What is the share price of Taparia Tools? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Taparia Tools is ₹10.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Taparia Tools? The Taparia Tools is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Taparia Tools? The market cap of Taparia Tools is ₹15.94 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Taparia Tools? Today’s highest and lowest price of Taparia Tools are ₹10.50 and ₹10.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Taparia Tools? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Taparia Tools stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Taparia Tools is ₹37.08 and 52-week low of Taparia Tools is ₹10.50 as on .

How has the Taparia Tools performed historically in terms of returns? The Taparia Tools has shown returns of -71.68% over the past day, -70.27% for the past month, -62.08% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 68.37% across 3 years, and -11.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Taparia Tools? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Taparia Tools are 0.11 and 0.04 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 642.86 per annum.

Source: Dion Global