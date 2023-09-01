Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/07/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15400GJ2018PLC103201 and registration number is 103201. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd. is ₹72.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd. is 8.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd. is ₹174.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd. is ₹248.85 and 52-week low of Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd. is ₹44.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.