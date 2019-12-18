Tata Group stocks fall after NCLAT restores Cyrus Mistry as Chairman

Sensex surged 413.45 points to close at 41,352.17; Nifty50 closed 111.05 points higher at 12,165

Shares of Tata Group companies fell on Wednesday after the NCLAT restored Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of Tata Sons. While Tata Motors plunged 3.05 per cent, other Tata group stocks including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals and Tata Global Beverages. Tata Global Beverages fell 4.14 per cent, Tata Coffee declined 3.88 per cent and Tata Motors plunged 3.05 per cent on the BSE. Tata Motors was the top loser. Also, Indian Hotels Company (IHC) fell 2.48 per cent, Tata Chemicals fell 1.65 per cent, Tata Investment Corporation (TIC) 1.22 per cent and Tata Power Company 0.98 per cent. However, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rose marginally by 0.07 per cent, Tata Metaliks gained 2.07 per cent, Tata Communications 1.68 per cent, Tata Elxsi 1.53 per cent, Tata Steel 1.16 per cent and Titan Company 0.09 per cent.

“The NCLAT Judgement has come out of the blue. A large number of Tata Companies are under restructuring under the new Chairman. This puts the entire process under a question mark. We could see some sell off, however, most Tata Companies are professionally run and to that extent, the damage should be limited,” investment advisor Sandip Sabharwal told Financial Express Online.

Also read: After RCEP pull out, India looks towards these developed economies to boost exports; here are plans

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty touched new highs, tracking gains in index heavyweights HDFC Bank, RIL and ITC amid unabated foreign fund inflows. After rallying to its record intraday peak of 41,614.77, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 206.40 points, or 0.50 per cent, higher at its all-time closing high of 41,558.57. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 56.65 points, or 0.47 per cent, to its record closing high of 12,221.65. M&M was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging 3.37 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma 2.53 per cent, Asian Paints 1.88 per cent, ITC 1.66 per cent, HDFC Bank 1.58 per cent and Tech Mahindra 1.51 per cent.