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Tapi Fruit Processing Share Price

NSE
BSE

TAPI FRUIT PROCESSING

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Tapi Fruit Processing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹50.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tapi Fruit Processing Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹50.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹45.10₹104.80
₹50.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹50.00

Source: Dion Global

Tapi Fruit Processing Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tapi Fruit Processing		02.04-16.67-25.93-29.58-33.94-1.78
Nestle India		2.014.634.3418.8637.8311.1011.09
Britannia Industries		1.731.16-5.23-5.700.615.758.67
Zydus Wellness		-7.57-7.295.9831.1238.1822.153.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.83-3.00-7.53-7.04-14.578.8514.45
Orkla India		1.71-6.00-11.99-3.33-20.57-7.39-4.50
Hindustan Foods		0.276.955.2113.056.650.408.59
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.6929.6110.06-1.22-25.215.9221.84
Gopal Snacks		2.742.19-16.70-6.90-23.53-8.49-5.19
Prataap Snacks		5.860.1921.5912.7134.3812.1611.28
ADF Foods		-4.15-16.33-2.6615.2613.765.729.02
Tasty Bite Eatables		1.718.9611.7723.92-12.38-12.40-11.56
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.9812.3245.357.987.982.591.55
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.94-24.3331.1121.4246.5117.4441.01
HMA Agro Industries		8.331.51-9.82-20.06-27.66-28.63-17.61
Krishival Foods		-1.11-3.895.8015.518.8414.9256.18
Freshara Agro Exports		6.9821.4971.2982.4492.9038.9721.83
Hexagon Nutrition		-0.06-6.1926.6326.6326.638.194.83
Euro India Fresh Foods		-14.17-15.468.818.5913.3823.2525.94
Proventus Agrocom		6.1710.6130.3045.6481.0524.2014.82

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tapi Fruit Processing has declined 29.58% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.83%), Britannia Industries (0.61%), Zydus Wellness (38.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Tapi Fruit Processing has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.09%) and Britannia Industries (8.67%).

Tapi Fruit Processing Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tapi Fruit Processing Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
549.3449.63
1049.5150.33
2053.0352.3
5057.1857.46
10068.6365.29
20078.0978.56

Source: Dion Global

Tapi Fruit Processing Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tapi Fruit Processing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tapi Fruit Processing Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Tapi Fruit Processing fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Tapi Fruit Processing

Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/07/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15400GJ2018PLC103201 and registration number is 103201. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ghanshyambhai Lukhi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashokkumar Lukhi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Yash Lukhi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Naveen Anand
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kamleshkumar Pandya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rekha Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tapi Fruit Processing Share Price

What is the share price of Tapi Fruit Processing?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tapi Fruit Processing is ₹50.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tapi Fruit Processing?

The Tapi Fruit Processing is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tapi Fruit Processing?

The market cap of Tapi Fruit Processing is ₹21.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tapi Fruit Processing?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tapi Fruit Processing are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tapi Fruit Processing?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tapi Fruit Processing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tapi Fruit Processing is ₹104.80 and 52-week low of Tapi Fruit Processing is ₹45.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tapi Fruit Processing performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tapi Fruit Processing has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 2.04% for the past month, -16.67% over 3 months, -29.58% over 1 year, -33.94% across 3 years, and -1.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tapi Fruit Processing?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tapi Fruit Processing are -12.78 and 2.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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