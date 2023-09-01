Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/07/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27110TN1979PLC007887 and registration number is 007887. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 77.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.