What is the Market Cap of Take Solutions Ltd.? The market cap of Take Solutions Ltd. is ₹352.82 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Take Solutions Ltd.? P/E ratio of Take Solutions Ltd. is 60.4 and PB ratio of Take Solutions Ltd. is 1.17 as on .

What is the share price of Take Solutions Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Take Solutions Ltd. is ₹23.85 as on .