TARMAT LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹69.40 Closed
-1.63-1.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tarmat Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹68.75₹73.00
₹69.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹46.05₹93.50
₹69.40
Open Price
₹70.90
Prev. Close
₹70.55
Volume
1,91,608

Tarmat Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R171.93
  • R274.37
  • R375.73
  • Pivot
    70.57
  • S168.13
  • S266.77
  • S364.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 552.566.86
  • 1052.464.76
  • 2052.7163.58
  • 5055.3764.92
  • 10052.5966.44
  • 20057.865.33

Tarmat Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.688.02-0.14-2.1817.9380.9672.00
5.890.715.4641.5026.35212.77136.88
5.916.8524.1232.1233.21183.73202.50
11.6210.5516.76136.41319.73553.90625.98
17.8115.0737.1064.2842.06161.52183.48
12.5920.164.476.1129.47153.0260.97
1.291.444.4525.0315.47249.79308.65
12.4710.2538.9887.45136.94407.2764.93
7.4316.0622.1155.8354.2497.57-27.64
6.7013.3229.0653.569.70585.19277.99
4.10-6.016.4321.9316.7392.14103.72
3.0411.899.896.286.44119.44130.98
4.188.3445.41105.11155.11632.34341.16
3.560.5218.9434.378.868.868.86
-5.1275.9284.80140.05115.732,076.09431.50
1.07-1.13-0.8626.4454.65357.11283.58
3.701.029.319.16-12.57136.8336.01
10.3115.7965.6793.0457.22802.37387.74
-1.47-0.4822.1851.6362.44175.23126.94
13.4218.4720.8535.48-8.1031.52-45.59

Tarmat Ltd. Share Holdings

Tarmat Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tarmat Ltd.

Tarmat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/01/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203MH1986PLC038535 and registration number is 038535. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction roads and railways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 161.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Regina Manish Sinha
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Chander Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishan Kumar Kinra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Kumar Goyal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jayeshbhai Manjibhai Patel
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Tarmat Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tarmat Ltd.?

The market cap of Tarmat Ltd. is ₹147.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tarmat Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tarmat Ltd. is 22.58 and PB ratio of Tarmat Ltd. is 1.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tarmat Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tarmat Ltd. is ₹69.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tarmat Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tarmat Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tarmat Ltd. is ₹93.50 and 52-week low of Tarmat Ltd. is ₹46.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

