Here's the live share price of Tanvi Foods (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tanvi Foods (India)
|-1.91
|-13.33
|-13.62
|-22.39
|-42.22
|-17.47
|-9.78
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tanvi Foods (India) has declined 42.22% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Tanvi Foods (India) has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|55.16
|53.21
|10
|57.44
|55.52
|20
|59.13
|58.36
|50
|63.19
|63.86
|100
|72.73
|72.29
|200
|92.66
|85.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tanvi Foods (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 65.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 01, 2026, 05:18 AM IST IST
|Tanvi Foods (India) - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - Allotment Of Equity Shares Upon Conversion Of Warr
|Jun 09, 2026, 04:51 PM IST IST
|Tanvi Foods (India) - Update On Intertnational Business Operations
|Jun 01, 2026, 09:02 PM IST IST
|Tanvi Foods (India) - Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended 31.03.2026
|Jun 01, 2026, 08:53 PM IST IST
|Tanvi Foods (India) - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of The Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidation) Of T
|May 26, 2026, 12:35 AM IST IST
|Tanvi Foods (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Half Year
Source: Dion Global
Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15433TG2007PLC053406 and registration number is 053406. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cafeterias, fast-food restaurants and other food preparation in market stalls. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 106.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tanvi Foods (India) is ₹52.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Tanvi Foods (India) is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tanvi Foods (India) is ₹59.56 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tanvi Foods (India) are ₹52.00 and ₹48.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tanvi Foods (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tanvi Foods (India) is ₹97.20 and 52-week low of Tanvi Foods (India) is ₹48.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Tanvi Foods (India) has shown returns of 4.25% over the past day, -13.33% for the past month, -13.62% over 3 months, -42.22% over 1 year, -17.47% across 3 years, and -9.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tanvi Foods (India) are 27.66 and 0.83 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global