Tata Chemicals share prices surges over 6% after Q4 results; key things to know

The share price of Tata Chemicals surged over 6 per cent on Monday after the company posted jump in consolidated net profit in Q4FY19 on May 3. The company recorded 26.46 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 450.10 crore during the March 31 quarter of last quarter on strong sales, it said in an exchange filing. The shares of the company climbed as much as 6.44 per cent to Rs 592.35, posting the biggest inbtra-day percent gain since October 2017. The Tata Chemicals' stock is trading at Rs 590.90, up 34.40 points, or 6.18 per cent on NSE at the time of reporting. Over 2.3 lakh shares changed hands as against the 30-day average of 7,08,112 shares in the intra-day trade so far today. The forward P/E of the company of 13.7 is higher than the sector average of - 115.11. Tata Chemicals stock is at the highest in  fourteen days but has given up 21.3 per cent this year as of Friday's close. On Friday, Tata Chemicals reported a net profit of Rs 355.90 crore in the fourth quarter during the last fiscal. This reported number doesn't take into account Rs 854.29 crore profit from its discontinued operations in the given period. Meanwhile, the benchmark equity indices- Sensex and Nifty - are in a negative territory on weak global cues.  The global indices are performing weak after the US President Donald Trump threatened to increase tariffs on Chinese goods in coming days. While Sensex was trading at 38,685.76, down 277.50 points, or 0.71 per cent, Nifty was at 11,623.05, down 89.20, or 0.76 per cent at the time of reporting.