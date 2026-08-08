Here's the live share price of Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions
|-10.21
|-12.21
|-24.60
|-25.47
|-33.68
|43.35
|45.34
|Aegis Logistics
|7.04
|-0.92
|85.36
|89.50
|90.06
|53.87
|37.69
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.86
|6.86
|-4.08
|-1.64
|-8.74
|-3.33
|-1.19
|Delhivery
|-1.79
|-8.61
|-1.75
|9.12
|1.62
|4.59
|-2.47
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.68
|6.11
|41.89
|110.47
|119.35
|29.93
|17.01
|BlackBuck
|6.48
|1.29
|3.06
|-7.63
|11.72
|30.48
|17.31
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.98
|-3.94
|9.61
|26.79
|7.23
|-12.69
|-7.82
|VRL Logistics
|5.91
|18.57
|5.02
|-6.28
|-0.19
|-6.09
|13.06
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.66
|2.73
|0.46
|7.52
|26.75
|7.02
|-8.49
|Sindhu Trade Links
|0.61
|-6.83
|4.60
|-5.61
|-0.73
|-5.17
|0.76
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.54
|-6.55
|-6.27
|-11.62
|-13.96
|-10.21
|-4.83
|TCI Express
|2.39
|10.20
|-3.31
|-4.44
|-17.02
|-28.00
|-16.89
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.02
|-6.46
|0.66
|-1.41
|-19.13
|12.81
|15.58
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.32
|15.32
|-5.89
|-7.49
|-73.49
|-50.47
|-27.98
|Allcargo Global
|13.16
|-26.66
|-33.78
|-33.78
|-33.78
|-12.84
|-7.91
|Tejas Cargo India
|14.29
|-1.30
|5.82
|27.95
|42.86
|31.27
|17.73
|Western Carriers (India)
|-1.74
|-8.31
|-18.99
|-26.64
|-22.70
|-17.83
|-11.11
|Shree Vasu Logistics
|5.12
|10.47
|30.85
|25.28
|-5.03
|63.05
|62.65
|JITF Infralogistics
|-1.33
|9.15
|9.67
|18.83
|-3.01
|-12.70
|57.19
|Ritco Logistics
|1.94
|10.33
|22.90
|21.76
|7.21
|4.95
|20.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions has declined 33.68% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (90.06%), Container Corporation of India (-8.74%), Delhivery (1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions has outperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.69%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|55.35
|57.62
|10
|55.34
|56.73
|20
|55.69
|56.32
|50
|56.26
|56.92
|100
|58.25
|59.12
|200
|66.63
|62.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.12%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090CH2012PLC033556 and registration number is 033556. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Rental of private cars with driver. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 284.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions is ₹49.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions is ₹390.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions are ₹50.49 and ₹48.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions is ₹103.67 and 52-week low of Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions is ₹47.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions has shown returns of -0.8% over the past day, -12.21% for the past month, -24.6% over 3 months, -33.68% over 1 year, 43.35% across 3 years, and 45.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions are 0.00 and 2.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.40 per annum.
Source: Dion Global