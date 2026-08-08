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TAKE Share Price

NSE
BSE

TAKE

Shriram Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of TAKE along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹22.83 Closed
2.61₹ 0.58
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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TAKE Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.23₹22.90
₹22.83
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.83₹49.90
₹22.83
Open Price
₹22.90
Prev. Close
₹22.25
Volume
24,924

Source: Dion Global

TAKE Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Take Solutions		7.03-8.02-34.06-48.93148.428.75-17.86
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.281.6614.5824.5325.1021.4317.48
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.33-4.185.706.25-15.3322.5530.15
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.601.601.601.601.600.530.32
Fortis Healthcare		1.61-1.241.327.708.5343.6132.11
Aster DM Quality Care		6.4710.8518.5353.0347.1340.3340.61
Global Health		3.319.8719.8125.379.7628.1328.48
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-6.34-5.091.988.826.7023.4129.23
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.810.6914.6225.469.0629.7827.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.8714.6622.8233.1219.8217.48-0.22
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2715.3021.3119.3526.4310.886.39
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.158.8820.2935.724.7912.8928.13
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.801.3011.8936.1027.8942.9916.91
Park Medi World		-0.312.5118.8585.8397.4425.4514.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.24-0.2911.5112.8713.1117.31-4.17
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.678.7426.2727.5514.0613.938.14
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.594.199.6821.0610.9525.9421.49
Thyrocare Technologies		4.4313.7329.0747.2234.7646.626.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.215.115.6329.2625.6837.5721.09
Nephrocare Health Services		1.725.6026.9831.4647.0413.718.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Take Solutions has gained 148.42% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Take Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).

TAKE Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

TAKE Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
521.0821.84
1020.8921.54
2021.4322.03
5025.8825.36
10032.4429.02
20033.7829.28

Source: Dion Global

TAKE Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, TAKE remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.20%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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TAKE Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTTake Solutions - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The
Jul 15, 2026, 09:41 PM IST ISTTake Solutions - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 13, 2026, 09:01 PM IST ISTTake Solutions - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 09, 2026, 09:15 PM IST ISTTake Solutions - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Thursday, July 09, 2026
Jun 26, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTTake Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name

Source: Dion Global

About TAKE

Take Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090TN2000PLC046338 and registration number is 046338. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Scientific research and development. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. H R Srinivasan
    Director
  • Mr. Vedamirtham Venkatesan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Peeyush Sethia
    Addnl.Independent Director
  • Mr. Kanwar Nitin Singh
    Addnl.Independent Director
  • Ms. Pushpa Joshi
    Addnl.Independent Director
  • Ms. Cecily Dheepa
    Additional Director

FAQs on TAKE Share Price

What is the share price of TAKE?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TAKE is ₹22.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is TAKE?

The TAKE is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TAKE?

The market cap of TAKE is ₹337.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of TAKE?

Today’s highest and lowest price of TAKE are ₹22.90 and ₹22.23.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TAKE?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TAKE stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TAKE is ₹49.90 and 52-week low of TAKE is ₹8.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the TAKE performed historically in terms of returns?

The TAKE has shown returns of 2.61% over the past day, -8.02% for the past month, -34.06% over 3 months, 148.42% over 1 year, 8.75% across 3 years, and -17.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TAKE?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TAKE are 31.13 and 10.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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