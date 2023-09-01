Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|10.27
|13.50
|29.70
|46.30
|23.50
|370.96
|66.79
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tamboli Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/04/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993GJ2008PLC053613 and registration number is 053613. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tamboli Capital Ltd. is ₹157.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tamboli Capital Ltd. is 84.82 and PB ratio of Tamboli Capital Ltd. is 9.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tamboli Capital Ltd. is ₹158.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tamboli Capital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tamboli Capital Ltd. is ₹169.00 and 52-week low of Tamboli Capital Ltd. is ₹95.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.