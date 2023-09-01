Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Take Solutions Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TAKE SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹23.85 Closed
1.710.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Take Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.25₹24.60
₹23.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.75₹28.85
₹23.85
Open Price
₹23.40
Prev. Close
₹23.45
Volume
22,26,509

Take Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R124.85
  • R225.9
  • R327.2
  • Pivot
    23.55
  • S122.5
  • S221.2
  • S320.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 524.4120.81
  • 1024.3319.76
  • 2024.2218.98
  • 5025.3118.23
  • 10024.6418.2
  • 20028.9319.89

Take Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
30.6837.0734.7529.62-7.20-51.62-88.29
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Take Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

Take Solutions Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF6630.020

Take Solutions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited & Quarterly Results

About Take Solutions Ltd.

Take Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090TN2000PLC046338 and registration number is 046338. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Scientific research and development. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chella Gowrishankar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. H R Srinivasan
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. N S Shobana
    Executive Director
  • Mr. G Ramesh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. R Seshadri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. N Chandrasekaran
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Kiran Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Take Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Take Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of Take Solutions Ltd. is ₹352.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Take Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Take Solutions Ltd. is 60.4 and PB ratio of Take Solutions Ltd. is 1.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Take Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Take Solutions Ltd. is ₹23.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Take Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Take Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Take Solutions Ltd. is ₹28.85 and 52-week low of Take Solutions Ltd. is ₹12.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data