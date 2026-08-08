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Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Share Price

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BSE

TARA CHAND INFRALOGISTIC SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | NSE
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Service

Here's the live share price of Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹49.49 Closed
-0.80₹ -0.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹48.00₹50.49
₹49.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹47.02₹103.67
₹49.49
Open Price
₹49.65
Prev. Close
₹49.89
Volume
4,06,435

Source: Dion Global

Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions		-10.21-12.21-24.60-25.47-33.6843.3545.34
Aegis Logistics		7.04-0.9285.3689.5090.0653.8737.69
Container Corporation of India		-3.866.86-4.08-1.64-8.74-3.33-1.19
Delhivery		-1.79-8.61-1.759.121.624.59-2.47
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.686.1141.89110.47119.3529.9317.01
BlackBuck		6.481.293.06-7.6311.7230.4817.31
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.98-3.949.6126.797.23-12.69-7.82
VRL Logistics		5.9118.575.02-6.28-0.19-6.0913.06
Mahindra Logistics		-1.662.730.467.5226.757.02-8.49
Sindhu Trade Links		0.61-6.834.60-5.61-0.73-5.170.76
Gateway Distriparks		-2.54-6.55-6.27-11.62-13.96-10.21-4.83
TCI Express		2.3910.20-3.31-4.44-17.02-28.00-16.89
Navkar Corporation		-3.02-6.460.66-1.41-19.1312.8115.58
Allcargo Logistics		15.3215.32-5.89-7.49-73.49-50.47-27.98
Allcargo Global		13.16-26.66-33.78-33.78-33.78-12.84-7.91
Tejas Cargo India		14.29-1.305.8227.9542.8631.2717.73
Western Carriers (India)		-1.74-8.31-18.99-26.64-22.70-17.83-11.11
Shree Vasu Logistics		5.1210.4730.8525.28-5.0363.0562.65
JITF Infralogistics		-1.339.159.6718.83-3.01-12.7057.19
Ritco Logistics		1.9410.3322.9021.767.214.9520.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions has declined 33.68% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (90.06%), Container Corporation of India (-8.74%), Delhivery (1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions has outperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.69%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.19%).

Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
555.3557.62
1055.3456.73
2055.6956.32
5056.2656.92
10058.2559.12
20066.6362.62

Source: Dion Global

Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.12%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions

Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090CH2012PLC033556 and registration number is 033556. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Rental of private cars with driver. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 284.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vinay Kumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Aggarwal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Neelam Pradeep Kasni
    Independent Woman Director
  • Ms. Anju Mohanty
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Thapar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions is ₹49.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions?

The Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions?

The market cap of Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions is ₹390.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions are ₹50.49 and ₹48.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions is ₹103.67 and 52-week low of Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions is ₹47.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions has shown returns of -0.8% over the past day, -12.21% for the past month, -24.6% over 3 months, -33.68% over 1 year, 43.35% across 3 years, and 45.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions are 0.00 and 2.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.40 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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