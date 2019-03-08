Tamil Nadu launches slew of sops for textile sector to retain numero uno status

The Tamil Nadu government has announced a host of incentives for the textile sector.

An assistance will also be provided for meeting compliance costs as well as acquiring technology.

Looking to maintain its leadership position in the textile sector, the Tamil Nadu government has announced a host of incentives for the sector. The state government’s just released Integrated Textile Policy 2019 includes a 2% interest subvention for investments on technological upgrade and modernisation in existing spinning mills, increase in interest subsidy for handloom weavers, cooperative societies from 4% to 6%, scheme for free supply of power to powerloom weavers at 750 units bimonthly, and 10% credit-linked capital investment subsidy for processing the sector under the Amended Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme (ATUFS), among others.

In the new policy, the state government will extend a 2% interest subsidy for modernising spinning machines which are more than 15 years old, a 10% capital subsidy for the weaving and garment sectors for all new machines, a subsidy of up to 25% of project cost with a ceiling of Rs 10 crore for a trade facilitation centre, a 10% capital subsidy for wider width fabric processing, a 5% interest subsidy for common effluent treatment plant, a 15% capital subsidy for the individual effluent treatment plant, and a Rs 1-crore R&D assistance for effluent treatment plant, are expected to greatly benefit the entire textile sector in the state.

This apart, the state government also announced a slew of incentives for technical textiles, including a 9% capital subsidy, a 6% interest subsidy, 100% stamp duty exemption and also Rs 1-crore assistance for overseas study. The sops also include setting up of mini textile parks with 50% subsidy or Rs 2.5 crore which could help the industry grow in a big way.

In order to boost the economy in the southern districts of the state, the TN government has decided to offer a 5% additional capital subsidy for the industry to set up their operations.

An assistance will also be provided for meeting compliance costs as well as acquiring technology. A 50% subsidy or a maximum of Rs 1.5 crore for construction of labour quarters is also likely to greatly benefit the entire textile industry, said P Nataraj, chairman of Southern India Mills’ Association (Sima), India’s largest spinning mills association.

Nataraj also appreciated the setting up of mini textile parks. He said this would help the small-scale units consolidate their capacity and modernise. A sum of Rs 5 crore will also be extended for upskill of garment workers and this will greatly benefit the Tirupur cluster, he said.

According to Nataraj, the extension of 2% interest subsidy for modernising old spinning machines is also a great move. Of the 24 million spindles in the state, around 11 million are above 15 years old, he added.

Tamil Nadu was the first state to come out with a textile policy in 1998. The new comprehensive textile policy 2019 came out with unique benefits and this policy would go a long way and help the state remain No. 1 in the country when it comes to the textile sector, Nataraj said.

