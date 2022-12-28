Taiwan share market, South Korea’s Kospi ends in red on Wednesday, 28 Dec; Know top gainers, losers here

Taiwanese and South Korean stock markets ended Monday’s session in the red territory following the mixed sentiment in global markets. FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index fell 121.02 points or 1.11% to 10,763.22 and KOSPI Composite Index declined 54.57 points or 2.34% to 2,278.22. The Taiwan 50 Index touched an intraday high of 10,884.24 and a low of 10,695.46. The top gainers were FDC International Hotels Co, Patec Precision Industry Co Ltd, Horng Shiue Holding Co Ltd, Bafang Yunji International and My Humble House Hospitality Management Consulting. The top losers were Global Unichip Corp, Vivotek Inc, Faraday Technology Corp, Central Reinsurance Co and Lung Hwa Electronics.

South Korea’s Kospi moved between 2,276.90 and 2,296.45 during the day. Conbuzz Co Ltd, Central Insight Co. Ltd, STX Corp, Jeju Bank and Kyongbo Pharmaceutical Co Ltd were the top performers of the index while Il Dong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Il Dong Holdings Co Ltd, BK Tops Co Ltd, SsangYong Motor Co Ltd and Mode Tour Real Estate Investment Trust Inc were among the top losers.

The US markets concluded Tuesday’s session mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 37.63 points or 0.11% at 33,241.56 while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index fell 144.64 points or 1.38% to 10,353.23 and the S&P 500 dropped 15.57 points or 0.40% to end at 3,829.25.

Back home, in India, At 12:20 PM (IST) the BSE Sensex was trading 57.24 points or 0.09% higher at 60,984.67 and NSE Nifty 50 rose 17.75 points or 0.1% to 18,150.05. In other Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed 107.37 points or 0.41% lower at 26,340.50 while China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell marginally by 0.25% trading at 3,087.68.