Here's the live share price of Taparia Tools along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Taparia Tools
|-71.68
|-70.27
|-62.08
|-41.31
|0
|68.37
|-11.19
|AIA Engineering
|4.30
|0.61
|19.26
|16.93
|51.80
|10.59
|19.48
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|7.16
|5.95
|-19.75
|18.83
|75.34
|47.46
|32.23
|Electrosteel Castings
|0.89
|-7.42
|-21.87
|-3.25
|-30.07
|4.89
|13.99
|Kirloskar Industries
|-4.23
|-6.11
|12.63
|15.48
|-9.23
|1.50
|20.30
|Steel Cast
|6.52
|5.82
|13.01
|38.98
|61.63
|46.31
|46.85
|Rhetan TMT
|8.84
|22.28
|24.47
|30.81
|96.18
|52.71
|79.85
|Alicon Castalloy
|11.60
|14.69
|2.16
|-5.39
|-13.85
|-4.43
|-2.69
|Investment & Precision Castings
|5.42
|41.71
|84.03
|126.36
|130.84
|72.86
|48.03
|Nelcast
|3.59
|-10.49
|-12.98
|4.46
|-27.83
|0.51
|7.05
|Uni Abex Alloy Products
|3.24
|-14.62
|50.46
|57.59
|43.44
|42.83
|44.49
|Synergy Green Industries
|0.53
|4.00
|7.30
|9.15
|16.82
|45.73
|29.16
|Poojaa Precision Engg.
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-2.80
|-1.69
|Captain Technocast
|2.27
|6.36
|34.29
|32.98
|-0.78
|64.49
|80.18
|Kalyani Cast-Tech
|1.05
|1.63
|18.15
|60.33
|50.59
|40.43
|22.60
|Magna Electrocastings
|2.69
|-0.14
|1.28
|20.99
|-0.70
|33.73
|46.46
|Simplex Castings
|1.78
|-4.00
|17.25
|5.43
|36.38
|112.82
|51.33
|Nitin Castings
|-8.22
|-13.27
|-15.99
|-18.01
|-22.35
|-1.32
|34.62
|National Fittings
|14.29
|12.58
|17.32
|-2.94
|-4.92
|19.18
|25.41
|DCM
|-10.77
|-17.19
|-3.04
|-8.79
|-18.77
|-0.05
|7.17
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Taparia Tools has gained 0.00% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.80%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.34%), Electrosteel Castings (-30.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Taparia Tools has underperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|29.72
|26.08
|10
|28.74
|26.93
|20
|24.08
|24.67
|50
|19.46
|19.83
|100
|12.42
|14.76
|200
|9.53
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Taparia Tools remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:08 PM IST IST
|Taparia Tools - Board Meeting Intimation for BOARD MEETING INTIMATION
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:18 PM IST IST
|Taparia Tools - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:22 PM IST IST
|Taparia Tools - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:17 PM IST IST
|Taparia Tools - Proceedings /Outcome Of AGM Held On Today 29/07/2026
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Taparia Tools - INTIMATION OF BOOK CLOSURE , FINAL DIVIDEND AND REMOTE EVOTING
Source: Dion Global
Taparia Tools Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1965PLC013392 and registration number is 013392. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hand tools such as pliers, screwdrivers, press tools, blacksmiths' tools, drills, punches, milling cutters etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1023.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Taparia Tools is ₹10.50 as on Jul 23, 2026.
The Taparia Tools is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Taparia Tools is ₹15.94 Cr as on Jul 23, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Taparia Tools are ₹10.50 and ₹10.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Taparia Tools stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Taparia Tools is ₹37.08 and 52-week low of Taparia Tools is ₹10.50 as on Jul 23, 2026.
The Taparia Tools has shown returns of -71.68% over the past day, -70.27% for the past month, -62.08% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 68.37% across 3 years, and -11.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Taparia Tools are 0.11 and 0.04 on Jul 23, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 642.86 per annum.
Source: Dion Global