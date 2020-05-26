Tata Power: Retain ‘buy’ with target price of Rs 51

TPCL’s recovery path may be jagged, but it’s headed north.

Tata Power Reported Q4FY20 operational performance (Ebitda at Rs 1,800 crore) in line, whereas 50% PAT outperformance is due to lower tax and a higher JV contribution. The Indonesian mining amendment greatly abates the profitability overhang. Management outlined 1.5x D/E and Rs 25,000 crore in debt by end-FY21 (2.2x/Rs 44,000 crore currently), which is aggressive, but suggests FY21 would mark a turnaround. Deliverance remains key though. In our view, TPCL’s recovery path may be jagged, but it’s headed north (Changing perceptions: All’s not lost). Maintain ‘buy’ with a TP of Rs 51.

Revenue dropped 8% y-o-y hit by lower off-take in the distribution business amid the lockdown-led fall in demand. Consequently, receivables have been stretched in April 2020 due to moratorium and delayed payments, but those are subject to late payment charges. Operational performance at Rs 1,800 crore (adjusted for regulatory movement) is in line with a jump of 25% y-o-y and was aided by lower international coal prices (down 35% y-o-y).

Mundra P&L under-recoveries continue to be ~Rs 0.30paisa/unit (for HPC– Rs 0.45 paisa/unit). Overall, the integrated business operations reported a loss on account of lower coal prices. Despite

400MW of capacity addition, the renewable business Ebitda came in flat at Rs 550 crore due to weak radiation and grid curtailment at the wind sites. On the Mundra resolution, management indicated that Gujarat and Maharashtra are moving ahead with supplementary PPAs for the compensatory tariffs, which would include penalties from Haryana/Rajasthan.

Once formalised, the PPAs would be presented to the CERC. Various restructuring exercises are

underway to set the house in order. We perceive a couple of potential triggers, which could play out over the next one year. TPCL is trading at 0.5x FY20 BVPS and below its floor price.