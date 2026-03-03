Here's the live share price of Tankup Engineers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Tankup Engineers has gained 22.24% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 172.93%.
Tankup Engineers’s current P/E of 87.34x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tankup Engineers
|-7.74
|-12.23
|-34.91
|49.88
|172.93
|39.75
|22.24
|Thermax
|-1.47
|5.15
|7.34
|-4.85
|-3.12
|11.84
|17.56
|PTC Industries
|0.63
|0.81
|-2.00
|31.40
|75.06
|80.35
|42.45
|Craftsman Automation
|-2.65
|-0.58
|8.70
|11.16
|70.89
|32.05
|39.81
|Sansera Engineering
|-4.93
|20.40
|32.61
|71.19
|106.46
|44.25
|22.19
|Tega Industries
|-1.29
|0.11
|-8.99
|-11.48
|38.04
|37.02
|19.36
|Ircon International
|-7.98
|-11.95
|-12.21
|-20.84
|-3.09
|37.19
|24.49
|Engineers India
|-1.52
|22.76
|7.09
|5.22
|44.69
|41.18
|19.02
|Azad Engineering
|-3.74
|9.00
|1.48
|4.37
|36.72
|35.27
|19.87
|Inox India
|-2.21
|-0.41
|-2.36
|-4.30
|21.62
|6.32
|3.75
|Aequs
|-1.87
|2.45
|-7.50
|-7.50
|-7.50
|-2.57
|-1.55
|Balu Forge Industries
|2.69
|12.36
|-25.07
|-29.75
|6.52
|19.68
|11.38
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-5.68
|0.42
|3.75
|-15.25
|-26.16
|1.03
|13.65
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|-7.10
|-1.55
|-16.36
|-30.33
|-20.63
|-14.25
|-4.50
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|5.08
|-10.23
|13.88
|86.84
|110.57
|15.98
|9.30
|Skipper
|-4.83
|-7.84
|-23.09
|-35.10
|-5.80
|50.53
|42.06
|Pitti Engineering
|-0.42
|2.05
|8.98
|-2.53
|0.64
|44.14
|69.99
|Interarch Building Solutions
|-4.10
|-18.33
|-23.82
|-13.72
|32.37
|15.12
|8.82
|Jash Engineering
|1.37
|-2.30
|-11.98
|-22.64
|-23.24
|32.41
|47.56
|BGR Energy Systems
|-6.42
|-7.25
|-25.56
|62.66
|316.92
|80.73
|46.24
Over the last one year, Tankup Engineers has gained 172.93% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.12%), PTC Industries (75.06%), Craftsman Automation (70.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Tankup Engineers has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.56%) and PTC Industries (42.45%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|543.81
|532.52
|10
|572.65
|550.42
|20
|571.57
|573.64
|50
|650.12
|607.62
|100
|614.96
|578.23
|200
|442.82
|0
In the latest quarter, Tankup Engineers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 7.59%, FII holding fell to 0.21%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Tankup Engineers fact sheet for more information
Tankup Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/11/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29109UP2020PLC137401 and registration number is 137401. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tankup Engineers is ₹501.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Tankup Engineers is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Tankup Engineers is ₹265.54 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tankup Engineers are ₹503.05 and ₹501.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tankup Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tankup Engineers is ₹817.60 and 52-week low of Tankup Engineers is ₹152.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Tankup Engineers has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, -16.42% for the past month, -30.93% over 3 months, 172.93% over 1 year, 39.75% across 3 years, and 22.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tankup Engineers are 87.34 and 9.85 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.