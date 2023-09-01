Follow Us

Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TAPI FRUIT PROCESSING LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹174.70 Closed
4.928.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹160.20₹174.75
₹174.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹44.00₹248.85
₹174.70
Open Price
₹172.00
Prev. Close
₹166.50
Volume
27,000

Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1179.6
  • R2184.45
  • R3194.15
  • Pivot
    169.9
  • S1165.05
  • S2155.35
  • S3150.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 549.6173.95
  • 1049.8176.87
  • 2049.01179.68
  • 5019.6181.83
  • 1009.8166.9
  • 2004.90

Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.950.75-13.5165.88219.47219.47219.47
-1.24-3.010.1816.6911.0535.3094.31
-0.79-6.79-3.132.5220.7619.0736.77
-1.8212.6834.8532.2617.65110.46108.67
2.951.576.4330.428.6959.5159.51
2.450.5727.4935.3453.3953.3953.39
-0.79-1.3711.759.36-7.83-1.06-16.63
2.403.76-2.0713.180.8916.2616.26
1.69-2.78-2.82-4.3522.01265.08560.81
-0.8716.2033.37102.09200.9875.4175.41
6.227.3815.3331.51-5.57-8.33-8.33
0.43-0.3842.9652.2634.9521.1521.15
-3.3718.9144.5884.0134.7639.0162.52
2.53-0.7425.5649.1350.57198.97299.65
2.661.5722.4176.8754.5744.51-16.35
-2.4313.5998.55148.9782.7489.82-35.33
0.090.530.8422.3476.29172.5562.90
3.719.9018.9219.8916.6555.79-17.59
-2.62-4.66-0.712.166.61285.41380.21
27.45101.25152.78239.58505.54989.71584.19

Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd. Share Holdings

Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd.

Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/07/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15400GJ2018PLC103201 and registration number is 103201. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ghanshyambhai Laljibhai Lukhi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashokkumar Laljibhai Lukhi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Yash Ghanshyambhai Lukhi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Naveen Anand
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kamleshkumar Narmdashankar Pandya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rekha Hasmukh Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd.?

The market cap of Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd. is ₹72.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd. is 8.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd. is ₹174.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd. is ₹248.85 and 52-week low of Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd. is ₹44.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

