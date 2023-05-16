Tata Motors, TVS, HAL, IDFC among 79 NSE stocks to hit 52-week highs; 6 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices were trading in red in the mid-day session on Tuesday. The NSE Nifty 50 was down 36 points or 0.20% at 18,362.6 and BSE Sensex fell 145.98 points or 0.23% to 62,199.73. In broader markets, Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.83%, Nifty Smallcap 250 climbed 0.49% and Nifty Midcap Select jumped 1.10%. The volatility index, India VIX surged over 1%. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty fell 50.4 points 0.11% to 44,021.7, Nifty Financial Services was down 64.9 points or 0.33% to 19,518.3 while Nifty PSU Bank jumped 34.8 points or 0.87% to 4,055.6. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Astral, State Bank of India, HDFC, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finance were among the most active equities on NSE.

Volume Gainers

Pearl Global Industries, Indbank Merchant Banking Services, IFGL Refractories, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Vesuvius India and SML Isuzu were the top volume gainers on the NSE.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

Bajaj Finance, ONGC, BPCL, Bajaj Finserv, Hindalco, Coal India, Divis Lab, NTPC and Infosys were the top gainers while Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid, Maruti, Reliance Industries (RIL), Apollo Hospital, Kotak Bank and HDFC Life were the losers.

Price Band Hitters

ACL, Arrow Green, AVG, Avro India, Axita Cotton, DRC Systems India, Seya Industries, Saksoft and HEC Infra Projects were among 50 stocks that hit the upper price band while ATGL, Balkrishna Paper Mills, Goyal Aluminiums, PVP Ventures, TECIL Chemicals and Hydro Power and SEL Manufacturing Company were among the 21 stocks that hit lower price band. Meanwhile, 6 stocks hit both bands today.

Stocks at 52-week Highs and Lows

Tata Motors DVR, TVS Motor Company, Andhra Cements, AU Small Finance Bank, Aurobindo Pharma, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Datamatics Global Services, DLF Ltd, Gail (India), Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Housing & Urban Development Corporation, IDFC, IDFC First Bank, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and L&T Finance Holdings were among 79 stocks that hit 52 week highs on Tuesday while PVR INOX, SEL Manufacturing Company and Sumitomo Chemical India were among 6 stocks that hit 52-week lows.