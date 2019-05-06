Tata Chemicals share prices surges over 6% after Q4 results; key things to know

By: |
Published: May 6, 2019 12:32:13 PM

The share price of Tata Chemicals surged over 6 per cent after the company posted jump in consolidated net profit in Q4FY19.

The shares of the company climbed as much as 6.44 per cent to Rs 592.35, posting the biggest inbtra-day percent gain since October 2017.

The share price of Tata Chemicals surged over 6 per cent on Monday after the company posted jump in consolidated net profit in Q4FY19 on May 3. The company recorded 26.46 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 450.10 crore during the March 31 quarter of last quarter on strong sales, it said in an exchange filing.

The shares of the company climbed as much as 6.44 per cent to Rs 592.35, posting the biggest inbtra-day percent gain since October 2017. The Tata Chemicals’ stock is trading at Rs 590.90, up 34.40 points, or 6.18 per cent on NSE at the time of reporting.

Also read: HUL share price slumps after weak Q4 results; should you buy or sell stock?

Over 2.3 lakh shares changed hands as against the 30-day average of 7,08,112 shares in the intra-day trade so far today. The forward P/E of the company of 13.7 is higher than the sector average of – 115.11. Tata Chemicals stock is at the highest in  fourteen days but has given up 21.3 per cent this year as of Friday’s close.

Also read: Bharti Airtel is said to kick off IPO of $5 billion Africa arm in May

On Friday, Tata Chemicals reported a net profit of Rs 355.90 crore in the fourth quarter during the last fiscal. This reported number doesn’t take into account Rs 854.29 crore profit from its discontinued operations in the given period.

Meanwhile, the benchmark equity indices- Sensex and Nifty – are in a negative territory on weak global cues.  The global indices are performing weak after the US President Donald Trump threatened to increase tariffs on Chinese goods in coming days. While Sensex was trading at 38,685.76, down 277.50 points, or 0.71 per cent, Nifty was at 11,623.05, down 89.20, or 0.76 per cent at the time of reporting.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Tata Chemicals share prices surges over 6% after Q4 results; key things to know
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition