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Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes Share Price

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BSE

TAMIL NADU STEEL TUBES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹26.75 Closed
-4.84₹ -1.36
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.75₹26.75
₹26.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.13₹45.71
₹26.75
Open Price
₹26.75
Prev. Close
₹28.11
Volume
100

Source: Dion Global

Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes		027.3835.10-31.7435.0335.7214.83
APL Apollo Tubes		7.987.93-0.45-12.0823.189.9417.51
Welspun Corp		11.4019.5241.73121.50111.2378.5569.90
Jindal Saw		5.003.1211.1542.2728.5318.7732.68
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		-4.98-13.52-20.7811.93-3.57-4.8410.10
Surya Roshni		5.96-3.20-6.76-4.15-20.277.1111.90
Goodluck India		-0.282.148.9031.9747.3246.7838.00
Man Industries (India)		3.77-1.803.0244.0930.2355.7034.14
Sambhv Steel Tubes		-3.912.39-10.2819.71-7.225.813.45
Venus Pipes & Tubes		-3.41-12.7513.4035.6222.426.6635.55
JTL Industries		2.92-6.24-5.8017.9611.08-8.1712.81
Rajratan Global Wire		5.879.4016.0510.1649.81-10.654.30
Hi-Tech Pipes		-0.90-6.38-8.54-1.21-4.501.258.03
Aeroflex Enterprises		6.234.3114.3754.8831.674.1228.89
Hariom Pipe Industries		3.034.4623.284.36-8.82-10.6212.39
Gandhi Special Tubes		1.753.013.1311.3822.1712.2112.56
Scoda Tubes		-2.53-5.12-3.94-1.14-21.86-0.99-0.59
Rama Steel Tubes		15.593.88-17.32-39.67-55.37-29.559.18
Suraj		-0.401.42-9.42-1.51-33.8210.1028.33
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars		10.2818.5631.9861.7241.8463.0952.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes has gained 35.03% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.18%), Welspun Corp (111.23%), Jindal Saw (28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes has underperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Welspun Corp (69.90%).

Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
526.5326.39
1024.5225.39
2024.124.43
5024.1425.21
10028.5725.75
20023.4424.07

Source: Dion Global

Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.38%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 85.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 06:43 PM IST ISTT Nadu Steel Tub - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For The 2Nd Board Meeting 2026-2027 Scheduled To Be
Jul 10, 2026, 04:32 PM IST ISTT Nadu Steel Tub - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 23, 2026, 10:58 PM IST ISTT Nadu Steel Tub - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
May 23, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTT Nadu Steel Tub - Submission Of ''''Pdf'''' Format Of Audited Fin Results For QE & FYE 31.03.2026 As Directed By BSE.
May 23, 2026, 09:11 PM IST ISTT Nadu Steel Tub - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 23.05.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes

Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/07/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27110TN1979PLC007887 and registration number is 007887. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 91.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bivashwa Das
    Managing Director
  • Mr. N Sudharsan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Krishnan Kamal Shukla
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ram Asish Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Sai Iyer
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Priya Krishna
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Divya Abishek
    Independent Director
  • Ms. M Indhumathi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes Share Price

What is the share price of Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes is ₹26.75 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes?

The Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes?

The market cap of Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes is ₹13.71 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes are ₹26.75 and ₹26.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes is ₹45.71 and 52-week low of Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes is ₹17.13 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes has shown returns of -4.84% over the past day, 27.38% for the past month, 35.1% over 3 months, 35.03% over 1 year, 35.72% across 3 years, and 14.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes are 238.84 and 1.38 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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