MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|04 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Taparia Tools Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1965PLC013392 and registration number is 013392. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hand tools such as pliers, screwdrivers, press tools, blacksmiths’ tools, drills, punches, milling cutters etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 667.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Taparia Tools Ltd. is ₹4.04 Cr as on Aug 14, 2023.
P/E ratio of Taparia Tools Ltd. is 0.05 and PB ratio of Taparia Tools Ltd. is 0.01 as on Aug 14, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Taparia Tools Ltd. is ₹2.66 as on Aug 14, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Taparia Tools Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Taparia Tools Ltd. is ₹2.66 and 52-week low of Taparia Tools Ltd. is ₹2.10 as on Aug 14, 2023.