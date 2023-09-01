Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-8.93
|28.37
|25.35
|26.47
|163.09
|204.43
|231.93
|5.97
|9.02
|23.28
|25.85
|-23.12
|-18.31
|-18.31
|-0.23
|-2.59
|7.62
|0.67
|24.29
|73.18
|70.86
|0.53
|-11.36
|-2.53
|-24.95
|-25.39
|137.64
|129.75
|-0.59
|-7.42
|-8.57
|20.49
|10.32
|314.93
|118.12
|0.83
|-9.46
|-13.05
|-10.44
|-19.35
|82.94
|105.90
|2.55
|8.32
|8.25
|6.33
|-17.60
|9.09
|-34.52
|0.46
|-4.91
|119.89
|442.09
|224.61
|6,591.89
|2,025.32
|-1.80
|3.03
|-15.47
|-30.90
|38.58
|38.58
|38.58
|1.48
|9.83
|46.59
|60.56
|52.51
|76.61
|35.02
|-0.68
|-7.98
|3.89
|12.86
|-8.05
|114.99
|-48.33
|-10.35
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|4.72
|-6.92
|36.00
|73.05
|-2.81
|98.19
|98.19
|-3.77
|-6.95
|14.65
|39.42
|320.12
|395.37
|159.30
|0
|0
|101.33
|102.68
|103.50
|101.33
|100.93
|-0.41
|-8.67
|-11.31
|-8.33
|4.94
|323.43
|290.65
|-5.88
|-4.98
|-0.91
|31.25
|66.89
|205.08
|294.98
|7.47
|-8.33
|-15.38
|-41.93
|-53.53
|139.13
|7.47
|24.36
|12.79
|-16.38
|-26.52
|-67.01
|-58.90
|-89.50
|9.25
|32.63
|49.41
|48.24
|21.94
|61.46
|-20.67
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090CH2012PLC033556 and registration number is 033556. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Rental of private cars with driver. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 128.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Ltd. is ₹150.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Ltd. is 13.64 and PB ratio of Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Ltd. is 2.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Ltd. is ₹106.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Ltd. is ₹122.55 and 52-week low of Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Ltd. is ₹38.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.