  • MORE MARKET STATS

Tata Power reports outstanding borrowing of Rs 16,504.4 cr

By: |
April 8, 2021 5:11 PM

In the filing, the company said that "outstanding borrowing of the company as on March 31, 2021, (original maturity more than 1 year)" was Rs 16,504.41 crore.

The company made the disclosure in a filing to the BSE.The company made the disclosure in a filing to the BSE.

Tata Power on Thursday said its total outstanding borrowing stood at Rs 16,504.41 crore at the end of March 31.

The company made the disclosure in a filing to the BSE.

Related News

In the filing, the company said that “outstanding borrowing of the company as on March 31, 2021, (original maturity more than 1 year)” was Rs 16,504.41 crore.

Tata Power, together with its subsidiaries and joint entities, has a generation capacity of 12,792 megawatts. Of this, 30 per cent comes from clean energy sources.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Tata Power reports outstanding borrowing of Rs 16504.4 cr
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India to resume buying oil from Iran once US sanctions ease
2Sensex, Nifty slip from intra-day highs, but end in green; here’s what experts make of today’s trade
3Surge in COVID cases may impact NBFCs’ fund raising via securitisation: Report