Tata Motors, DLF among 85 NSE stocks to hit 52-week highs; 14 touch 52-week lows

Domestic indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 gained in trade on Monday. Nifty rose over 100 points to surpass the 18,400 level while Sensex jumped 450 points to trade at 62,500. The broader markets traded in the green, with Nifty Next 50, Nifty 100, Nifty 500 higher by 0.6% each. Sectorally, Bank Nifty crossed the 44,000 level, adding 0.6% while Nifty Auto jumped 0.9%, with Tata Motors leading the gains. Nifty Metal, Nifty IT and Nifty Media jumped 1% each, with the Media index higher by 1.56%. Nifty Pharma was the sole sectoral loser, down by 0.19%. Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Adani Enterprises, ICICI Bank and SBI are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Volume Gainers

V.S.T Tillers Tractors, Kokuyo Camlin, Home First Finance Company India, Texmo Pipes and Products, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Crown Lifters are among the volume gainers on the NSE index.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, the top winners are Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, TechM, Coal India and Infosys, with Tata Motors up 3%. The biggest laggards are Adani Enterprises, Cipla, Divi’s Lab, Grasim, BPCL, with Adani Enterprises down 2.5%.

Price band hitters

On the NSE Nifty, 51 stocks hit their upper price band. Repro India, Rama Steel Tubes, Saksoft, Magnum Ventures, SKM Egg Products, Shriram Pistons & Rings were among the scrips. 56 stocks hit their lower price band including Mirza International, Focus Lighting and Fixtures, Axita Cotton, MIC Electronics. 18 scrips hit both bands.

Stocks at 52 week highs and lows

On the NSE Nifty, 85 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Navin Fluorine International, ION Exchange (India), Dynamatic Technologies, Polycab India, Neuland Laboratories, Titan Company, Automotive Axles, Akzo Nobel India, Vesuvius India, Colgate Palmolive (India), Shriram Pistons & Rings, Stylam Industries, De Nora India, Manorama Industries, The Anup Engineering, Jash Engineering, Godrej Consumer Products, Mallcom (India), Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Lupin, Ksolves India, AU Small Finance Bank, Landmark Cars, Linc, Eimco Elecon (India), DLF, Tata Motors, and Sula Vineyards among others.

Alternatively, 14 stocks including PVR INOX, Affle (India), Sumitomo Chemical India, BEML Land Assets, SEL Manufacturing Company, Lyka Labs, and Virinchi are at 52 week lows.