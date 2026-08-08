What is the share price of Tanvi Foods (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tanvi Foods (India) is ₹52.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Tanvi Foods (India)? The Tanvi Foods (India) is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tanvi Foods (India)? The market cap of Tanvi Foods (India) is ₹59.56 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tanvi Foods (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tanvi Foods (India) are ₹52.00 and ₹48.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tanvi Foods (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tanvi Foods (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tanvi Foods (India) is ₹97.20 and 52-week low of Tanvi Foods (India) is ₹48.00 as on .

How has the Tanvi Foods (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Tanvi Foods (India) has shown returns of 4.25% over the past day, -13.33% for the past month, -13.62% over 3 months, -42.22% over 1 year, -17.47% across 3 years, and -9.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tanvi Foods (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tanvi Foods (India) are 27.66 and 0.83 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global