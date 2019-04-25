Tata Group’s jewelry maker Titan shares at record high; m cap surges past Rs 1 lakh crore

Updated: April 25, 2019 12:34:30 PM

Tata Group’s jewellery major Titan share price on Thursday hit a record high taking the market capitalisation to over Rs 1 lakh crore.

Titan shares touched all-time high of Rs 1,164 in the early trade today raising the market capitalisation to Rs 1,02,796.76 crore.

The stock closed at Rs 1147.55 on BSE yesterday.

It was on March 28 this year that the jewellery-to-watch maker crossed the market capitalisation of Rs 1 lakh crore for the first time in its history. The stock has gained nearly 25 per cent in the year so far. Titan also holds significance as it’s known to be a favourite stock of veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s favourite stock who has remained invested in the stock for along time now.

Brokerages maintain a positive outlook on the Titan stock for FY20. Titan is yet to announce the results for January-March quarter for FY19.

S Subramaniam, CFO of Titan Company, had recently told CNBC TV18 in an interview that even the consumption remains on a weaker side, the company is performing satisfactory on account of rise in market share. The consumer sentiment has been impacted by the recent rise in gold prices, he added. The growth of the industry has also reduced due to concerns around liquidity, he also told CNBC VT18.

In a report by Motilal Oswal published last year, Titan had come up as the ‘Most Consistent Wealth creator.’ The report adjudged Titan as the Most Consistent Wealth Creator in the last five years, recording a price CAGR of 33 per cent in between 2008 and 2018, according to the wealth creation study by the brokerage.

The shares were trading at Rs 1157.45, up 9.90 points, or 0.86 per cent on BSE at the time of reporting.

