Tata Metaliks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310WB1990PLC050000 and registration number is 050000. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pig iron and spiegeleisen in pigs, blocks or other primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2745.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.