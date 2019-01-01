Tata Motors, Yes Bank lost up to 60% last year; check worst Sensex, Nifty stocks of 2018

Tata Motors shares plunged by more than 60%, to emerge as the biggest Sensex loser for the 2018.

Even as we enter into 2019 and leave 2018 behind, many bluechip stocks including Tata Motors and Yes Bank have emerged as major losers in the headlins indices Sensex and Nifty. Notably, while the Sensex has returned a tepid 6.2% in the volatile year, Tata Motors share price has plunged by more than 60% in the year! The broader Nifty 50 has returned a 3.5% in the year. We take a closer look at top Sensex and Nifty losers in the year.

Top 5 Sensex losers

Tata Motors shares plunged by more than 60%, to emerge as the biggest Sensex loser for the 2018. Yes Bank shares lost more than 42% in the year, emerging as the second worst performing Sensex stock in the year. Billiknaire Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel shares have tanked by more than 40% in 2018, to become the third worst performing stock in the Sensex. Vedanta stock price has corrected by more than 38%, even as the Nifty pharma index tanked by about 7.6% in the year. Tata Steel share price too slumped by nearly 29% in the year.

Top 5 Sensex gainers

The 30-share Sensex returned a dismal 6.2% in the year, closing at 36,083.33. India’s largest IT firm TCS has emerged as the biggest Sensex gainer, zooming by more than 40.2% in the year. FMCG giant HUL has gained by more than 32% to become the second biggest Sensex gainer. IT major Infosys share price rallied by more than 26% to become the third highest gainer. India’s major private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank shares zoomed by more than 24%. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries zoomed by 22% in the year, outperforming the Sensex by more than three times.

Top 5 Nifty losers

Tata Motors ( down 60%), Yes Bank (down 42%), Bharti Airtel (down 41%), HPCL (down 40%) and Vedanta (down 39%) have emerged as the biggest Nifty losers in 2018.

Top 5 Nifty gainers

Interestingly, Nifty returns have been lower than Sensex returns, at a tepid 3.5% in the year. Bajaj Finance (51%), Tech Mahindra (44%) , TCS (40%), Hindustan Unilever (33%), Infosys (26%) have outperformed the Nifty 50 in the year.