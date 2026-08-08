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Tarmat Share Price

NSE
BSE

TARMAT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Tarmat along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹52.13 Closed
5.38₹ 2.66
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tarmat Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹50.51₹53.40
₹52.13
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹46.31₹73.78
₹52.13
Open Price
₹52.60
Prev. Close
₹49.47
Volume
12,075

Source: Dion Global

Tarmat Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tarmat		4.533.17-0.99-4.35-3.48-6.20-8.30
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tarmat has declined 3.48% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Tarmat has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Tarmat Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tarmat Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
550.3450.27
1050.5650.28
2049.8650.29
5051.0150.91
10052.6951.8
20052.7853.23

Source: Dion Global

Tarmat Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tarmat remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.80%, and public shareholding unchanged at 69.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tarmat Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTTarmat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Demise
Aug 03, 2026, 08:35 PM IST ISTTarmat - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29(1) (A) Of SEBI (Listing Obligatio
Jul 06, 2026, 08:44 PM IST ISTTarmat - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTTarmat - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting And Submission Of Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial "
May 30, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTTarmat - Submission Of Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Tarmat

Tarmat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/01/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203MH1986PLC038535 and registration number is 038535. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction roads and railways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 117.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jerry Varghese
    Chairman
  • Mr. Dilip Varghese
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Amit Atmaram Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Krishan Kumar Kinra
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Kishanrao Marutirao Godbole
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Priyanka Bhushan Sahani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tarmat Share Price

What is the share price of Tarmat?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tarmat is ₹52.13 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tarmat?

The Tarmat is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tarmat?

The market cap of Tarmat is ₹130.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tarmat?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tarmat are ₹53.40 and ₹50.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tarmat?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tarmat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tarmat is ₹73.78 and 52-week low of Tarmat is ₹46.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tarmat performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tarmat has shown returns of 5.38% over the past day, 3.17% for the past month, -0.99% over 3 months, -3.48% over 1 year, -6.2% across 3 years, and -8.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tarmat?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tarmat are 20.94 and 0.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Tarmat News

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