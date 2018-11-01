Tata Motors share price rallies 4% after Q2 results; should you buy shares now?

Tata Motors share price: Shares of India’s major auto-manufacturer Tata Motors rallied on Thursday morning, after the firm reported Q2 results for the latest quarter.

Tata Motors share price: Shares of India’s major auto-manufacturer Tata Motors rallied on Thursday morning, after the firm reported Q2 results for the latest quarter. Tata Motors share price gained 4.14% to hit the day’s high at Rs 186.05. Yesterday, the firm reported a net loss of Rs 1,048.80 crore (attributable to shareholders) for quarter ended September 30, as compared to a net profit of Rs 2,482.78 crore in the comparable period last year.

Interestingly, the firm’s passenger vehicle business in India achieved break even in the latest quarter. “Our solid, all-around performance in Q2FY19 has impressively demonstrated that Tata Motors ‘Turnaround 2.0’ is in full swing. The continued improvements were made possible due to a robust product and innovation pipeline, strong market activation, rigorous cost reductions and structural process improvements,” said Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors. However, the firm’s JLR business reported a total loss of 101 million pounds for September quarter.

Taking stock of the reported results, Jefferies said that there has been a significant cut in JLR investment guidance for FY19 and 20. The firm has a target price or Rs 300 on the shares. Jefferies’ target price implies an upside of more than 60% from the current market prices. Jefferies noted that the management is hopeful of a better performance going forward.

“We have improved our market shares whilst delivering robust improvement in profitability in both the commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles and generated positive free cash flows. This strong performance in the face of an intensely competitive market situation augurs well for the future,” Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran noted.

