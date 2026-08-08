Here's the live share price of Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes
|0
|27.38
|35.10
|-31.74
|35.03
|35.72
|14.83
|APL Apollo Tubes
|7.98
|7.93
|-0.45
|-12.08
|23.18
|9.94
|17.51
|Welspun Corp
|11.40
|19.52
|41.73
|121.50
|111.23
|78.55
|69.90
|Jindal Saw
|5.00
|3.12
|11.15
|42.27
|28.53
|18.77
|32.68
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|-4.98
|-13.52
|-20.78
|11.93
|-3.57
|-4.84
|10.10
|Surya Roshni
|5.96
|-3.20
|-6.76
|-4.15
|-20.27
|7.11
|11.90
|Goodluck India
|-0.28
|2.14
|8.90
|31.97
|47.32
|46.78
|38.00
|Man Industries (India)
|3.77
|-1.80
|3.02
|44.09
|30.23
|55.70
|34.14
|Sambhv Steel Tubes
|-3.91
|2.39
|-10.28
|19.71
|-7.22
|5.81
|3.45
|Venus Pipes & Tubes
|-3.41
|-12.75
|13.40
|35.62
|22.42
|6.66
|35.55
|JTL Industries
|2.92
|-6.24
|-5.80
|17.96
|11.08
|-8.17
|12.81
|Rajratan Global Wire
|5.87
|9.40
|16.05
|10.16
|49.81
|-10.65
|4.30
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|-0.90
|-6.38
|-8.54
|-1.21
|-4.50
|1.25
|8.03
|Aeroflex Enterprises
|6.23
|4.31
|14.37
|54.88
|31.67
|4.12
|28.89
|Hariom Pipe Industries
|3.03
|4.46
|23.28
|4.36
|-8.82
|-10.62
|12.39
|Gandhi Special Tubes
|1.75
|3.01
|3.13
|11.38
|22.17
|12.21
|12.56
|Scoda Tubes
|-2.53
|-5.12
|-3.94
|-1.14
|-21.86
|-0.99
|-0.59
|Rama Steel Tubes
|15.59
|3.88
|-17.32
|-39.67
|-55.37
|-29.55
|9.18
|Suraj
|-0.40
|1.42
|-9.42
|-1.51
|-33.82
|10.10
|28.33
|Remi Edelstahl Tubulars
|10.28
|18.56
|31.98
|61.72
|41.84
|63.09
|52.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes has gained 35.03% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.18%), Welspun Corp (111.23%), Jindal Saw (28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes has underperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Welspun Corp (69.90%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|26.53
|26.39
|10
|24.52
|25.39
|20
|24.1
|24.43
|50
|24.14
|25.21
|100
|28.57
|25.75
|200
|23.44
|24.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.38%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 85.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:43 PM IST IST
|T Nadu Steel Tub - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For The 2Nd Board Meeting 2026-2027 Scheduled To Be
|Jul 10, 2026, 04:32 PM IST IST
|T Nadu Steel Tub - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 23, 2026, 10:58 PM IST IST
|T Nadu Steel Tub - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
|May 23, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|T Nadu Steel Tub - Submission Of ''''Pdf'''' Format Of Audited Fin Results For QE & FYE 31.03.2026 As Directed By BSE.
|May 23, 2026, 09:11 PM IST IST
|T Nadu Steel Tub - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 23.05.2026
Source: Dion Global
Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/07/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27110TN1979PLC007887 and registration number is 007887. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 91.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes is ₹26.75 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes is ₹13.71 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes are ₹26.75 and ₹26.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes is ₹45.71 and 52-week low of Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes is ₹17.13 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes has shown returns of -4.84% over the past day, 27.38% for the past month, 35.1% over 3 months, 35.03% over 1 year, 35.72% across 3 years, and 14.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tamil Nadu Steel Tubes are 238.84 and 1.38 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global