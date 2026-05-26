Here's the live share price of Tandhan Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sanmitra Commercial
|12.56
|48.40
|271.91
|634.26
|835.18
|114.11
|57.90
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|4.53
|-0.03
|6.76
|29.29
|29.29
|8.94
|5.27
|Tata Capital
|0.54
|-9.02
|-8.63
|-3.01
|-6.27
|-2.13
|-1.29
|Aditya Birla Capital
|1.76
|3.95
|4.97
|9.72
|63.52
|29.73
|23.62
|Max Financial Services
|7.76
|8.40
|-7.53
|2.95
|17.78
|36.74
|13.96
|HDB Financial Services
|-1.56
|0.83
|-7.56
|-10.31
|-20.92
|-7.52
|-4.59
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|3.33
|10.11
|14.14
|-7.91
|11.78
|76.72
|32.93
|360 One Wam
|4.47
|8.53
|1.33
|1.21
|12.26
|40.06
|30.65
|Tata Investment Corporation
|0.41
|-5.41
|-1.28
|-8.00
|8.12
|45.26
|45.19
|Angel One
|13.07
|7.96
|39.18
|29.43
|12.51
|42.12
|35.84
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|-1.32
|3.86
|-2.77
|-10.86
|-9.91
|24.37
|21.06
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.71
|-0.06
|17.74
|26.20
|91.61
|103.53
|65.39
|Lords Mark Industries
|0
|10.24
|27.60
|55.06
|97.84
|31.58
|19.05
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|3.12
|9.32
|19.01
|6.63
|10.61
|43.13
|24.01
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.49
|0.18
|7.54
|-1.16
|-0.57
|20.79
|8.67
|KFIN Technologies
|2.92
|-15.27
|-17.66
|-20.51
|-22.45
|35.99
|17.96
|Maharashtra Scooters
|3.23
|-1.06
|-7.21
|-13.21
|-7.09
|35.93
|28.39
|JSW Holdings
|1.15
|-4.44
|-27.54
|-30.92
|-47.31
|43.85
|23.29
|RRP Semiconductor
|-1.00
|-1.99
|-6.79
|-18.20
|704.30
|754.31
|262.22
|JM Financial
|-0.67
|-4.35
|-1.15
|-3.31
|10.51
|26.24
|9.65
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sanmitra Commercial has gained 835.18% compared to peers like ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (29.29%), Tata Capital (-6.27%), Aditya Birla Capital (63.52%). From a 5 year perspective, Sanmitra Commercial has outperformed peers relative to ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (5.27%) and Tata Capital (-1.29%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|97
|97.07
|10
|92.44
|92.7
|20
|84.16
|84.69
|50
|61.13
|62.27
|100
|33.85
|0
|200
|16.92
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tandhan Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|May 26, 2026, 12:48 AM IST IST
|Tandhan Industries - Appointment Of Directors
|May 25, 2026, 04:22 PM IST IST
|Sanmitra Commercial - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting - Regulations 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligati
|May 05, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|Sanmitra Commercial - Format of the Annual Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a LC - Annexure B2
|Apr 28, 2026, 12:09 AM IST IST
|Sanmitra Commercial - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
|Apr 24, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|Sanmitra Commercial - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Source: Dion Global
Sanmitra Commercial Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120MH1985PLC034963 and registration number is 034963. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tandhan Industries is ₹102.87 as on May 25, 2026.
The Tandhan Industries is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tandhan Industries is ₹512.01 Cr as on May 25, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tandhan Industries are ₹102.87 and ₹102.87.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tandhan Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tandhan Industries is ₹102.87 and 52-week low of Tandhan Industries is ₹11.00 as on May 25, 2026.
The Tandhan Industries has shown returns of 1.99% over the past day, 48.4% for the past month, 271.91% over 3 months, 835.18% over 1 year, 114.11% across 3 years, and 57.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tandhan Industries are 1,773.62 and 10.20 on May 25, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global