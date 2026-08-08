What is the share price of Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes is ₹26.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes? The Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes? The market cap of Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes is ₹13.71 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes are ₹26.75 and ₹26.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes is ₹45.71 and 52-week low of Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes is ₹17.13 as on .

How has the Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes performed historically in terms of returns? The Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes has shown returns of -4.84% over the past day, 27.38% for the past month, 35.1% over 3 months, 35.03% over 1 year, 35.72% across 3 years, and 14.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes are 238.84 and 1.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global