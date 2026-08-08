Here's the live share price of Tapi Fruit Processing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tapi Fruit Processing
|0
|2.04
|-16.67
|-25.93
|-29.58
|-33.94
|-1.78
|Nestle India
|2.01
|4.63
|4.34
|18.86
|37.83
|11.10
|11.09
|Britannia Industries
|1.73
|1.16
|-5.23
|-5.70
|0.61
|5.75
|8.67
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.57
|-7.29
|5.98
|31.12
|38.18
|22.15
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.83
|-3.00
|-7.53
|-7.04
|-14.57
|8.85
|14.45
|Orkla India
|1.71
|-6.00
|-11.99
|-3.33
|-20.57
|-7.39
|-4.50
|Hindustan Foods
|0.27
|6.95
|5.21
|13.05
|6.65
|0.40
|8.59
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.69
|29.61
|10.06
|-1.22
|-25.21
|5.92
|21.84
|Gopal Snacks
|2.74
|2.19
|-16.70
|-6.90
|-23.53
|-8.49
|-5.19
|Prataap Snacks
|5.86
|0.19
|21.59
|12.71
|34.38
|12.16
|11.28
|ADF Foods
|-4.15
|-16.33
|-2.66
|15.26
|13.76
|5.72
|9.02
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|1.71
|8.96
|11.77
|23.92
|-12.38
|-12.40
|-11.56
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.98
|12.32
|45.35
|7.98
|7.98
|2.59
|1.55
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.94
|-24.33
|31.11
|21.42
|46.51
|17.44
|41.01
|HMA Agro Industries
|8.33
|1.51
|-9.82
|-20.06
|-27.66
|-28.63
|-17.61
|Krishival Foods
|-1.11
|-3.89
|5.80
|15.51
|8.84
|14.92
|56.18
|Freshara Agro Exports
|6.98
|21.49
|71.29
|82.44
|92.90
|38.97
|21.83
|Hexagon Nutrition
|-0.06
|-6.19
|26.63
|26.63
|26.63
|8.19
|4.83
|Euro India Fresh Foods
|-14.17
|-15.46
|8.81
|8.59
|13.38
|23.25
|25.94
|Proventus Agrocom
|6.17
|10.61
|30.30
|45.64
|81.05
|24.20
|14.82
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tapi Fruit Processing has declined 29.58% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.83%), Britannia Industries (0.61%), Zydus Wellness (38.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Tapi Fruit Processing has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.09%) and Britannia Industries (8.67%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|49.34
|49.63
|10
|49.51
|50.33
|20
|53.03
|52.3
|50
|57.18
|57.46
|100
|68.63
|65.29
|200
|78.09
|78.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tapi Fruit Processing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Tapi Fruit Processing fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/07/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15400GJ2018PLC103201 and registration number is 103201. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tapi Fruit Processing is ₹50.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tapi Fruit Processing is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Tapi Fruit Processing is ₹21.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tapi Fruit Processing are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tapi Fruit Processing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tapi Fruit Processing is ₹104.80 and 52-week low of Tapi Fruit Processing is ₹45.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tapi Fruit Processing has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 2.04% for the past month, -16.67% over 3 months, -29.58% over 1 year, -33.94% across 3 years, and -1.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tapi Fruit Processing are -12.78 and 2.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global