What is the share price of Tapi Fruit Processing? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tapi Fruit Processing is ₹50.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Tapi Fruit Processing? The Tapi Fruit Processing is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tapi Fruit Processing? The market cap of Tapi Fruit Processing is ₹21.50 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tapi Fruit Processing? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tapi Fruit Processing are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tapi Fruit Processing? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tapi Fruit Processing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tapi Fruit Processing is ₹104.80 and 52-week low of Tapi Fruit Processing is ₹45.10 as on .

How has the Tapi Fruit Processing performed historically in terms of returns? The Tapi Fruit Processing has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 2.04% for the past month, -16.67% over 3 months, -29.58% over 1 year, -33.94% across 3 years, and -1.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tapi Fruit Processing? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tapi Fruit Processing are -12.78 and 2.04 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global