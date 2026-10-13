Tata Elxsi on Tuesday (October 13) reported a 10% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to Rs 170 crore for the September quarter of the financial year 2026-27, compared with Rs 155 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 15% to Rs 1,055.66 crore in the July-September quarter, from Rs 918.10 crore a year earlier. The company’s performance showcased double-digit revenue growth, while higher employee and operating expenses continued to weigh on profitability.

The board of Tata Elxsi approved the audited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026, at its meeting held on Tuesday.

Tata Elxsi Q2 results: Revenue and profit

The company’s total income, including other income, increased to Rs 1,090.57 crore in the September quarter, compared with Rs 966.98 crore in the year-ago period.

On a sequential basis, revenue from operations grew 3.38% from Rs 1,021.11 crore in the June quarter. Total income also increased from Rs 1,062.57 crore in the preceding quarter.

Net profit was marginally lower than the Rs 170.60 crore reported in the June quarter. Profit before tax rose to Rs 239.10 crore in the September quarter, compared with Rs 214.72 crore in the corresponding period last year. Earnings per share stood at Rs 27.34, up from Rs 24.85 a year earlier.

Segment-wise performance

Tata Elxsi operates through two business segments: software development and services, and system integration and support services. Revenue from software development and services stood at Rs 1,027.87 crore during the September quarter. The system integration and support services segment contributed Rs 27.79 crore.

Software development and services remained the larger contributor to the company’s revenue during the quarter.

Tata Elxsi share price

Tata Elxsi shares closed at Rs 3,426.70 on October 13, according to the market data provided. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 5,950 and a 52-week low of Rs 2,996. The company’s market capitalisation stood at around Rs 21,350 crore, according to the same data.