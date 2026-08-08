Here's the live share price of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Taneja Aerospace & Aviation
|7.36
|9.61
|-8.22
|9.67
|-23.7
|8.35
|44.16
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|5.68
|12.51
|2.56
|18.99
|10.59
|37.8
|55.33
|Bharat Electronics
|3.69
|-1.36
|-8.54
|-8.09
|4.56
|46.3
|47.77
|Bharat Dynamics
|3.29
|-3.2
|-10.62
|-0.69
|-13.73
|31.37
|45.89
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|-0.11
|-0.64
|-14.8
|3.36
|3.14
|63.15
|67.29
|Data Patterns (India)
|2.15
|2
|6.64
|55.95
|80.25
|29.5
|42.11
|MTAR Technologies
|23.82
|3.63
|9.32
|107.89
|372.12
|46.92
|41.6
|Astra Microwave Products
|-1.17
|1.82
|60.24
|100.6
|92.79
|71.6
|61.41
|Zen Technologies
|6
|-5.19
|6.11
|28.73
|22.73
|36.72
|80.76
|Apollo Micro Systems
|3.86
|2.69
|24.22
|61.48
|128.03
|86.76
|101.77
|Paras Defence and Space Technologies
|1.56
|0.16
|47.23
|90.4
|104.24
|59.41
|38.61
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|9.77
|6.43
|3.28
|18.3
|13.04
|5.96
|18.21
|Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
|17.33
|24.47
|38.78
|42.73
|36.32
|1.77
|1.06
|AXISCADES Technologies
|2.6
|3.49
|-26.74
|35.18
|22.89
|48.43
|79.39
|ideaForge Technology
|3.8
|5.39
|11.47
|110.39
|112.58
|-6.04
|-6.86
|Avantel
|1.05
|-10.24
|-0.73
|7.6
|30.38
|44.13
|68.8
|Rossell Techsys
|15.14
|13.62
|20.22
|45.08
|81.73
|28.16
|16.05
|Sika Interplant Systems
|-1.78
|-7.48
|-5.75
|22.05
|-2.47
|92.72
|62.5
|NIBE
|2.34
|-4.83
|33.73
|39.54
|-1.88
|46.59
|78.03
|DCX Systems
|-0.86
|-7.82
|-19.91
|3.18
|-30.39
|-10.26
|-10.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Taneja Aerospace & Aviation has declined 23.70% compared to peers like Hindustan Aeronautics (10.59%), Bharat Electronics (4.56%), Bharat Dynamics (-13.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Taneja Aerospace & Aviation has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Aeronautics (55.33%) and Bharat Electronics (47.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|297.79
|302.62
|10
|297.16
|299.76
|20
|294.69
|297.4
|50
|292.56
|293.3
|100
|281.64
|290.92
|200
|292.42
|302.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Taneja Aerospace & Aviation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.09%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:07 PM IST IST
|Taneja Aerospace - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:49 PM IST IST
|Taneja Aerospace - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:43 PM IST IST
|Taneja Aerospace - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For The Meeting Dated August 05, 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:22 PM IST IST
|Taneja Aerospace - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 29, 2026, 08:22 PM IST IST
|Taneja Aerospace - Board Meeting Intimation for The Board Meeting Dated 5Th August 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L62200TZ1988PLC014460 and registration number is 014460. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities related to air transport of passengers, animals or freight. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Taneja Aerospace & Aviation is ₹316.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Taneja Aerospace & Aviation is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation is ₹805.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation are ₹327.00 and ₹303.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Taneja Aerospace & Aviation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation is ₹450.00 and 52-week low of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation is ₹190.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Taneja Aerospace & Aviation has shown returns of -2.2% over the past day, 6.52% for the past month, -4.62% over 3 months, -25.22% over 1 year, 8.35% across 3 years, and 44.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation are 42.40 and 5.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.79 per annum.
Source: Dion Global