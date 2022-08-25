Tata Power charts out strong growth trajectory, betting big on renewable energy biz; analysts’ views mixed

Tata Power share price jumped 1 per cent on Thursday, a day after Tata Motors signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the company to develop a 7.25 MW onsite solar project at its commercial vehicle manufacturing facility in Jamshedpur. “Tata Motors and Tata Power Renewable Energy’s joint green initiative for solarisation of Tata Motors’ Jamshedpur Plant is a big step towards achieving RE100 goals,” said Gurinder Singh Sandhu, Chief, New Business Services, Tata Power. Tata Power shares were quoting at Rs 232, up 1 per cent on NSE. So far this year, the stock has jumped over 3.5 per cent. Analysts’ views remain mixed on the stock.

ICICI Securities: Add

Target price: Rs 262| Upside: 14%

Analysts at ICICI Securities are bullish on the stock. Apart from the 5-year green business targets to improve Tata Power’s leadership positions (helped by the receipt of Rs 2,000 crore from TPREL stake sale), the brokerage expects the Tata group company to be among the key players in the T&D space, participating in upcoming discom privatisation as well as transmission TBCB bids. “Debt reduction and elevated coal prices paint a positive picture for CGPL and coal businesses currently. Since provisioning and write-offs are now complete for both Tata Projects and TPSSL, we believe they should turnaround from Q2FY23E onward,” they said. Easing of commodity prices and domestic contract manufacturing arrangements for TPSSL is also expected to help.

The brokerage said, “We maintain our SoTP-based target price of Rs 262 on TPWR, but downgrade the stock to ADD (from Buy) due to stock price run-up (12.3% over past 6M).” They believe that long-term potential of the company’s businesses is good, especially its renewables and distribution businesses, and that the company is the best-placed private player in the power sector, with businesses across the value chain and backward integration.

Tata Power: Hold

Target price: Rs 250 | Upside 8%

Tata Power’s management at its annual analyst meet recently, exuded confidence about the paradigm shift in the power sector landscape and its apt positioning to ride the new leg of growth with sustainability at its core. The company laid out an Rs 1 lakh crore 5Y mega capex plan, leaning on RE and T&D, keeping D/E under check at 1.5x (worst case 2x). In view of Edelweiss analysts, resilience, sustainability and consumer orientation are the three pillars of TPWR 2.0 and are visible in its actions. “New businesses’ low profitability is transitory in nature accentuated by abrupt market changes – commodity/forex inflation. But, this could start zooming once the situation normalises and it attains critical mass.

According to the brokerage, given the tricky power demand-supply scenario, Mundra resolution is in the final stages. This, along with a high coal price scenario, bodes well for Tata Power. “Overall, TPWR’s integrated business strategy has made positive strides keeping in mind its core focus areas. We remain structurally positive and believe that TPWR has chartered out a strong growth trajectory (at least 15% compounding for the next couple of years),” it said. Edelweiss maintains a ‘hold’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs Rs 250, given Tata Power being fairly valued.

