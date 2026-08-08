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Taparia Tools Share Price

NSE
BSE

TAPARIA TOOLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Taparia Tools along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.50 Closed
-71.68₹ -26.58
As on Jul 23, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Taparia Tools Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.50₹10.50
₹10.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.50₹37.08
₹10.50
Open Price
₹10.50
Prev. Close
₹37.08
Volume
203

Source: Dion Global

Taparia Tools Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Taparia Tools		-71.68-70.27-62.08-41.31068.37-11.19
AIA Engineering		4.300.6119.2616.9351.8010.5919.48
Jayaswal Neco Industries		7.165.95-19.7518.8375.3447.4632.23
Electrosteel Castings		0.89-7.42-21.87-3.25-30.074.8913.99
Kirloskar Industries		-4.23-6.1112.6315.48-9.231.5020.30
Steel Cast		6.525.8213.0138.9861.6346.3146.85
Rhetan TMT		8.8422.2824.4730.8196.1852.7179.85
Alicon Castalloy		11.6014.692.16-5.39-13.85-4.43-2.69
Investment & Precision Castings		5.4241.7184.03126.36130.8472.8648.03
Nelcast		3.59-10.49-12.984.46-27.830.517.05
Uni Abex Alloy Products		3.24-14.6250.4657.5943.4442.8344.49
Synergy Green Industries		0.534.007.309.1516.8245.7329.16
Poojaa Precision Engg.		-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-2.80-1.69
Captain Technocast		2.276.3634.2932.98-0.7864.4980.18
Kalyani Cast-Tech		1.051.6318.1560.3350.5940.4322.60
Magna Electrocastings		2.69-0.141.2820.99-0.7033.7346.46
Simplex Castings		1.78-4.0017.255.4336.38112.8251.33
Nitin Castings		-8.22-13.27-15.99-18.01-22.35-1.3234.62
National Fittings		14.2912.5817.32-2.94-4.9219.1825.41
DCM		-10.77-17.19-3.04-8.79-18.77-0.057.17

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Taparia Tools has gained 0.00% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.80%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.34%), Electrosteel Castings (-30.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Taparia Tools has underperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).

Taparia Tools Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Taparia Tools Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
529.7226.08
1028.7426.93
2024.0824.67
5019.4619.83
10012.4214.76
2009.530

Source: Dion Global

Taparia Tools Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Taparia Tools remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Taparia Tools Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 09:08 PM IST ISTTaparia Tools - Board Meeting Intimation for BOARD MEETING INTIMATION
Jul 30, 2026, 08:18 PM IST ISTTaparia Tools - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 29, 2026, 10:22 PM IST ISTTaparia Tools - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 29, 2026, 10:17 PM IST ISTTaparia Tools - Proceedings /Outcome Of AGM Held On Today 29/07/2026
Jul 16, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTTaparia Tools - INTIMATION OF BOOK CLOSURE , FINAL DIVIDEND AND REMOTE EVOTING

Source: Dion Global

About Taparia Tools

Taparia Tools Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1965PLC013392 and registration number is 013392. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hand tools such as pliers, screwdrivers, press tools, blacksmiths' tools, drills, punches, milling cutters etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1023.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Narayan Tulsiram Atal
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. D P Taparia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sivaramakrishnan Palaniappan Pillai
    Whole-Time Director (Operations)
  • Mr. M P Taparia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Virendraa Bangur
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bharat Taparia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Maheswari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sachin S Bhattad
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Swati R Bhairi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Taparia Tools Share Price

What is the share price of Taparia Tools?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Taparia Tools is ₹10.50 as on Jul 23, 2026.

What kind of stock is Taparia Tools?

The Taparia Tools is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Taparia Tools?

The market cap of Taparia Tools is ₹15.94 Cr as on Jul 23, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Taparia Tools?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Taparia Tools are ₹10.50 and ₹10.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Taparia Tools?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Taparia Tools stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Taparia Tools is ₹37.08 and 52-week low of Taparia Tools is ₹10.50 as on Jul 23, 2026.

How has the Taparia Tools performed historically in terms of returns?

The Taparia Tools has shown returns of -71.68% over the past day, -70.27% for the past month, -62.08% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 68.37% across 3 years, and -11.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Taparia Tools?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Taparia Tools are 0.11 and 0.04 on Jul 23, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 642.86 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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