Tata group’s jewellery giant Titan Company’s shares rise after robust Q4 results

Published: May 9, 2019 12:20:09 PM

Tata group firm Titan Company Ltd’s shares rose around 2% to Rs 1109.80 on BSE after the company reported 14.42% growth in its consolidated profits for the fourth quarter of FY19 on Wednesday.

Titan Company reported a profit of Rs 348.30 crore on account of increase in its net sales by 18.82% in the last quarter of FY19. In Jan-Mar, the company registered net sales of Rs 4,823.49 crore.

The company has a 20% growth outlook for FY 20. In an interaction with ET Now, Titan’s managing director Bhaskar Bhat the company is aware of headwinds in the consumer sector but he is optimistic about attaining 20% growth in view of its business model.

 

Our model is to develop our targets bottom up. 20 percent growth in revenue across the company is based on a very micro level planning of target.On topline it is twenty percent growth what we are budgeting. It is difficult because of headwinds in the consumer sector. We are aware of that but our model of having retail outlets  spread across the country widely distributed and our the process of listening and responding to consumers are getting better and better. So agility is the name of the game,” Bhat said.

Titan Company on Wednesday posted a 14.41 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 348.30 crore for the last quarter of FY 19. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 304.41 crore for the same period of 2017-18 financial year.

The Tata group company’s total income rose to Rs 4,945.06 crore for the fourth quarter of FY19 as against Rs 4,125.69 crore during the corresponding period of 2017-18, as per its exchange filing.

