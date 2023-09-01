Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|27.35
|96.25
|142.87
|86.27
|131.37
|-3.81
|-29.10
|1.82
|9.03
|51.48
|37.39
|68.03
|621.56
|970.96
|1.32
|-2.02
|12.61
|20.34
|42.71
|228.36
|340.66
|15.45
|9.07
|46.32
|141.04
|314.01
|483.50
|282.60
|6.53
|4.18
|30.16
|75.71
|48.41
|214.39
|93.21
|14.84
|21.01
|28.29
|46.50
|102.90
|495.19
|205.02
|0.38
|-1.31
|-3.03
|2.68
|-33.85
|1,123.10
|857.80
|5.58
|7.17
|26.12
|30.23
|105.93
|1,467.67
|1,400.00
|2.16
|23.04
|40.22
|114.62
|280.19
|336.66
|336.66
|1.71
|-11.55
|-4.53
|16.27
|59.16
|2,597.77
|788.53
|0.84
|8.28
|-5.18
|55.46
|134.27
|180.93
|180.93
|0.47
|13.16
|25.11
|37.30
|33.87
|1,358.91
|651.30
|15.35
|27.76
|23.52
|107.93
|96.59
|225.09
|75.64
|2.75
|-7.62
|1.37
|-8.65
|27.09
|35.62
|35.62
|7.75
|9.88
|32.15
|43.29
|73.28
|229.47
|80.03
|-2.06
|-25.89
|4.14
|90.57
|84.00
|461.68
|196.44
|0.53
|27.87
|30.21
|29.91
|-4.37
|611.25
|2,270.83
|14.69
|7.57
|24.13
|39.75
|23.03
|23.03
|23.03
|-9.45
|-18.15
|29.96
|32.83
|114.00
|374.38
|4.11
|0
|-0.99
|-2.91
|-6.32
|-34.10
|296.04
|426.32
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/07/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27110TN1979PLC007887 and registration number is 007887. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 77.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes Ltd. is ₹11.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes Ltd. is 19.2 and PB ratio of Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes Ltd. is 1.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes Ltd. is ₹21.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes Ltd. is ₹20.94 and 52-week low of Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes Ltd. is ₹7.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.