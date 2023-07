Tata Motors, ONGC, NHPC, Ashok Leyland among 147 stocks that hit 52-week highs; 18 touch 52-week lows

Domestic indices NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex opened flat during Monday’s session. In the intraday trade, the NSE Nifty 50 sank 51.65 points or 0.26% to 19,693.35 and the BSE Sensex slipped 149.26 points or 0.22% to 66, 535. Among the broader market indices – the Nifty 100 fell 0.12 % and the Nifty 200 slipped 0.09%, while Nifty Next 50 rose 0.08%, Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.40%, Nifty Smallcap 250 rose 0.35% and Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 0.43 %.

In sectoral indices, Nifty Bank fell 0.36%, Nifty FMCG slipped 0.25%, Nifty Media fell 0.30% and Nifty Metal sank 0.60%, while Nifty IT gained 0.38%, Nifty Auto gained 0.35%, Nifty PSU Bank gained 0.64% and Nifty Pharma rose 0.28%. Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Suzlon Energy, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Rail Vikas Nigam, Infosys, RBL Bank, Aarti Drugs, Polycab India, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, United Spirits (formerly known as McDowell’s), Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Paytm (One97 Communications), Rural Electrification Corporation, State Bank of India, SJVN, Larsen & Toubro, and HDFC Life Insurance Company were the most active stocks on NSE.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

Aarti Drugs, Action Construction Equipment, AGI Greenpac, AIA Engineering, Alkem Laboratories, Apar Industries, APL Apollo Tubes, Ashapura Minechem, Ashok Leyland, Aurobindo Pharma, Banco Products (I), Bikaji Foods International, Birla Cable, Can Fin Homes, Colgate Palmolive (India), CPSE ETF, Craftsman Automation, CreditAccess Grameen, Cupid, LT Foods, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, DCM Shriram Industries, Dhampur Sugar Mills, D-Link (India), Dodla Dairy, D P Wires, Electronics Mart India, Engineers India, Eris Lifesciences, Esab India, Fortis Healthcare, Gabriel India, GAIL (India), Gateway Distriparks, Geekay Wires, General Insurance Corporation of India, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Goodyear India, Grasim Industries, Heritage Foods, Hindware Home Innovation, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, IDFC First Bank, IIFL Finance, Indian Bank, Inox Green Energy Services, Inox Wind, ION Exchange (India), Ircon International, Iris Clothings, Isgec Heavy Engineering, Inox Wind Energy, The Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Jagran Prakashan, Jai Balaji Industries, Jindal Saw, Jindal Drilling And Industries, Jindal Stainless, JTL Industries, Jupiter Wagons, KEC International, Kriti Nutrients, Larsen & Toubro, Magadh Sugar & Energy, Man Infraconstruction, Mankind Pharma, Marine Electricals (India), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, United Spirits, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, MIC Electronics, Minda Corporation, Neuland Laboratories, NHPC, NLC India, NRB Bearing, One Point One Solutions, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Parag Milk Foods, Peninsula Land, Power Finance Corporation, PTC India Financial Services, Pitti Engineering, PNB Housing Finance, Poddar Pigments, Poonawalla Fincorp, Prakash Industries, Premier Explosives, Pressman Advertising, Pricol, Railtel Corporation Of India, Ram Ratna Wires, Rane Engine Valve, REC, RITES, Ramkrishna Forgings, Rossell India, Rail Vikas Nigam, Sanghi Industries, Sarveshwar Foods, Som Distilleries & Breweries, SJVN, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Supreme Industries, Shree Vasu Logistics, Talbros Automotive Components, Tanla Platforms, TARC, Tata Motors, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Tilaknagar Industries, Titagarh Rail Systems, Triveni Engineering & Industries, The Ugar Sugar Works, Ujjivan Financial Services, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Uniparts India, Universal Cables, Usha Martin, and UTKARSH Small Finance Bank were among 147 stocks that hit 52-week highs today.

Stocks at 52-Week Lows

Atam Valves, Bohra Industries, Lexus Granito (India), Pavna Industries, Sadhana Nitrochem, SEL Manufacturing Company, Ankit Metal & Power, Bharatiya Global Infomedia, CMI, JBF Industries, Oriental Trimex, Sanwaria Consumer, Setubandhan Infrastructure, Shree Ram Proteins, Suumaya Industries, Viji Finance and Vivimed Labs were among 18 stocks that hit 52-week lows.

Volume Gainers

Gokul Agro-Resources, Aarti Drugs, Balmer Lawrie & Company, Man Infra construction, Loyal Textile Mills, Jain Irrigation Systems, Fineotex Chemical, Surana Telecom, and Power, The New India Assurance Company, Poddar Pigments, Kriti Industries (India), Action Construction Equipment, Elgi Rubber Company, Credit Access Gramnee, The Western India Plywoods, Radhika Jeweltech, and Paisalo Digital were among the volume gainers.