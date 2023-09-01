Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|13 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L62200TZ1988PLC014460 and registration number is 014460. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities related to air transport of passengers, animals or freight. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd. is ₹724.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd. is 57.53 and PB ratio of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd. is 6.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd. is ₹290.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd. is ₹319.00 and 52-week low of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd. is ₹100.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.