Here's the live share price of Tarmat along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tarmat
|4.53
|3.17
|-0.99
|-4.35
|-3.48
|-6.20
|-8.30
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tarmat has declined 3.48% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Tarmat has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|50.34
|50.27
|10
|50.56
|50.28
|20
|49.86
|50.29
|50
|51.01
|50.91
|100
|52.69
|51.8
|200
|52.78
|53.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tarmat remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.80%, and public shareholding unchanged at 69.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|Tarmat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Demise
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:35 PM IST IST
|Tarmat - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29(1) (A) Of SEBI (Listing Obligatio
|Jul 06, 2026, 08:44 PM IST IST
|Tarmat - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|Tarmat - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting And Submission Of Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial "
|May 30, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Tarmat - Submission Of Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
Tarmat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/01/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203MH1986PLC038535 and registration number is 038535. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction roads and railways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 117.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tarmat is ₹52.13 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tarmat is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tarmat is ₹130.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tarmat are ₹53.40 and ₹50.51.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tarmat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tarmat is ₹73.78 and 52-week low of Tarmat is ₹46.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tarmat has shown returns of 5.38% over the past day, 3.17% for the past month, -0.99% over 3 months, -3.48% over 1 year, -6.2% across 3 years, and -8.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tarmat are 20.94 and 0.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global