Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex tanked 1% in the intraday trade on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty 50 tanked 196.60 points or 1% to 19,536.95, and the 30-share Sensex sank 632.03 points or 0.95% to 65,827.28. Among the broader market indices- Nifty Next 50 fell 1.05%, Nifty 100 lost 0.98%, Nifty 200 fell 0.99%, Nifty Midcap 50 shredded 1.19%, and Nifty Midcap 100 fell 1.09%. The volatility index, India VIX soared 9.94%.

In the sectoral indices, Nifty Bank fell 1.14, Nifty Auto tanked 1.54%, Nifty Financial Services fell 1.02%, Nifty Private Bank fell 1.15% and the Nifty PSU Bank sank as much as 1.79%. HDFC Bank, Dilip Buildcon, Reliance Industries, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Hero Motocorp were among the most active stocks on the NSE.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

Anant Raj, Arman Financial Services, Ashoka Buildcon, Banco Products (I), BEML, Bikaji Foods International, Birla Cable, BSE, Caplin Point Laboratories, Carborundum Universal, Crest Ventures, D.B.Corp, Dilip Buildcon, DCM Shriram Industries, Deep Industries, DIC India, Dreamfolks Services, Dynamic Cables, Elecon Engineering Company, Electronics Mart India, Eris Lifesciences, Escorts Kubota, Expleo Solutions, Finolex Industries, Focus Lighting and Fixtures, Gensol Engineering, GE Power India, Godawari Power And Ispat, GPT Infraprojects, Healthcare Global Enterprises, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company, HP Adhesives, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, IFGL Refractories, Igarashi Motors India, Indo Tech Transformers, ITD Cementation India, Jai Balaji Industries, KEC International, Kesoram Industries, Kirloskar Brothers, Kolte – Patil Developers, Ksb, Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute, Man Industries (India), Man Infraconstruction, C.E. Info Systems, Madhav Copper, Mahanagar Gas, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, MPS, NAVA, NBCC (India), Nesco, NINtec Systems, Oberoi Realty, OM INFRA, One Point One Solutions, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Orient Ceratech, Parag Milk Foods, Power Finance Corporation, Procter & Gamble Health, Pearl Global Industries, The Phoenix Mills, Railtel Corporation Of India, Ramky Infrastructure, Refex Industries, Sanghi Industries, Sanghvi Movers, Sansera Engineering, Satin Creditcare Network, Sat Industries, Suratwwala Business Group, Shree Digvijay Cement Co., Sigma Solve, Sindhu Trade Links, SKM Egg Products Export (India), SMS Pharmaceuticals, Snowman Logistics, Star Cement, Summit Securities, Sundaram Brake Linings, Sunflag Iron And Steel Company, Tata Metaliks, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, Ugro Capital, Uniparts India, Universal Cables, and Welspun Enterprises were among the 104 stocks that hit 52-week highs today.

Stocks at 52-Week Lows

Campus Activewear, Lexus Granito (India), Bkm Industries, Goyal Aluminiums, GVP Infotech, Sintex Plastics Technology, SREI Infrastructure Finance, Viji Finance and Vinny Overseas were among the 14 stocks that hit 52-week lows today.

Volume Gainers

GE Power India, Anik Industries, Star Cement, Vipul, Airo Lam, Man Industries (India), Campus Activewear, KEC International, Godrej Agrovet, Jubilant Industries, Metro Brands, Metro Brands, ZUARI Industries, Dilip Buildcon, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, DIC India and NK Industries were among the volume gainers.