What is the share price of Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions is ₹49.49 as on .

What kind of stock is Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions? The Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions? The market cap of Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions is ₹390.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions are ₹50.49 and ₹48.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions is ₹103.67 and 52-week low of Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions is ₹47.02 as on .

How has the Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions performed historically in terms of returns? The Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions has shown returns of -0.8% over the past day, -12.21% for the past month, -24.6% over 3 months, -33.68% over 1 year, 43.35% across 3 years, and 45.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions are 0.00 and 2.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.40 per annum.

Source: Dion Global