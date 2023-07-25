Tata Motors, Dr Reddy’s among 153 NSE stocks to hit 52-week highs; 17 touch 52-week lows

Domestic indices opened on a flat note on Tuesday. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 15.45 points or 0.08% to 19,687.80 and BSE Sensex gained 48.82 points or 0.07% to 66,433.60. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty jumped 184.35 points or 0.40% to 46,107.40, Nifty soared 0.56%, Nifty Pharma was up 0.51% while Nifty FMCG fell 0.55% and Nifty IT tumbled 0.22%.

Volume Gainers

Kiri Industries, Universus Photo Imagings, BPL, 5Paisa Capital, Aarti Surfactants, Alicon Castalloy, JK Paper, Country Condo’s, TCPL Packaging, Kriti Nutrients, Nilkamal, Varroc Engineering are among the volume gainers on the NSE.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, the top winners are Tata Steel, JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement, NTPC and Hindalco, with Tata Steel up 2.6%. The biggest laggards are ITC, Asian Paints, Britannia, SBI, Axis Bank, with ITC down 2.94%.

Price band hitters

On the NSE Nifty, 67 stocks hit their upper price band, 33 stocks hit their lower price band and 10 scrips hit both bands.

Stocks at 52 week highs and lows

On the NSE Nifty, 153 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Wendt (India), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Linde India, Power Mech Projects, Alkem Laboratories, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Apar Industries, Supreme Industries, Kovai Medical Center and Hospital, Nilkamal, Inox Wind Energy, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Colgate Palmolive (India), Kaynes Technology India, Grasim Industries, Sarda Energy & Minerals, Endurance Technologies, KDDL, C.E. Info Systems, APL Apollo Tubes, Goodyear India, IndusInd Bank, TVS Motor Company, Venus Pipes & Tubes, Thangamayil Jewellery, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Oberoi Realty, RPG Life Sciences, GNA Axles, Premier Explosives, Can Fin Homes, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Apollo Pipes, M K Proteins, CARE Ratings, Eris Lifesciences, Shakti Pumps (India), Cochin Shipyard, PNB Housing Finance, Action Construction Equipment, AGI Greenpac, Gravita India, KEC International, Aarti Drugs, Tata Motors, S.J.S. Enterprises, D P Wires, Zydus Lifesciences, Nippon India ETF Nifty Infrastructure BeES, Hindware Home Innovation, ION Exchange (India), Kalpataru Projects International, IIFL Finance, Ramkrishna Forgings, VA Tech Wabag.

Alternatively, 17 stocks including SRF, UPL, Campus Activewear, Pavna Industries, Ata, Valves, SEL Manufacturing, Lexus Granito (India), Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) and Fiberweb are at 52 week lows.