Taiwan’s TWSE, South Korea’s Kospi end 1% higher on Wednesday, 14 Dec; check what led gains

Taiwanese and South Korean stock markets closed 1% higher on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, following the positive global market trend. FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index rose 178.87 points or 1.61% to 11,271.36 and KOSPI Composite Index climbed 26.85 points or 1.13% to 2,399.25. The Taiwan 50 Index touched an intraday high of 11,274.90 and a low of 11,092.49. The top gainers were Aver Information, Las Enphants Co, Shinfox Energy, Leadtek Research and Asrock Incorporation. The top losers were Genmont Biotech Incorporation, Formosa Laboratories, Kayee International Group, Oceanic Beverages and Wei Chih Steel Industrial Co Ltd.

Also Read Fed rate hike decision today to set the tone for US stock market next year

South Korea’s Kospi moved in the range of 2,379.44 and 2,400.18 during the day. Conbuzz Co Ltd, Central Insight Co Ltd, Aprogen Inc, Pharmicell Co Ltd and F&F Holdings Co Ltd were the top performers of the index while BK Tops Co Ltd, SsangYong Motor Co Ltd, Young Poong Paper Manufacturing Co Ltd, Hitron Systems Inc and Lotte Chemical Corp.

The US markets concluded the overnight session in green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 103.60 points or 0.30% at 34,108.64. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 113.08 points or 1.01% at 11,256.81 and the S&P 500 increased 103.60 points or 0.30% to end at 34,108.64.

Back home, in India, At 1:00 PM (IST) the BSE Sensex was trading 185.59 points or 0.30% higher at 62,718.89 and NSE Nifty rose 65.25 points or 0.35% at 18,673.25. In other Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed 201 points or 0.72% higher at 28,156.21 while China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose marginally 0.01% up to end at 3,176.53.