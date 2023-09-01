Follow Us

Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TAMIL NADU STEEL TUBES LTD.

Sector : Steel - Tubes/Pipes | Smallcap | BSE
₹21.98 Closed
4.971.04
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.98₹21.98
₹21.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.25₹20.94
₹21.98
Open Price
₹21.98
Prev. Close
₹20.94
Volume
400

Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R121.98
  • R221.98
  • R321.98
  • Pivot
    21.98
  • S121.98
  • S221.98
  • S321.98

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.719.14
  • 108.2217.42
  • 208.6215.4
  • 509.4413.06
  • 1009.6512.02
  • 20010.913.48

Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
27.3596.25142.8786.27131.37-3.81-29.10
1.829.0351.4837.3968.03621.56970.96
1.32-2.0212.6120.3442.71228.36340.66
15.459.0746.32141.04314.01483.50282.60
6.534.1830.1675.7148.41214.3993.21
14.8421.0128.2946.50102.90495.19205.02
0.38-1.31-3.032.68-33.851,123.10857.80
5.587.1726.1230.23105.931,467.671,400.00
2.1623.0440.22114.62280.19336.66336.66
1.71-11.55-4.5316.2759.162,597.77788.53
0.848.28-5.1855.46134.27180.93180.93
0.4713.1625.1137.3033.871,358.91651.30
15.3527.7623.52107.9396.59225.0975.64
2.75-7.621.37-8.6527.0935.6235.62
7.759.8832.1543.2973.28229.4780.03
-2.06-25.894.1490.5784.00461.68196.44
0.5327.8730.2129.91-4.37611.252,270.83
14.697.5724.1339.7523.0323.0323.03
-9.45-18.1529.9632.83114.00374.384.11
0-0.99-2.91-6.32-34.10296.04426.32

Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes Ltd. Share Holdings

Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes Ltd.

Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/07/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27110TN1979PLC007887 and registration number is 007887. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 77.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bivashwa Das
    Managing Director
  • Mr. N Sudharsan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. M T Elumalai
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ram Asish Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Sai Iyer
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Renuka Ramesh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jyothi Sathish
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R V Sathyanarayanan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes Ltd.?

The market cap of Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes Ltd. is ₹11.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes Ltd. is 19.2 and PB ratio of Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes Ltd. is 1.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes Ltd. is ₹21.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes Ltd. is ₹20.94 and 52-week low of Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes Ltd. is ₹7.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

