Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TANVI FOODS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹114.00 Closed
3.644
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹114.00₹115.50
₹114.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹65.70₹125.00
₹114.00
Open Price
₹115.50
Prev. Close
₹110.00
Volume
26,000

Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1115
  • R2116
  • R3116.5
  • Pivot
    114.5
  • S1113.5
  • S2113
  • S3112

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 593.87105.19
  • 1088.85100.31
  • 2078.4395.16
  • 5082.8189.31
  • 10072.8186.31
  • 20064.1981.69

Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.7025.2721.4634.0462.8671.82108.03
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.63-6.66-2.892.6720.9819.1637.02
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.5026.8530.6230.6230.6230.6230.62
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.349.9718.9519.7016.3655.68-17.98
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Apr, 2022Board MeetingBonus issue

About Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd.

Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15433TG2007PLC053406 and registration number is 053406. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cafeterias, fast-food restaurants and other food preparation in market stalls. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 79.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sri Nagaveer Adusumilli
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Ms. Vasavi Adusumilli
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Kesara Charita
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Jonnada Vaghira Kumari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sai Sumith Balusu
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Badram Vijaya Lakshmi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd. is ₹118.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd. is 3.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd. is ₹114.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd. is ₹125.00 and 52-week low of Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd. is ₹65.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data