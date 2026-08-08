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Tanvi Foods (India) Share Price

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BSE

TANVI FOODS (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Tanvi Foods (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹52.00 Closed
4.25₹ 2.12
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tanvi Foods (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹48.00₹52.00
₹52.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹48.00₹97.20
₹52.00
Open Price
₹48.00
Prev. Close
₹49.88
Volume
3,000

Source: Dion Global

Tanvi Foods (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tanvi Foods (India)		-1.91-13.33-13.62-22.39-42.22-17.47-9.78
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tanvi Foods (India) has declined 42.22% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Tanvi Foods (India) has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Tanvi Foods (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tanvi Foods (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
555.1653.21
1057.4455.52
2059.1358.36
5063.1963.86
10072.7372.29
20092.6685.94

Source: Dion Global

Tanvi Foods (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tanvi Foods (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 65.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tanvi Foods (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 01, 2026, 05:18 AM IST ISTTanvi Foods (India) - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - Allotment Of Equity Shares Upon Conversion Of Warr
Jun 09, 2026, 04:51 PM IST ISTTanvi Foods (India) - Update On Intertnational Business Operations
Jun 01, 2026, 09:02 PM IST ISTTanvi Foods (India) - Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended 31.03.2026
Jun 01, 2026, 08:53 PM IST ISTTanvi Foods (India) - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of The Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidation) Of T
May 26, 2026, 12:35 AM IST ISTTanvi Foods (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Half Year

Source: Dion Global

About Tanvi Foods (India)

Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15433TG2007PLC053406 and registration number is 053406. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cafeterias, fast-food restaurants and other food preparation in market stalls. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 106.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sri Nagaveer Adusumilli
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Vasavi Adusumilli
    Director - Operations
  • Ms. Kesara Charita
    Director - Marketing
  • Ms. Vijaya Lakshmi Marella
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sai Sumith Balusu
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Jonnada Vaghira Kumari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tanvi Foods (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Tanvi Foods (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tanvi Foods (India) is ₹52.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tanvi Foods (India)?

The Tanvi Foods (India) is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tanvi Foods (India)?

The market cap of Tanvi Foods (India) is ₹59.56 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tanvi Foods (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tanvi Foods (India) are ₹52.00 and ₹48.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tanvi Foods (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tanvi Foods (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tanvi Foods (India) is ₹97.20 and 52-week low of Tanvi Foods (India) is ₹48.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Tanvi Foods (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tanvi Foods (India) has shown returns of 4.25% over the past day, -13.33% for the past month, -13.62% over 3 months, -42.22% over 1 year, -17.47% across 3 years, and -9.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tanvi Foods (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tanvi Foods (India) are 27.66 and 0.83 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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