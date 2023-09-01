Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Tata Metaliks Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TATA METALIKS LTD.

Sector : Steel - Pig Iron | Smallcap | NSE
₹952.65 Closed
3.4731.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tata Metaliks Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹922.95₹961.60
₹952.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹705.05₹936.70
₹952.65
Open Price
₹922.95
Prev. Close
₹920.70
Volume
5,16,980

Tata Metaliks Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1968.18
  • R2984.22
  • R31,006.83
  • Pivot
    945.57
  • S1929.53
  • S2906.92
  • S3890.88

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5726901.11
  • 10726.37890.61
  • 20729.32880.79
  • 50754.99855.21
  • 100725.34828.31
  • 200766.04807.27

Tata Metaliks Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.516.8225.1328.6921.3273.7935.55
0.36-9.539.1510.5689.29445.98648.59
2.042.0428.2113.64-12.28108.33-86.70

Tata Metaliks Ltd. Share Holdings

Tata Metaliks Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan19,54,8640.83174.71
Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund1,03,2920.499.23
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series III7,1650.860.64
Sundaram Long Term Tax Advantage Fund - Series III3,9081.070.35
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series IV3,2480.790.29
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series V2,4700.720.22
Sundaram Long Term Tax Advantage Fund - Series IV2,3360.960.21

Tata Metaliks Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
13 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
17 Jan, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
17 Oct, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Tata Metaliks Ltd.

Tata Metaliks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310WB1990PLC050000 and registration number is 050000. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pig iron and spiegeleisen in pigs, blocks or other primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2745.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Koushik Chatterjee
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Krishnava Satyaki Dutt
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Pingali Venugopal
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Rupali Basu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Ghosh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Paul
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Samita Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Alok Krishna
    Managing Director

FAQs on Tata Metaliks Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Metaliks Ltd.?

The market cap of Tata Metaliks Ltd. is ₹3,8.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tata Metaliks Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tata Metaliks Ltd. is 35.86 and PB ratio of Tata Metaliks Ltd. is 1.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tata Metaliks Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Metaliks Ltd. is ₹952.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tata Metaliks Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Metaliks Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Metaliks Ltd. is ₹936.70 and 52-week low of Tata Metaliks Ltd. is ₹705.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data