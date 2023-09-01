Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TARA CHAND INFRALOGISTIC SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹106.55 Closed
1.041.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹105.65₹110.00
₹106.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.00₹122.55
₹106.55
Open Price
₹109.00
Prev. Close
₹105.45
Volume
30,000

Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1110.12
  • R2112.23
  • R3114.47
  • Pivot
    107.88
  • S1105.77
  • S2103.53
  • S3101.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 557.23105.95
  • 1055.77104.5
  • 2058.2199.84
  • 5050.3293.79
  • 10048.789.46
  • 20048.181.39

Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-8.9328.3725.3526.47163.09204.43231.93
5.979.0223.2825.85-23.12-18.31-18.31
-0.23-2.597.620.6724.2973.1870.86
0.53-11.36-2.53-24.95-25.39137.64129.75
-0.59-7.42-8.5720.4910.32314.93118.12
0.83-9.46-13.05-10.44-19.3582.94105.90
2.558.328.256.33-17.609.09-34.52
0.46-4.91119.89442.09224.616,591.892,025.32
-1.803.03-15.47-30.9038.5838.5838.58
1.489.8346.5960.5652.5176.6135.02
-0.68-7.983.8912.86-8.05114.99-48.33
-10.35-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78
4.72-6.9236.0073.05-2.8198.1998.19
-3.77-6.9514.6539.42320.12395.37159.30
00101.33102.68103.50101.33100.93
-0.41-8.67-11.31-8.334.94323.43290.65
-5.88-4.98-0.9131.2566.89205.08294.98
7.47-8.33-15.38-41.93-53.53139.137.47
24.3612.79-16.38-26.52-67.01-58.90-89.50
9.2532.6349.4148.2421.9461.46-20.67

Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Ltd.

Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090CH2012PLC033556 and registration number is 033556. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Rental of private cars with driver. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 128.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vinay Kumar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Aggarwal
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Prerna Sandeep Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sant Kumar Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Niranjan Kumar Roy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Neelam Pradeep Kasni
    Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Thapar
    Director

FAQs on Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Ltd. is ₹150.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Ltd. is 13.64 and PB ratio of Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Ltd. is 2.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Ltd. is ₹106.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Ltd. is ₹122.55 and 52-week low of Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Ltd. is ₹38.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data