Tantia Constructions Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TANTIA CONSTRUCTIONS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹17.95 Closed
00
As on Jul 20, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tantia Constructions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.30₹18.75
₹17.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.40₹18.75
₹17.95
Open Price
₹18.50
Prev. Close
₹17.95
Volume
0

Tantia Constructions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R118.7
  • R219.45
  • R320.15
  • Pivot
    18
  • S117.25
  • S216.55
  • S315.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.7617.36
  • 1013.0216.92
  • 2013.8916.24
  • 5013.3614.39
  • 10013.0113.1
  • 20014.2612.6

Tantia Constructions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.2817.7085.0535.9846.53697.78116.27
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

Tantia Constructions Ltd. Share Holdings

Tantia Constructions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tantia Constructions Ltd.

Tantia Constructions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/12/1964 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210WB1964PLC026284 and registration number is 026284. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction roads and railways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 100.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ishwari Prasad Tantia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rahul Tantia
    Director - Operations

FAQs on Tantia Constructions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tantia Constructions Ltd.?

The market cap of Tantia Constructions Ltd. is ₹33.79 Cr as on Jul 20, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tantia Constructions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tantia Constructions Ltd. is 0.69 and PB ratio of Tantia Constructions Ltd. is 0.12 as on Jul 20, 2023.

What is the share price of Tantia Constructions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tantia Constructions Ltd. is ₹17.95 as on Jul 20, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tantia Constructions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tantia Constructions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tantia Constructions Ltd. is ₹18.75 and 52-week low of Tantia Constructions Ltd. is ₹8.40 as on Jul 20, 2023.

