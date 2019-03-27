Tata Group checks into GMR Airports, to become 20% shareholder after major stake buy with Singapore GIC

The deal will lead to an overall investment of Rs 1,000 crore into GMR Airports.

Infra major GMR Group announced that a consortium led by Tata Group, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC and SSG Capital Management will invest around Rs 8,000 crore in its airports business. The deal will lead to an overall investment of Rs 1,000 crore into GMR Airports, and the remaining Rs 7,000 crore amount will go into buying shares from GIL and its subsidiaries. “The investment amount of Rs. 8,000 crore will consist of Rs 1,000 crore equity infusion in GAL; and Rs 7,000 crore towards purchase of GAL’s equity shares from GIL and its subsidiaries,” said the firm.

Following the investment, GMR’s stake in airports business will increase to 62% from 54% earlier after achieving some performance metrics. Further, Tata will hold 20% in the airport unit, while GIC will get 15% and SSG will have about 10% stake, the company said in a filing. The deal values GMR Airports at Rs 18,000 crore.

Talking about the key benefits of the deal, GMR Infra told CNBC TV18 that management will retain control of GMR Infra and the investors will add value to the company’s expertise in the airport business. Further, the total debt will reduce to Rs 12,000 crore, leading to total interest cost reduction of Rs 1,000 crore. All the investors will get a seat in GMR Airports.

“The proposed investment endorses the strength of the unparalleled Airport platform created by GMR Group and will reduce our debt substantially, strengthening our balance sheet,” Grandhi Kiran Kumar, Managing Director & CEO, GIL said.

Following the announcement, GMR Infra shares jumped as much as 9.8% Rs 21.35, to the highest intraday level since September 3 on BSE. GMR also operates airports in Hyderabad and Cebu, while it is developing greenfield airports in Goa and Crete, Greece.