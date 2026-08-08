Here's the live share price of TAKE along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Take Solutions
|7.03
|-8.02
|-34.06
|-48.93
|148.42
|8.75
|-17.86
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.28
|1.66
|14.58
|24.53
|25.10
|21.43
|17.48
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.33
|-4.18
|5.70
|6.25
|-15.33
|22.55
|30.15
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|0.53
|0.32
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.61
|-1.24
|1.32
|7.70
|8.53
|43.61
|32.11
|Aster DM Quality Care
|6.47
|10.85
|18.53
|53.03
|47.13
|40.33
|40.61
|Global Health
|3.31
|9.87
|19.81
|25.37
|9.76
|28.13
|28.48
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-6.34
|-5.09
|1.98
|8.82
|6.70
|23.41
|29.23
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.81
|0.69
|14.62
|25.46
|9.06
|29.78
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.87
|14.66
|22.82
|33.12
|19.82
|17.48
|-0.22
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.27
|15.30
|21.31
|19.35
|26.43
|10.88
|6.39
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.15
|8.88
|20.29
|35.72
|4.79
|12.89
|28.13
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.80
|1.30
|11.89
|36.10
|27.89
|42.99
|16.91
|Park Medi World
|-0.31
|2.51
|18.85
|85.83
|97.44
|25.45
|14.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.24
|-0.29
|11.51
|12.87
|13.11
|17.31
|-4.17
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.67
|8.74
|26.27
|27.55
|14.06
|13.93
|8.14
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.59
|4.19
|9.68
|21.06
|10.95
|25.94
|21.49
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.43
|13.73
|29.07
|47.22
|34.76
|46.62
|6.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.21
|5.11
|5.63
|29.26
|25.68
|37.57
|21.09
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.72
|5.60
|26.98
|31.46
|47.04
|13.71
|8.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Take Solutions has gained 148.42% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Take Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|21.08
|21.84
|10
|20.89
|21.54
|20
|21.43
|22.03
|50
|25.88
|25.36
|100
|32.44
|29.02
|200
|33.78
|29.28
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, TAKE remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.20%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|Take Solutions - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:41 PM IST IST
|Take Solutions - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 13, 2026, 09:01 PM IST IST
|Take Solutions - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 09, 2026, 09:15 PM IST IST
|Take Solutions - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Thursday, July 09, 2026
|Jun 26, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|Take Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
Source: Dion Global
Take Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090TN2000PLC046338 and registration number is 046338. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Scientific research and development. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TAKE is ₹22.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TAKE is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of TAKE is ₹337.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of TAKE are ₹22.90 and ₹22.23.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TAKE stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TAKE is ₹49.90 and 52-week low of TAKE is ₹8.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TAKE has shown returns of 2.61% over the past day, -8.02% for the past month, -34.06% over 3 months, 148.42% over 1 year, 8.75% across 3 years, and -17.86% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TAKE are 31.13 and 10.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global