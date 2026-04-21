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Tamboli Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

TAMBOLI INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance
Theme
Holding Companies

Here's the live share price of Tamboli Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹155.95 Closed
1.93₹ 2.95
As on Apr 20, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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Tamboli Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹147.00₹155.95
₹155.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹127.60₹186.80
₹155.95
Open Price
₹151.90
Prev. Close
₹153.00
Volume
2,870

Tamboli Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tamboli Industries		6.1211.479.442.67-1.149.5726.47
Bajaj Finserv		0.971.86-9.53-14.64-13.2111.0114.03
Bajaj Holdings & Investment		3.555.01-2.63-17.97-15.1817.8025.46
Choice International		2.8812.06-11.71-11.7929.9865.9496.14
Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation		5.421.672.08-16.427.4641.0023.76
Rane Holdings		6.65-2.77-15.60-28.76-23.225.5014.35
BF Investment		2.566.482.54-16.05-24.11-0.748.46
Abans Financial Services		0.270.750.250.5010.11-4.42-1.29
Max India		-4.341.92-10.01-30.99-24.3624.2219.07
BIL Vyapar		-5.74-4.21-20.78-50.50-74.92-33.29-12.37

Over the last one year, Tamboli Industries has declined 1.14% compared to peers like Bajaj Finserv (-13.21%), Bajaj Holdings & Investment (-15.18%), Choice International (29.98%). From a 5 year perspective, Tamboli Industries has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finserv (14.03%) and Bajaj Holdings & Investment (25.46%).

Tamboli Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Tamboli Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5151.55151.34
10148.91148.81
20142.71146.72
50149.52147.47
100150.55149.7
200154.86152.56

Tamboli Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tamboli Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tamboli Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Apr 07, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTTamboli Industries - Submission Of Compliance Of Regulation 7(3) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 For The Financial Year Ended
Apr 06, 2026, 11:05 PM IST ISTTamboli Industries - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements), Regulation
Feb 24, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTTamboli Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 12, 2026, 09:35 PM IST ISTTamboli Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 12, 2026, 06:35 PM IST ISTTamboli Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On February 12, 2026

About Tamboli Industries

Tamboli Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/04/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993GJ2008PLC053613 and registration number is 053613. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Vaibhav B Tamboli
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vipul H Pathak
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Nikita V Tamboli
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Anand B Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suketu N Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Neha R Gada
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tamboli Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Tamboli Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tamboli Industries is ₹155.95 as on Apr 20, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tamboli Industries?

The Tamboli Industries is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tamboli Industries?

The market cap of Tamboli Industries is ₹154.70 Cr as on Apr 20, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tamboli Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tamboli Industries are ₹155.95 and ₹147.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tamboli Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tamboli Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tamboli Industries is ₹186.80 and 52-week low of Tamboli Industries is ₹127.60 as on Apr 20, 2026.

How has the Tamboli Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tamboli Industries has shown returns of 1.93% over the past day, 11.47% for the past month, 9.44% over 3 months, -1.14% over 1 year, 9.57% across 3 years, and 26.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tamboli Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tamboli Industries are 18.83 and 1.31 on Apr 20, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.64 per annum.

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