Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|30.68
|37.07
|34.75
|29.62
|-7.20
|-51.62
|-88.29
|0.12
|-1.93
|1.85
|-0.01
|8.10
|50.71
|64.91
|1.75
|5.85
|9.51
|-3.41
|-1.31
|58.07
|101.50
|2.94
|4.34
|4.03
|7.88
|28.28
|72.26
|126.45
|1.79
|2.48
|2.43
|6.68
|1.61
|53.55
|80.34
|3.37
|6.49
|6.66
|11.73
|16.91
|114.45
|198.92
|3.20
|7.35
|9.52
|8.93
|16.59
|68.65
|64.63
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.66
|5.98
|22.99
|18.03
|16.10
|115.64
|94.87
|-0.23
|1.39
|-4.58
|17.60
|-19.24
|563.90
|404.08
|7.76
|15.12
|7.02
|12.80
|62.84
|475.61
|561.36
|4.38
|6.92
|14.41
|30.83
|33.30
|39.23
|0.58
|3.75
|12.55
|19.54
|26.82
|55.77
|188.40
|294.80
|4.74
|10.03
|9.24
|42.42
|110.78
|1,365.85
|1,056.33
|7.22
|16.57
|24.20
|78.94
|104.33
|340.82
|131.18
|2.58
|-0.22
|5.82
|35.50
|92.60
|352.80
|302.83
|9.06
|22.28
|53.69
|90.78
|64.17
|213.71
|76.15
|-2.85
|-18.80
|24.54
|46.43
|34.33
|345.32
|2,283.27
|3.97
|8.78
|37.39
|85.64
|131.26
|209.26
|58.93
|6.15
|10.07
|21.95
|60.79
|21.60
|292.39
|178.42
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF
|663
|0.02
|0
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Quarterly Results
Take Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090TN2000PLC046338 and registration number is 046338. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Scientific research and development. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Take Solutions Ltd. is ₹352.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Take Solutions Ltd. is 60.4 and PB ratio of Take Solutions Ltd. is 1.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Take Solutions Ltd. is ₹23.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Take Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Take Solutions Ltd. is ₹28.85 and 52-week low of Take Solutions Ltd. is ₹12.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.