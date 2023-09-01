Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 Apr, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue
Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15433TG2007PLC053406 and registration number is 053406. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cafeterias, fast-food restaurants and other food preparation in market stalls. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 79.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd. is ₹118.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd. is 3.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd. is ₹114.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd. is ₹125.00 and 52-week low of Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd. is ₹65.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.