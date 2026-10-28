Ambit Capital has retained ‘Buy’ ratings on six stocks across financial services, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, digital payments and industrial equipment, with target prices indicating potential upside of up to 59%. Kirloskar Pneumatic, Tata Capital and SBI Life Insurance offer the highest implied upside among the stocks covered, while Paytm, Acutaas Chemicals and Cipla also feature on the brokerage’s list.

The recommendations follow a mixed set of second-quarter results. Some companies reported stronger operating performance or improving business prospects, while others faced execution delays, slower growth or pressure on profitability. Ambit’s calls hinge on company-specific triggers, including a recovery in industrial equipment dispatches, accelerating loan growth, insurance margin expansion, operating leverage in digital payments and new product opportunities in chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

Ambit’s top stock picks and target prices

Company Rating Target price Implied upside Kirloskar Pneumatic ‘Buy’ Rs 850 58.6% Tata Capital ‘Buy’ Rs 463 54.3% SBI Life Insurance ‘Buy’ Rs 2,350 43.9% One97 Communications (Paytm) ‘Buy’ Rs 2,100 31.1% Acutaas Chemicals ‘Buy’ Rs 4,333 14.2% Cipla ‘Buy’ Rs 1,520 12.6%

Source: Ambit Capital research reports dated October 28, 2026.

Ambit on Kirloskar Pneumatic: ‘Buy’

Kirloskar Pneumatic offers the highest implied upside in Ambit Capital’s selection, with a target price of Rs 850 indicating an upside of around 59%. The brokerage retained its ‘Buy’ rating despite cutting its target price from Rs 965 and lowering earnings estimates for FY27 to FY29 by 8% to 11%.

The reduction followed a weak second quarter, when revenue fell 15.6% year-on-year to Rs 3.26 billion and EBITDA declined 30.4% to Rs 407 million. EBITDA margin contracted 260 basis points to 12.5%, as delayed precision engineering dispatches and Middle East shipment deferrals hurt execution and operating leverage.

Order inflows, however, increased 56.3% year-on-year to Rs 5.13 billion, beating Ambit’s estimate by 14.1%. The order backlog rose 22.4% year-on-year to Rs 20.4 billion. Demand for refrigeration equipment, renewed activity in CNG compressors and growth in niche gas compressor applications supported the order outlook.

Ambit expects the resumption of delayed precision engineering dispatches in the second half of FY27 to support revenue recovery. The company is also developing opportunities in defence and precision industrial applications, while the ramp-up of its Zephyros product line could contribute to growth in FY28 and FY29.

The brokerage said, “We remain constructive on KKPC’s transition towards a technology-led solutions business, despite a weak 1HFY27 due to the Middle East-related shipment delays and PED dispatch deferments, which have resulted in negative operating leverage.”

The key test is whether the company can convert its order backlog into revenue without further delays. Management retained its FY27 target of double-digit revenue growth and EBITDA margins of 18% to 20%, although Ambit cautioned that these targets appeared challenging after the first-half performance.

Ambit on Tata Capital: ‘Buy’

Tata Capital is a preferred pick for Ambit, which set a target price of Rs 463. The target implies upside of 54.3%. The brokerage’s positive view rests on accelerating assets under management growth, improving asset quality and rising return on equity.

AUM growth accelerated to 26.3% year-on-year in the second quarter of FY27, compared with 22% in the first quarter. Wholesale loans grew 58%, while small and medium enterprise loans increased 38%. Growth in unsecured personal and business loans also accelerated to 20%, from 13% in the previous quarter.

Asset quality improved, with estimated net slippages declining around 30% year-on-year and credit costs falling to 0.9% from 1.3%. Return on equity reached 14% in the quarter, continuing the improvement seen since the company’s listing.

Ambit expects Tata Capital to benefit from the growth in higher-margin lending products, a broad distribution network and its ability to compete on funding costs. The brokerage also sees potential support from lending rate increases, given the company’s greater share of floating-rate assets relative to liabilities.

Ambit said, “Recent stock price correction is unwarranted given AUM growth acceleration, RoE expansion and rate-hike cycle benefits.”

It projected AUM and earnings per share to grow at compound annual growth rates of 21% and 31%, respectively, between FY26 and FY29. Risks include higher funding costs, competitive pressure on lending yields and uncertainty around growth in motor finance.

Ambit on SBI Life Insurance: ‘Buy’

Ambit retained its ‘Buy’ rating on SBI Life Insurance with a target price of Rs 2,350, implying upside of around 43.9%.

The insurer’s individual annualised premium equivalent grew 9.3% year-on-year in the second quarter of FY27, but a 10.8% decline in group APE limited overall APE growth to 7.1%. Despite the moderate growth, profitability improved as value of new business increased 12% year-on-year and the VNB margin expanded 130 basis points to 29.2%.

The company benefited from a more favourable product mix, including contributions from non-participating savings and annuity products. Its solvency ratio stood at 1.97 times, while embedded value increased 14.9% year-on-year to Rs 873.5 billion.

Ambit retained its estimates, building in 14% APE growth between FY26 and FY29 and an average VNB margin of around 27.2%. Management reiterated its FY27 guidance of 14% to 15% individual APE growth and a VNB margin of 26% to 28%.

The brokerage said, “We remain positive on SBI Life given its unparalleled distribution (owing to SBI) and brand name.”

The near-term monitorables include the pace of premium growth and the performance of group business. Changes to insurance distribution commissions could also affect the economics of selling policies, although Ambit examined the proposed framework against the company’s existing commission structure.

Ambit on One97 Communications: ‘Buy’

Ambit maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on One97 Communications, the parent of Paytm, with a target price of Rs 2,100. This implies upside of 31.1%.

Paytm’s revenue increased 28.4% year-on-year to Rs 26.5 billion in the second quarter of FY27. EBITDA reached Rs 2.7 billion, ahead of Ambit’s estimate of Rs 2.2 billion, while the EBITDA margin expanded to 10.2% from 8.3% in the previous quarter.

The company’s monthly transacting user base increased by around five million sequentially, while its merchant device base grew around 20% year-on-year to 16.4 million. Financial services revenue rose 49% year-on-year, supported by higher disbursements across merchant loans, personal loans and postpaid products.

Ambit raised its FY28 and FY29 EBITDA estimates by 6% to 8% on better growth visibility. It nevertheless cut its FY27 and FY28 profit estimates by 16% and 7%, respectively, due to higher depreciation and taxes.

The brokerage said, “Paytm is investing in distribution and business growth as payment business becomes profitable.”

Potential upside drivers include changes to UPI merchant discount rate economics, international expansion and the scaling of newer businesses. Ambit estimated that a 2.5-basis-point improvement in payment margins from UPI MDR could translate into around Rs 7.1 billion in annual earnings, although it was waiting for greater operational clarity and implementation before incorporating the benefit into its estimates.

Higher card-processing charges and the resumption of deferred guaranteed lending by a key partner could put pressure on near-term contribution margins. Ambit also preferred Pine Labs to Paytm, citing more diversified revenue streams and more favourable valuations.

Ambit on Acutaas Chemicals: ‘Buy’

Ambit raised its target price on Acutaas Chemicals to Rs 4,333 from Rs 3,772 and retained its ‘Buy’ rating. The revised target implies upside of 14.2%.

The brokerage’s improved outlook followed a strong second quarter, with revenue, EBITDA and profit after tax increasing 43%, 85% and 73%, respectively, year-on-year. Profit after tax exceeded Ambit’s and consensus estimates by around 40%.

The contract development and manufacturing organisation business emerged as a key growth driver. Acutaas brought forward its expectation of reaching Rs 10 billion in CDMO revenue from FY28 to FY27 and aimed to double revenue from the segment to Rs 20 billion by FY30.

Ambit raised its FY27 EBITDA margin guidance range to 38% to 40% and increased its FY27 and FY28 profit estimates by 11% and 5%, respectively. It projected CDMO revenue of Rs 13 billion in FY28 and Rs 19 billion in FY30.

The brokerage said, “A step-up in the CDMO segment improves growth longevity, builds confidence in management’s ability to deliver consistently, and shifts the revenue mix toward higher-margin segments, thereby improving the business’s earnings quality.”

Acutaas is also developing its battery chemicals business, including commercial supplies of electrolyte products, while its semiconductor chemicals business could begin contributing meaningfully from FY28. These opportunities offer potential diversification, but their contribution depends on commercial execution and customer demand.

Capital expenditure is another factor to watch. Ambit raised its FY27 capital expenditure estimate to Rs 3 billion from Rs 1.5 billion earlier. The company will need to execute its expansion plans while maintaining margins and generating returns from new facilities.

Ambit on Cipla: ‘Buy’

Cipla has the lowest implied upside among the six stocks, with Ambit’s target price of Rs 1,520 indicating a potential gain of 12.6% from the report’s cited price of Rs 1,350. The brokerage retained its ‘Buy’ rating but reduced the target from Rs 1,570.

Cipla’s revenue increased 4% sequentially in the second quarter of FY27, supported by its North American and domestic businesses. India revenue rose 12% year-on-year, while the EBITDA margin expanded 200 basis points sequentially to 18.7%.

EBITDA beat Ambit’s estimate by 7%, but profit after tax came in 3% below expectations because of lower other income and a higher tax rate. The brokerage reduced its FY27, FY28 and FY29 earnings estimates by 10%, 7% and 8%, respectively, citing a slower recovery in the US and higher taxes.

Ambit said, “Cipla’s India business provides a steady growth base, supported by its chronic portfolio and increasing GLP-1 contribution.”

The outlook for the US business depends on the commercial performance of gAdvair and the ramp-up of gVentolin, alongside product approvals in respiratory and peptide treatments. Ambit expects new launches and better absorption of launch-related costs to support revenue growth and margin recovery over FY28 and FY29.

The brokerage retained its FY27 EBITDA margin guidance range of 18.5% to 20% and the company’s $1 billion annualised exit run-rate target. Delays in regulatory approvals or slower-than-expected product launches could, however, defer the recovery.

Conclusion

The investment cases are distinct. Kirloskar Pneumatic needs to deliver its order backlog, while Tata Capital’s outlook rests on loan growth, asset quality and rising returns. SBI Life offers improving margins and a strong distribution network. Paytm’s growth depends on operating leverage and the expansion of financial services, while Acutaas is banking on CDMO growth and Cipla’s outlook depends on new product launches and a stronger US business.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.