The Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles is in focus on Monday, November 16, after the company posted a net loss for the September quarter due to exceptional costs. The Tata Motors PV share price plunged nearly 9% to a low of Rs 262.30 in early trade.

Analysts expect its British luxury car subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) business to remain under pressure due to several headwinds in the near term. Brokerage Motilal Oswal and Elara Capital see 10-14% downside from current levels, but one has a ‘Sell’ rating while the other has an ‘Accumulate’ call.

Tata Motors PV Q2: JLR guidance slashed

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 5,531 crore for the September quarter, compared to a profit in the year ago period. The automaker’s bottom line was impacted by exceptional charges of Rs 6,738 crore, related to restructuring costs, employee separation and asset impairments.

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It posted a revenue of Rs 96,920 crore for the quarter, below the estimated Rs 100,045 crore, but up from Rs 72,349 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) was Rs 4,866 crore, significantly lower than the estimate of Rs 6,973 crore. This resulted in an EBITDA margin of 5.02% for the quarter.

Tata Motors PV revised the full-year guidance for its British luxury car subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), on account of multiple challenges. The company now expects an adjusted EBIT margin of 2-3% from 4% and free cash outflow of 1.25 billion pounds.

Motilal Oswal on Tata Motors PV: Wounded Jaguar faces multiple headwinds

The brokerage reiterated its ‘Sell’ rating on the stock amid multiple headwinds in the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) business. Motilal Oswal has a target price of Rs 240 apiece for the stock, implying a downside of over 10% from the current price of Rs 267.10.

The brokerage expects margin of India business to remain under pressure in the near term, mainly due to multiple headwinds in JLR from commodity pressure, persistent softness in China demand and higher interest costs on account of increasing JLR debt.

Motilal lowered its FY27 and FY28 earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 69% and 5%, respectively.

“While India business has been gaining market share, margins remain under pressure given the adverse mix and rising input costs. Further, JLR continues to face multiple headwinds on the demand and cost fronts. While JLR has embarked on a major cost-reduction initiative, it is likely to only help partially offset the current headwinds,” the brokerage said.

Elara Capital on Tata Motors PV: India ops key beneficiary of BEV penetration

Elara Capital maintained its ‘Accumulate’ rating on the stock, but lowered its target price to Rs 314. This implies a downside of 14% from the current price. Elara lowered its FY27-FY29 EBITDA view by 4-14%.

The brokerage expects Tata Motors PV’s India operations to be a key beneficiary of the battery electric vehicle (BEV) penetration rising in India. It expects the company’s EBITDA margin to improve hereon as new model launches and cost reduction initiatives start kicking in.

The company expects commodity pressures to remain higher in the December quarter, with more price hikes possible in this and the next quarter. Around 40% of the rise in commodity costs has been offset this year through price hikes.

“Management says reduction in revenue target (for JLR) was primarily attributable to weaker-than-expected performance in China. Management is assessing whether the weakness is cyclical or structural before deciding on its long-term approach, while reiterating its commitment to remain invested in China,” the brokerage said.

Tata Motors PV: What next for investors?

The stock is under heavy selling pressure today and more is expected in the near future on dim outlook for its JLR operations. While cost-cutting initiatives have started, it is only expected to partly offset margin headwinds.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.