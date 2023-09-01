What is the Market Cap of Tantia Constructions Ltd.? The market cap of Tantia Constructions Ltd. is ₹33.79 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tantia Constructions Ltd.? P/E ratio of Tantia Constructions Ltd. is 0.69 and PB ratio of Tantia Constructions Ltd. is 0.12 as on .

What is the share price of Tantia Constructions Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tantia Constructions Ltd. is ₹17.95 as on .