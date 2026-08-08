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Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Share Price

NSE
BSE

TANEJA AEROSPACE & AVIATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Theme
Aviation

Here's the live share price of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹316.00 Closed
-2.20₹ -7.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹303.05₹327.00
₹316.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹190.00₹450.00
₹316.00
Open Price
₹320.00
Prev. Close
₹323.10
Volume
26,317

Source: Dion Global

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Taneja Aerospace & Aviation		7.369.61-8.229.67-23.78.3544.16
Hindustan Aeronautics		5.6812.512.5618.9910.5937.855.33
Bharat Electronics		3.69-1.36-8.54-8.094.5646.347.77
Bharat Dynamics		3.29-3.2-10.62-0.69-13.7331.3745.89
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		-0.11-0.64-14.83.363.1463.1567.29
Data Patterns (India)		2.1526.6455.9580.2529.542.11
MTAR Technologies		23.823.639.32107.89372.1246.9241.6
Astra Microwave Products		-1.171.8260.24100.692.7971.661.41
Zen Technologies		6-5.196.1128.7322.7336.7280.76
Apollo Micro Systems		3.862.6924.2261.48128.0386.76101.77
Paras Defence and Space Technologies		1.560.1647.2390.4104.2459.4138.61
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		9.776.433.2818.313.045.9618.21
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing		17.3324.4738.7842.7336.321.771.06
AXISCADES Technologies		2.63.49-26.7435.1822.8948.4379.39
ideaForge Technology		3.85.3911.47110.39112.58-6.04-6.86
Avantel		1.05-10.24-0.737.630.3844.1368.8
Rossell Techsys		15.1413.6220.2245.0881.7328.1616.05
Sika Interplant Systems		-1.78-7.48-5.7522.05-2.4792.7262.5
NIBE		2.34-4.8333.7339.54-1.8846.5978.03
DCX Systems		-0.86-7.82-19.913.18-30.39-10.26-10.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Taneja Aerospace & Aviation has declined 23.70% compared to peers like Hindustan Aeronautics (10.59%), Bharat Electronics (4.56%), Bharat Dynamics (-13.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Taneja Aerospace & Aviation has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Aeronautics (55.33%) and Bharat Electronics (47.77%).

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5297.79302.62
10297.16299.76
20294.69297.4
50292.56293.3
100281.64290.92
200292.42302.43

Source: Dion Global

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Taneja Aerospace & Aviation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.09%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 04:07 PM IST ISTTaneja Aerospace - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 05, 2026, 06:49 PM IST ISTTaneja Aerospace - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 06:43 PM IST ISTTaneja Aerospace - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For The Meeting Dated August 05, 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 10:22 PM IST ISTTaneja Aerospace - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 29, 2026, 08:22 PM IST ISTTaneja Aerospace - Board Meeting Intimation for The Board Meeting Dated 5Th August 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Taneja Aerospace & Aviation

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L62200TZ1988PLC014460 and registration number is 014460. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities related to air transport of passengers, animals or freight. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rakesh Duda
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rahael Shobhana Joseph
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Salil Taneja
    Director
  • Mr. Muralidhar Chitteti Reddy
    Director
  • Mr. Deepa Mathur
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Sahu
    Additional Director

FAQs on Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Share Price

What is the share price of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Taneja Aerospace & Aviation is ₹316.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Taneja Aerospace & Aviation?

The Taneja Aerospace & Aviation is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation?

The market cap of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation is ₹805.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation are ₹327.00 and ₹303.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Taneja Aerospace & Aviation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation is ₹450.00 and 52-week low of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation is ₹190.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Taneja Aerospace & Aviation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Taneja Aerospace & Aviation has shown returns of -2.2% over the past day, 6.52% for the past month, -4.62% over 3 months, -25.22% over 1 year, 8.35% across 3 years, and 44.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation are 42.40 and 5.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.79 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation News

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