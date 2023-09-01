Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TANEJA AEROSPACE & AVIATION LTD.

Sector : Airlines | Smallcap | BSE
₹290.60 Closed
-0.15-0.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹285.05₹295.00
₹290.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹100.00₹319.00
₹290.60
Open Price
₹294.20
Prev. Close
₹291.05
Volume
80,966

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1294.92
  • R2299.93
  • R3304.87
  • Pivot
    289.98
  • S1284.97
  • S2280.03
  • S3275.02

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5139.84285.63
  • 10134.79280.62
  • 20122.14268.63
  • 50115.46236.48
  • 100112.77202.09
  • 200119.85169.28

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.2621.08113.99158.20187.01825.48656.77
-0.75-5.154.0432.3219.59102.66157.72
1.545.9717.12-15.78-30.90-38.74-61.15
-9.5820.2123.450.22-36.92132.74-77.51
3.06-5.48-0.8327.5823.421,044.96549.95
4.144.2538.7950.7744.8542.312.38

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd. Share Holdings

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
13 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd.

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L62200TZ1988PLC014460 and registration number is 014460. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities related to air transport of passengers, animals or freight. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Prahlada Ramarao
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Salil Taneja
    Director
  • Mr. Rahael Shobhana Joseph
    Director
  • Mr. Arvind Nanda
    Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Duda
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Muralidhar Chitteti Reddy
    Director

FAQs on Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd.?

The market cap of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd. is ₹724.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd. is 57.53 and PB ratio of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd. is 6.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd. is ₹290.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd. is ₹319.00 and 52-week low of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd. is ₹100.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data