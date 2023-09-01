Follow Us

TAMBOLI CAPITAL LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹158.95 Closed
-2.36-3.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tamboli Capital Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹155.10₹166.10
₹158.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹95.25₹169.00
₹158.95
Open Price
₹166.10
Prev. Close
₹162.80
Volume
22,733

Tamboli Capital Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1165
  • R2171.05
  • R3176
  • Pivot
    160.05
  • S1154
  • S2149.05
  • S3143

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5117.97154.61
  • 10118.66148.74
  • 20119.99143.81
  • 50125.2138.93
  • 100116.74132.87
  • 20097.09124.02

Tamboli Capital Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.2713.5029.7046.3023.50370.9666.79
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Tamboli Capital Ltd. Share Holdings

Tamboli Capital Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tamboli Capital Ltd.

Tamboli Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/04/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993GJ2008PLC053613 and registration number is 053613. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vaibhav B Tamboli
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Vipul Pathak
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Neha R Gada
    Director
  • Mr. Anand B Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Suketu N Shah
    Director

FAQs on Tamboli Capital Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tamboli Capital Ltd.?

The market cap of Tamboli Capital Ltd. is ₹157.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tamboli Capital Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tamboli Capital Ltd. is 84.82 and PB ratio of Tamboli Capital Ltd. is 9.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tamboli Capital Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tamboli Capital Ltd. is ₹158.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tamboli Capital Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tamboli Capital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tamboli Capital Ltd. is ₹169.00 and 52-week low of Tamboli Capital Ltd. is ₹95.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

