Tata Coffee Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TATA COFFEE LTD.

Sector : Plantations - Tea & Coffee | Smallcap | NSE
₹251.25 Closed
2.265.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tata Coffee Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹245.15₹259.00
₹251.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹198.85₹258.80
₹251.25
Open Price
₹246.85
Prev. Close
₹245.70
Volume
14,00,419

Tata Coffee Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1258.42
  • R2265.63
  • R3272.27
  • Pivot
    251.78
  • S1244.57
  • S2237.93
  • S3230.72

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5216.16246.4
  • 10215.4246.44
  • 20218.51246.67
  • 50225.81244.43
  • 100217.39238
  • 200212.82229.86

Tata Coffee Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.72-0.309.1020.194.73131.09115.99
1.41-1.466.3818.040.7053.92256.68
-0.33-1.84-4.937.6026.21140.27107.76
-1.07-12.402.5511.438.21-26.23-47.78
13.2510.4978.3987.8881.53303.49465.40
-1.265.1921.0225.4624.60-4.37-4.37
1.7810.0810.4512.96-3.1445.40-3.24
13.1835.6928.3531.051.6312.67-83.75
4.291.718.085.081.3338.546.08
0.91-7.929.3312.54-0.6060.03-3.51
14.4917.6329.0126.3211.2510.12-21.97
5.964.0319.7211.416.5324.1427.83
6.8814.3420.4815.01-0.66134.2516.83
3.310.65-0.64-9.8311.43-47.12-22.00

Tata Coffee Ltd. Share Holdings

Tata Coffee Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Active Fund26,62,0001.2566.74
Nippon India Small Cap Fund26,39,3650.1966.17
ITI Small Cap Fund4,97,5990.912.47
ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF6550.020.02
HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF280.020
HDFC S&P BSE 500 Index Fund850.020

Tata Coffee Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
19 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tata Coffee Ltd.

Tata Coffee Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/11/1943 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01131KA1943PLC000833 and registration number is 000833. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Coffee curing, roasting, grinding blending etc. and manufacturing of coffee products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 816.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. R Harish Bhat
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Chacko Purackal Thomas
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. K Venkataramanan
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Ms. Sunalini Menon
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Venkatraman
    Independent Director
  • Dr. P G Chengappa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Siraj Azmat Chaudhry
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil A D�Souza
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Tata Coffee Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Coffee Ltd.?

The market cap of Tata Coffee Ltd. is ₹4,588.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tata Coffee Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tata Coffee Ltd. is 17.46 and PB ratio of Tata Coffee Ltd. is 2.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tata Coffee Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Coffee Ltd. is ₹251.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tata Coffee Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Coffee Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Coffee Ltd. is ₹258.80 and 52-week low of Tata Coffee Ltd. is ₹198.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

