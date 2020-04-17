Targeted LTRO helps bring down corp bond yields, but spreads rise

RIL raised Rs 4,000 crore via the fixed rate bonds while it raised Rs 4,510 crore via the floating rate paper.

Although corporate bond yields have dropped in recent times, led by a 70 basis points repo rate reduction and the introduction of the targeted long-term repo operations (TLTRO) by the RBI, spreads on some of the papers have widened compared to last year. According to dealers, Thursday saw the biggest fundraising by firms in the corporate bond market post the announcement of the TLTRO scheme where at least three companies are believed to have raised a cumulative Rs 12,000 crore.

Reliance Industries (RIL) is believed to have raised close to Rs 8,510 crore via a two-part bond issue having a tenor of three years — one having a fixed-rate of 7.20% while the other being a floating rate bond with a spread of 280 basis points over the policy repo rate that currently stands at 4.40%, dealers said. RIL raised Rs 4,000 crore via the fixed rate bonds while it raised Rs 4,510 crore via the floating rate paper. In total, the firm raised Rs 8,510 crore against the targeted Rs 9,000 crore, dealers said. FE could not independently verify the same.

The yield on RIL’s three-year bonds are lower compared to March 2019 when the firm had raised Rs 7,000 crore via a similar tenor paper at a coupon of 8.3%. However, the spread over the government security of corresponding tenor has increased for the firm’s papers this time.

Bloomberg data shows that RIL’s 3-year bonds commanded a spread of 200 basis points over the three-year G-secs this time compared to the 142 bps spread it commanded in March 2019. “Considering the lockdown and the fact that many people are still working from home with reduced market hours, RIL’s papers saw a decent response. Almost four large banks are believed to be major bidders for the firm’s bonds. It is true that spreads have widened for various corporate bonds but we are in extraordinary times. Considering that, I think the corporate bond market is doing pretty well,” said a dealer not wishing to be named.

Nabard also raised Rs 2,500 crore via a three-year paper at 6.50% on Thursday, according to information provided by dealers. Although the yield was lower by about 20 bps compared to its previous issuance in November 2019, the spreads have widened this time to 130 basis points over the corresponding G-sec yield compared to the 74 bps spread seen in November 2019.

Meanwhile, Tata Steel is believed to have raised about Rs 1,025 crore via its 3-year paper at 7.85%, according to information provided by dealers. FE could not independently verify the same. On Friday, the RBI would be conducting the fourth tranche of the TLTRO worth Rs 25,000 crore. This time, the central bank has capped the maximum amount that a bank can invest in the debt instruments issued by a single entity or a group of entities using the TLTRO funds at 10%.