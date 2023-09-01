Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.51
|6.82
|25.13
|28.69
|21.32
|73.79
|35.55
|0.36
|-9.53
|9.15
|10.56
|89.29
|445.98
|648.59
|2.04
|2.04
|28.21
|13.64
|-12.28
|108.33
|-86.70
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|19,54,864
|0.83
|174.71
|Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund
|1,03,292
|0.49
|9.23
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series III
|7,165
|0.86
|0.64
|Sundaram Long Term Tax Advantage Fund - Series III
|3,908
|1.07
|0.35
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series IV
|3,248
|0.79
|0.29
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series V
|2,470
|0.72
|0.22
|Sundaram Long Term Tax Advantage Fund - Series IV
|2,336
|0.96
|0.21
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|13 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|17 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|17 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Tata Metaliks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310WB1990PLC050000 and registration number is 050000. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pig iron and spiegeleisen in pigs, blocks or other primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2745.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tata Metaliks Ltd. is ₹3,8.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tata Metaliks Ltd. is 35.86 and PB ratio of Tata Metaliks Ltd. is 1.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Metaliks Ltd. is ₹952.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Metaliks Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Metaliks Ltd. is ₹936.70 and 52-week low of Tata Metaliks Ltd. is ₹705.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.