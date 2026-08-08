What is the share price of Tarmat? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tarmat is ₹52.13 as on .

What kind of stock is Tarmat? The Tarmat is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tarmat? The market cap of Tarmat is ₹130.66 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tarmat? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tarmat are ₹53.40 and ₹50.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tarmat? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tarmat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tarmat is ₹73.78 and 52-week low of Tarmat is ₹46.31 as on .

How has the Tarmat performed historically in terms of returns? The Tarmat has shown returns of 5.38% over the past day, 3.17% for the past month, -0.99% over 3 months, -3.48% over 1 year, -6.2% across 3 years, and -8.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tarmat? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tarmat are 20.94 and 0.70 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global