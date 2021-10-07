Tata Motors, Nazara, Bata, other stocks hit 52-week highs on BSE; 9 stocks at 52-wk lows on F&O expiry day

A total of 278 stocks have hit a new 52-week high today in any group or index. Image: Reuters

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 soared over 1 per cent on Thursday, mirroring the positive Asian cues, on weekly F&O expiry day. In the previous session, profit booking in the index-heavyweight stocks pulled the indices down. ONGC and Titan Company stocks hit their respective 52-week highs today. ONGC share price surpassed its previous high of Rs 164.70, touched earlier this week, to scale a new high of Rs 170.9 apiece. Similarly, Titan Company share price rallied 10 per cent to hit a new high of Rs 2,361.45 apiece. Its previous all-time was Rs 2,205.65 apiece, hit on 5 October 2021.

A total of 278 stocks have hit a new 52-week high today in any group or index. Some of these stocks are Airtel Rights Entitlement (RE), Apollo Pipes, Atul, Bata India, Bosch, BPL, Century Ply, Nazara Technologies, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Radico Khaitan, Relaxo Footwears, Trident, and others. Tata Group stocks Tata Chemicals, Tata Elxsi, Tata Motors too surged in trade today.

Even as BSE Sensex was up nearly 700 points, nine S&P BSE Sensex stocks hit fresh 52-week lows. Stocks such as Bhakti Gems and Jewellery, Kiran Print-Pack, Nova Publications India, Paos Industries, Purple Entertainment, SBL Infratech, Sun Retail, Trescon, and Triveni Enterprises hit their respective 52-week lows on Thursday, a day of weekly F&O expiry.

On NSE, a total of 110 stocks such as Aarti Industries, Atul, Bata India, Bosch, BPL, Century Ply, Clean Science and Technology, Deepak Nitrite, Godrej Properties, Sobha Developers, Tata Motors, among others, hit fresh 52-week highs; while just one hit a new 52-week low on NSE, Bharti Airtel RE fell to a fresh 52-week low.