What is the share price of Tandhan Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tandhan Industries is ₹102.87 as on .

What kind of stock is Tandhan Industries? The Tandhan Industries is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tandhan Industries? The market cap of Tandhan Industries is ₹512.01 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tandhan Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tandhan Industries are ₹102.87 and ₹102.87.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tandhan Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tandhan Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tandhan Industries is ₹102.87 and 52-week low of Tandhan Industries is ₹11.00 as on .

How has the Tandhan Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Tandhan Industries has shown returns of 1.99% over the past day, 48.4% for the past month, 271.91% over 3 months, 835.18% over 1 year, 114.11% across 3 years, and 57.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tandhan Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tandhan Industries are 1,773.62 and 10.20 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global