Taparia Tools Ltd. Share Price

TAPARIA TOOLS LTD.

Sector : Castings/Foundry | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.66 Closed
00
As on Aug 14, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Taparia Tools Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.66₹2.66
₹2.66
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.10₹2.66
₹2.66
Open Price
₹2.66
Prev. Close
₹2.66
Volume
0

Taparia Tools Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.66
  • R22.66
  • R32.66
  • Pivot
    2.66
  • S12.66
  • S22.66
  • S32.66

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.612.48
  • 1048.092.74
  • 2057.394.83
  • 5038.320
  • 10032.660
  • 20032.050

Taparia Tools Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
020.9120.6926.6726.67-85.31-77.26
1.509.3821.9336.5640.84101.85115.14
3.3016.9845.5797.2786.53351.58214.45
12.692.4451.0145.3944.68902.14450.76
10.4831.6139.8938.1056.07590.00269.24
1.421.9814.444.066.11142.8536.66
-1.0516.5548.7531.8875.35153.0962.58
11.217.660.20-23.11470.69470.69470.69
8.2420.8080.37104.48178.39403.23279.52
21.96110.49107.25102.22120.32767.03420.22
1.42-1.1126.3061.9124.10135.06144.11
-1.419.56-2.01115.32286.54874.52553.87
6.254.8560.5682.0051.00342.46217.35
2.31-2.69-1.5647.4476.31189.8618.23
19.98-1.4133.0841.8824.4891.63-32.24
6.93-5.616.034.7816.10255.68-9.38
6.2428.3342.5513.91274.29644.32347.10
-2.33-6.3427.4453.5772.57314.46242.07
18.2029.2944.7492.48127.63329.51-13.82
4.163.111.2325.7950.7144.5574.34

Taparia Tools Ltd. Share Holdings

Taparia Tools Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
04 Mar, 2023Board MeetingInterim Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Taparia Tools Ltd.

Taparia Tools Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1965PLC013392 and registration number is 013392. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hand tools such as pliers, screwdrivers, press tools, blacksmiths’ tools, drills, punches, milling cutters etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 667.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. H N Taparia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. J K Taparia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. D P Taparia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. M P Taparia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Virendraa Bangur
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. G S Manasawala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev J Mundra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Disha N Wadhwani
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Premlata Purohit
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Devendra Vyas
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jugalkishore Ramchandra Jaju
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sivaramakrishnan
    Director - Operations

FAQs on Taparia Tools Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Taparia Tools Ltd.?

The market cap of Taparia Tools Ltd. is ₹4.04 Cr as on Aug 14, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Taparia Tools Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Taparia Tools Ltd. is 0.05 and PB ratio of Taparia Tools Ltd. is 0.01 as on Aug 14, 2023.

What is the share price of Taparia Tools Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Taparia Tools Ltd. is ₹2.66 as on Aug 14, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Taparia Tools Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Taparia Tools Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Taparia Tools Ltd. is ₹2.66 and 52-week low of Taparia Tools Ltd. is ₹2.10 as on Aug 14, 2023.

