What is the share price of TAKE? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TAKE is ₹22.83 as on .

What kind of stock is TAKE? The TAKE is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TAKE? The market cap of TAKE is ₹337.73 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of TAKE? Today’s highest and lowest price of TAKE are ₹22.90 and ₹22.23.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TAKE? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TAKE stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TAKE is ₹49.90 and 52-week low of TAKE is ₹8.83 as on .

How has the TAKE performed historically in terms of returns? The TAKE has shown returns of 2.61% over the past day, -8.02% for the past month, -34.06% over 3 months, 148.42% over 1 year, 8.75% across 3 years, and -17.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TAKE? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TAKE are 31.13 and 10.89 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global