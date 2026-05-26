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Tandhan Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

TANDHAN INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Tandhan Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹102.87 Closed
1.99₹ 2.01
As on May 25, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tandhan Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹102.87₹102.87
₹102.87
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.00₹102.87
₹102.87
Open Price
₹102.87
Prev. Close
₹100.86
Volume
100

Source: Dion Global

Tandhan Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sanmitra Commercial		12.5648.40271.91634.26835.18114.1157.90
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		4.53-0.036.7629.2929.298.945.27
Tata Capital		0.54-9.02-8.63-3.01-6.27-2.13-1.29
Aditya Birla Capital		1.763.954.979.7263.5229.7323.62
Max Financial Services		7.768.40-7.532.9517.7836.7413.96
HDB Financial Services		-1.560.83-7.56-10.31-20.92-7.52-4.59
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		3.3310.1114.14-7.9111.7876.7232.93
360 One Wam		4.478.531.331.2112.2640.0630.65
Tata Investment Corporation		0.41-5.41-1.28-8.008.1245.2645.19
Angel One		13.077.9639.1829.4312.5142.1235.84
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		-1.323.86-2.77-10.86-9.9124.3721.06
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.71-0.0617.7426.2091.61103.5365.39
Lords Mark Industries		010.2427.6055.0697.8431.5819.05
Nuvama Wealth Management		3.129.3219.016.6310.6143.1324.01
Computer Age Management Services		-1.490.187.54-1.16-0.5720.798.67
KFIN Technologies		2.92-15.27-17.66-20.51-22.4535.9917.96
Maharashtra Scooters		3.23-1.06-7.21-13.21-7.0935.9328.39
JSW Holdings		1.15-4.44-27.54-30.92-47.3143.8523.29
RRP Semiconductor		-1.00-1.99-6.79-18.20704.30754.31262.22
JM Financial		-0.67-4.35-1.15-3.3110.5126.249.65

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sanmitra Commercial has gained 835.18% compared to peers like ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (29.29%), Tata Capital (-6.27%), Aditya Birla Capital (63.52%). From a 5 year perspective, Sanmitra Commercial has outperformed peers relative to ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (5.27%) and Tata Capital (-1.29%).

Tandhan Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tandhan Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59797.07
1092.4492.7
2084.1684.69
5061.1362.27
10033.850
20016.920

Source: Dion Global

Tandhan Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tandhan Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
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Tandhan Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
May 26, 2026, 12:48 AM IST ISTTandhan Industries - Appointment Of Directors
May 25, 2026, 04:22 PM IST ISTSanmitra Commercial - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting - Regulations 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligati
May 05, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTSanmitra Commercial - Format of the Annual Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a LC - Annexure B2
Apr 28, 2026, 12:09 AM IST ISTSanmitra Commercial - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Apr 24, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTSanmitra Commercial - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

Source: Dion Global

About Tandhan Industries

Sanmitra Commercial Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120MH1985PLC034963 and registration number is 034963. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Suman Shah
    Non Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Prakash Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prateek Gautam Chopra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Khatri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Tandhan Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Tandhan Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tandhan Industries is ₹102.87 as on May 25, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tandhan Industries?

The Tandhan Industries is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tandhan Industries?

The market cap of Tandhan Industries is ₹512.01 Cr as on May 25, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tandhan Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tandhan Industries are ₹102.87 and ₹102.87.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tandhan Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tandhan Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tandhan Industries is ₹102.87 and 52-week low of Tandhan Industries is ₹11.00 as on May 25, 2026.

How has the Tandhan Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tandhan Industries has shown returns of 1.99% over the past day, 48.4% for the past month, 271.91% over 3 months, 835.18% over 1 year, 114.11% across 3 years, and 57.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tandhan Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tandhan Industries are 1,773.62 and 10.20 on May 25, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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