Energy Exchange with a target price of Rs 100, implying a potential downside of approximately 14% from the report’s reference price of Rs 116. The brokerage’s valuation is based on a discounted cash flow method and implies 15 times estimated FY28 EBITDA and 17.5 times FY28 price-to-earnings.

Ambit’s valuation section states: “Our TP implies 15x FY28 EBITDA and 17.5x FY28 P/E.” The brokerage’s assessment also considers transaction-fee assumptions and the ability of incumbent exchanges to retain market share as market coupling develops.

Ambit identified the possibility that exchanges may agree not to reduce transaction fees from 2 paise per kWh on each side.Higher-than-expected volume growth in short-term electricity markets is another potential positive identified by the brokerage. However, its ‘Sell’ rating indicates that these factors do not sufficiently support the current valuation assumptions.

Power sector outlook: Demand and project execution key factors to watch

Ambit expects India’s power sector to remain in an investment cycle, with demand projected to grow at around 6% annually through FY32. The corresponding requirement for generation capacity could mean an approximately 11% annual increase in the sector’s generation gross block.

The brokerage believes the next important catalyst may come from power procurement rather than only near-term demand growth. Limited visibility on power purchase agreements for capacity expected in FY29 and FY30 could require distribution companies to accelerate procurement during the coming year.