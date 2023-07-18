Tata Elxsi shares sink 5% after Q1 results; Should you buy, sell or hold? Brokerages offer mixed views

Tata Elxsi’s share price fell 4.85% today to Rs 7,345.05 since the company’s Q1FY24 results failed to impress. The company faced pressure on the operating margins, which declined to 27.1% – down 340 bps on-year and 23 bps on-quarter. Tech services player Tata Elxsi reported increased revenue for Q1FY24 at Rs 8,503 million, up 1.2% sequentially and 11.9% on-year in constant currency. Despite macroeconomic uncertainties and challenges, Tata Elxsi posted a marginal 2% on-year increase in net profit at Rs 189 crore in the first quarter ended June 2023.

Stock Call: Tata Elxsi

Choice Broking: Add

As Tata Elxsi’s revenue growth came in at 1.5% sequentially and 17.1% on-year, the brokerage gave it an ‘Add’ rating, with a target price of Rs 8,100, implying a potential upside of 7.4% from its current market price at Rs 7,538.

Tata Elxsi’s collaboration with ISRO to contribute for the Gaganyaan project is expected to push the company’s technical boundaries and ultimately provide them with a growth opportunity. However, the reported PAT of Tata Elxsi stood at Rs 1,889 million, which declined 6.3% on-quarter for Q1FY24 due to a surge in the effective tax rate. The operating margins for the company also declined by 340 bps on-year and 23 bps on-quarter by 27.1% in Q1FY24, the prime cause being the wage hikes during the quarter.

Nonetheless, Tata Elxsi plans to continue adding around 1,800-2,000 fresh engineers in key lead positions across delivery in FY24, which is expected to improve operating margins. “With a strong demand outlook and reasonable medium-term revenue visibility, we expect TELX to deliver a revenue CAGR of c.25% over FY23-FY25E. We ascribe a target price of Rs.8,100 based on DCF valuation methodology (implied P/E of 48x on Sept24E EPS) and maintain our ADD rating on the stock”, said the report.

HDFC Securities: Sell

HDFC Securities gave a ‘Sell’ rating to Tata Elxsi and set the target price at Rs 6,420 implying a downside of 14.8% from its current market price of Rs 7,538. “Tata Elxsi’s Q1 performance was lower in revenue, impacted by moderate growth in the Transportation vertical and muted performance in the Media & Communications vertical. The Transportation vertical was impacted by delayed decision-making; acceleration is expected in Q2 & Q3.”

“We expect TELX’s growth trajectory in the low teens as compared to 34/18% delivered in FY22/23. Growth visibility for TELX is based on (1) a healthy deal pipeline and acceleration in the Transportation vertical in Q2 & Q3 supported by OEM platform deals; (2) sustainability of the Healthcare vertical recovery; (3) traction in large accounts (T5/10 grew 7.1/6.6% QoQ); and (4) fresher addition plans of ~2,000 for FY24E.”

“Margin recovery will be supported by lower dependence on sub-contractor and utilization improvement. We expect a 17% EPS CAGR over FY23-26E as compared to a prolific 40% CAGR over FY20-23; maintain SELL with a TP of INR 6,420, based on 38x Jun-25E EPS”, said the report.