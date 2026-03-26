India sits among the markets facing pressure in a $100 per barrel oil world. As one of the largest crude importers globally, the country’s equity markets face a scenario where earnings estimates get cut across its biggest listed sectors, oil marketing companies face sharp earnings downside under stress assumptions, and the macroeconomic drag from higher energy costs ripples through gross domestic product and inflation simultaneously.

UBS, in its March 19 stress test covering roughly 1,700 stocks across emerging and Asia-Pacific markets, reset oil price assumptions to $100 per barrel for 2026 and 2027 across its analyst models, and the results make for uncomfortable reading for anyone holding Indian equities in a prolonged Middle East conflict scenario.

1. India as a market faces broad earnings cuts, not upgrades

When UBS reset oil to $100 per barrel across all its analyst models, India came out on the negative side of the ledger at the index level. While Brazil could see earnings per share jump 50% to 60% and Mexico posts sharp upgrades, India sits alongside Indonesia and South Africa in the group that faces earnings cuts rather than upgrades when crude prices rise.

India imports a large share of its crude oil requirements, meaning higher prices flow directly into costs for refiners, airlines, auto manufacturers, chemicals producers and logistics companies without any offsetting revenue benefit from higher oil realisations at the index level. The energy exporters of Latin America and the Gulf pocket the windfall. India pays the bill.

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UBS said in the report that “commodity-exposed markets Brazil, Mexico and Saudi Arabia benefit from higher oil prices, while Indonesia, India and South Africa could see cuts.”

The indirect damage compounds the direct hit. UBS economists estimate that a 10% increase in crude oil prices delivers a meaningful negative impact to India’s real gross domestic product, and inflation pressures rise alongside it. When UBS mapped historical relationships between domestic GDP growth and MSCI earnings per share growth, it found that India’s earnings base has historically tracked domestic growth reasonably closely, meaning the macro drag feeds back into corporate earnings beyond what the direct cost stress tests already capture.

2. Oil marketing companies face severe earnings downside

No corner of the Indian market gets hurt more severely in UBS’s modelling than the three listed oil marketing companies, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation. These companies buy crude at international market prices, refine it, and sell petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas at prices that are influenced by domestic factors and may not fully reflect global price changes.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation faces the worst outcome in the UBS India coverage universe. UBS analyst Rwibhu Aon, who carries a Sell rating on the stock, models a negative 330% impact to 2026 estimated earnings per share and a negative 280% hit in 2027.

Indian Oil Corporation, rated Neutral by UBS, faces a negative 140% earnings impact for 2026 and a negative 125% hit in 2027. Bharat Petroleum Corporation, also rated Neutral, sees a negative 140% earnings impact for 2026 worsening to negative 145% in 2027.

“EM and Asia-Pacific stocks with the biggest EPS downside potential from higher oil and gas prices,” UBS noted in presenting these stress-tested estimates.

3. Tata Motors tops the Asia-Pacific downside table

The single stock with the largest negative earnings per share impact in UBS’s entire EM and Asia-Pacific coverage universe is Tata Motors, where UBS analyst Pramod Kumar models a negative 805% impact to 2026 estimated earnings per share. The 2027 figure is negative 99%. The stock carries a Sell rating.

The severity of the number reflects the combination of a relatively thin profit base and simultaneous cost pressures across fuel, logistics, component sourcing and consumer demand sensitivity. Higher oil prices compress margins on vehicles at the manufacturing stage through energy and parts costs, then compress demand at the retail stage because the cost of owning and running a vehicle rises alongside fuel prices, as per the report.

UBS’s sector analysis on autos and parts describes “margin compression from higher fuel, logistics and component input costs with limited direct hedging” as the primary transmission channel, with “partial pass-through risk, demand sensitivity at higher vehicle prices and higher cost of ownership” as the secondary effect.

Tata Motors Consolidated Vehicles also appears on UBS’s downside list with a negative 110% earnings impact for both 2026 and 2027.

4. IndiGo faces a 265% earnings hit despite a ‘Buy’ rating

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo and India’s dominant domestic airline, presents one of the more complicated situations in UBS’s analysis. UBS analyst Pramod Kumar carries a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock, yet the earnings stress test shows a negative 265% impact to 2026 estimated earnings per share and a negative 160% hit in 2027 under a $100 per barrel oil scenario.

The ‘Buy’ rating and the severe earnings stress test existing simultaneously reflects the fact that UBS’s 12-month rating is based on a set of assumptions about fuel prices, competitive dynamics and demand recovery that differ from the extreme stress scenario being tested here.

UBS described transport broadly as a sector where “fuel is a core cost with sensitivity to oil price spikes” and where the “outcome hinges on ability to raise fares or freight rates.”

5. A few Indian names benefit, but gains remain limited

Not every Indian stock loses in a $100 per barrel world. UBS identifies a few names where higher oil and gas prices translate into earnings upgrades, though the scale of the benefit is smaller relative to the downside seen elsewhere.

Reliance Industries sees a 16% earnings per share upgrade for 2026 and a 14% upgrade for 2027. UBS analysis carries a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock.

GAIL India, rated ‘Buy’ by UBS analyst Rwibhu Aon, sees an 11% earnings upgrade for 2026 and a 13% upgrade for 2027.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, rated ‘Neutral’, sees a 20% earnings upgrade for 2026 and a 30% upgrade for 2027 as the upstream producer benefits from higher oil realisations.

“EM and Asia-Pacific stocks with the biggest EPS upside potential from higher oil and gas prices,” UBS noted.

The macro picture adds to the pressure

Beyond what happens to individual company earnings, UBS’s economists have modelled the broader macroeconomic transmission of higher crude prices through India’s economy, and the findings suggest the impact extends beyond direct earnings sensitivity.

India appears in the middle of the GDP sensitivity table, meaning a 10% increase in crude prices delivers a negative impact to real economic growth, while inflation also rises. The more concerning finding comes when UBS maps historical relationships between domestic GDP growth and corporate earnings growth.

During past supply-driven oil price shocks since 1990, India has been among the markets that underperformed on a time-weighted average basis.

Conclusion

The overall picture that UBS paints for India in a sustained $100 per barrel world is one where the stock market pain is concentrated but significant, the macro drag is real and self-reinforcing, and the main domestic beneficiaries are upstream producers and gas-linked businesses, while large parts of the market, including oil marketing companies, airlines and auto manufacturers, face pressure.