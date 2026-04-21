What is the share price of Tamboli Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tamboli Industries is ₹155.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Tamboli Industries? The Tamboli Industries is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tamboli Industries? The market cap of Tamboli Industries is ₹154.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tamboli Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tamboli Industries are ₹155.95 and ₹147.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tamboli Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tamboli Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tamboli Industries is ₹186.80 and 52-week low of Tamboli Industries is ₹127.60 as on .

How has the Tamboli Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Tamboli Industries has shown returns of 1.93% over the past day, 11.47% for the past month, 9.44% over 3 months, -1.14% over 1 year, 9.57% across 3 years, and 26.47% over 5 years.