MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tantia Constructions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/12/1964 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210WB1964PLC026284 and registration number is 026284. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction roads and railways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 100.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tantia Constructions Ltd. is ₹33.79 Cr as on Jul 20, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tantia Constructions Ltd. is 0.69 and PB ratio of Tantia Constructions Ltd. is 0.12 as on Jul 20, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tantia Constructions Ltd. is ₹17.95 as on Jul 20, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tantia Constructions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tantia Constructions Ltd. is ₹18.75 and 52-week low of Tantia Constructions Ltd. is ₹8.40 as on Jul 20, 2023.