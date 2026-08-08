What is the share price of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Taneja Aerospace & Aviation is ₹316.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Taneja Aerospace & Aviation? The Taneja Aerospace & Aviation is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation? The market cap of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation is ₹805.82 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation are ₹327.00 and ₹303.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Taneja Aerospace & Aviation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation is ₹450.00 and 52-week low of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation is ₹190.00 as on .

How has the Taneja Aerospace & Aviation performed historically in terms of returns? The Taneja Aerospace & Aviation has shown returns of -2.2% over the past day, 6.52% for the past month, -4.62% over 3 months, -25.22% over 1 year, 8.35% across 3 years, and 44.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation are 42.40 and 5.21 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.79 per annum.

Source: Dion Global