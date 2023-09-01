Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.72
|-0.30
|9.10
|20.19
|4.73
|131.09
|115.99
|1.41
|-1.46
|6.38
|18.04
|0.70
|53.92
|256.68
|-0.33
|-1.84
|-4.93
|7.60
|26.21
|140.27
|107.76
|-1.07
|-12.40
|2.55
|11.43
|8.21
|-26.23
|-47.78
|13.25
|10.49
|78.39
|87.88
|81.53
|303.49
|465.40
|-1.26
|5.19
|21.02
|25.46
|24.60
|-4.37
|-4.37
|1.78
|10.08
|10.45
|12.96
|-3.14
|45.40
|-3.24
|13.18
|35.69
|28.35
|31.05
|1.63
|12.67
|-83.75
|4.29
|1.71
|8.08
|5.08
|1.33
|38.54
|6.08
|0.91
|-7.92
|9.33
|12.54
|-0.60
|60.03
|-3.51
|14.49
|17.63
|29.01
|26.32
|11.25
|10.12
|-21.97
|5.96
|4.03
|19.72
|11.41
|6.53
|24.14
|27.83
|6.88
|14.34
|20.48
|15.01
|-0.66
|134.25
|16.83
|3.31
|0.65
|-0.64
|-9.83
|11.43
|-47.12
|-22.00
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Active Fund
|26,62,000
|1.25
|66.74
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|26,39,365
|0.19
|66.17
|ITI Small Cap Fund
|4,97,599
|0.9
|12.47
|ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF
|655
|0.02
|0.02
|HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF
|28
|0.02
|0
|HDFC S&P BSE 500 Index Fund
|85
|0.02
|0
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|19 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tata Coffee Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/11/1943 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01131KA1943PLC000833 and registration number is 000833. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Coffee curing, roasting, grinding blending etc. and manufacturing of coffee products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 816.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tata Coffee Ltd. is ₹4,588.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tata Coffee Ltd. is 17.46 and PB ratio of Tata Coffee Ltd. is 2.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Coffee Ltd. is ₹251.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Coffee Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Coffee Ltd. is ₹258.80 and 52-week low of Tata Coffee Ltd. is ₹198.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.