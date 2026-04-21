Here's the live share price of Tamboli Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tamboli Industries
|6.12
|11.47
|9.44
|2.67
|-1.14
|9.57
|26.47
|Bajaj Finserv
|0.97
|1.86
|-9.53
|-14.64
|-13.21
|11.01
|14.03
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|3.55
|5.01
|-2.63
|-17.97
|-15.18
|17.80
|25.46
|Choice International
|2.88
|12.06
|-11.71
|-11.79
|29.98
|65.94
|96.14
|Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation
|5.42
|1.67
|2.08
|-16.42
|7.46
|41.00
|23.76
|Rane Holdings
|6.65
|-2.77
|-15.60
|-28.76
|-23.22
|5.50
|14.35
|BF Investment
|2.56
|6.48
|2.54
|-16.05
|-24.11
|-0.74
|8.46
|Abans Financial Services
|0.27
|0.75
|0.25
|0.50
|10.11
|-4.42
|-1.29
|Max India
|-4.34
|1.92
|-10.01
|-30.99
|-24.36
|24.22
|19.07
|BIL Vyapar
|-5.74
|-4.21
|-20.78
|-50.50
|-74.92
|-33.29
|-12.37
Over the last one year, Tamboli Industries has declined 1.14% compared to peers like Bajaj Finserv (-13.21%), Bajaj Holdings & Investment (-15.18%), Choice International (29.98%). From a 5 year perspective, Tamboli Industries has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finserv (14.03%) and Bajaj Holdings & Investment (25.46%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|151.55
|151.34
|10
|148.91
|148.81
|20
|142.71
|146.72
|50
|149.52
|147.47
|100
|150.55
|149.7
|200
|154.86
|152.56
In the latest quarter, Tamboli Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Apr 07, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|Tamboli Industries - Submission Of Compliance Of Regulation 7(3) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 For The Financial Year Ended
|Apr 06, 2026, 11:05 PM IST IST
|Tamboli Industries - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements), Regulation
|Feb 24, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|Tamboli Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 12, 2026, 09:35 PM IST IST
|Tamboli Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 12, 2026, 06:35 PM IST IST
|Tamboli Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On February 12, 2026
Tamboli Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/04/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993GJ2008PLC053613 and registration number is 053613. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tamboli Industries is ₹155.95 as on Apr 20, 2026.
The Tamboli Industries is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tamboli Industries is ₹154.70 Cr as on Apr 20, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tamboli Industries are ₹155.95 and ₹147.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tamboli Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tamboli Industries is ₹186.80 and 52-week low of Tamboli Industries is ₹127.60 as on Apr 20, 2026.
The Tamboli Industries has shown returns of 1.93% over the past day, 11.47% for the past month, 9.44% over 3 months, -1.14% over 1 year, 9.57% across 3 years, and 26.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tamboli Industries are 18.83 and 1.31 on Apr 20, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.64 per annum.